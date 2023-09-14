CareCloud and U.S. Physiatry Forge Stronger Partnership for Enhanced Healthcare Services

SOMERSET, N.J., Sept. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CareCloud, Inc. (Nasdaq: CCLD, CCLDP, CCLDO), a leader in health care technology solutions for medical practices and health systems nationwide, is pleased to highlight its strategic partnership with U.S. Physiatry (USP), a prominent physiatry service provider operating in 20 U.S. states. This collaborative alliance, in effect since 2016, has recently seen remarkable growth and improvements, resulting in enhanced healthcare services for patients and optimized operations for both organizations.



USP, specializing in physiatry services at inpatient and outpatient facilities, including hospitals, rehabilitation centers, skilled nursing homes, and long-term acute care hospitals, has experienced a transformational shift in its partnership with CareCloud. With no office locations, USP relies heavily on CareCloud's technology-enabled revenue cycle management (RCM) services to streamline their financial processes and optimize their patient care services.

CareCloud RCM is a technology-enabled solution that streamlines administrative tasks and enables financial success for practices. It offers a dedicated team of RCM professionals who will handle billing, claims management, and revenue optimization. It also helps to reduce days in accounts receivable, automate manual processes, and improve revenue capture. Additionally, practices can gain real-time insights into revenue cycle performance with powerful analytics tools.

The CareCloud and USP partnership is maximized by the use of CareCloud's Patient Call Center add-on service, which has proven to be invaluable in managing patient communications and engagement. Some of the notable benefits that U.S. Physiatry has gained from its partnership with CareCloud include:

Efficient Billing and Collections: CareCloud manages all billing, collections, and payment posting services for USP through established billing interfaces. This collaborative approach has allowed USP to benefit from CareCloud's RCM knowledge, reducing their workload and ensuring timely and accurate RCM.

CareCloud manages all billing, collections, and payment posting services for USP through established billing interfaces. This collaborative approach has allowed USP to benefit from CareCloud's RCM knowledge, reducing their workload and ensuring timely and accurate RCM. S treamlined Operations: USP's billing team has been reinforced by CareCloud's dedicated support, resulting in smoother and more efficient operations. The co-source model has been instrumental in improving communication and collaboration between the two teams.

USP's billing team has been reinforced by CareCloud's dedicated support, resulting in smoother and more efficient operations. The co-source model has been instrumental in improving communication and collaboration between the two teams. Record Patient Collections: In recent months, U.S. Physiatry has achieved record-high patient collections since partnering with CareCloud's Patient Call Center.

In recent months, U.S. Physiatry has achieved record-high patient collections since partnering with CareCloud's Patient Call Center. Industry Expertise: USP values CareCloud's industry knowledge and remains open to their recommendations, seeking guidance to further improve their operations and patient care.

USP values CareCloud's industry knowledge and remains open to their recommendations, seeking guidance to further improve their operations and patient care. Technological Advancements: The past six to eight months have witnessed the successful rollout of quicker billing interfaces, further enhancing the efficiency of RCM for USP.



"The U.S. Physiatry and CareCloud partnership has transformed significantly over the past year, leading to improved communication, streamlined RCM processes, and enhanced efficiency for USP,” said Joe Stork, president of USP. “This collaboration has boosted our RCM, optimized workflows, and improved insurance accounts receivable. CareCloud's knowledge of RCM has lightened the administrative workload for U.S. Physiatry staff, allowing us to focus more on patient care."

CareCloud and U.S. Physiatry's partnership exemplifies the potential for collaboration between technology providers and healthcare organizations to drive positive outcomes for both patients and providers. The shared commitment to delivering high-quality healthcare services and improving operational efficiencies is paving the way for continued success in the future.

To learn more about CareCloud’s comprehensive suite of technology-enabled services and solutions, visit carecloud.com/solutions.

About CareCloud

CareCloud (Nasdaq: CCLD, CCLDP, CCLDO) brings disciplined innovation to the business of healthcare. Our suite of technology-enabled solutions helps clients increase financial and operational performance, streamline clinical workflows and improve the patient experience. More than 40,000 providers count on CareCloud to help them improve patient care while reducing administrative burdens and operating costs. Learn more about our products and services, including revenue cycle management (RCM), practice management (PM), electronic health records (EHR), business intelligence, patient experience management (PXM) and digital health, at www.carecloud.com.

