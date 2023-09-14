Oklahoma’s Top 40 Hispanic Leaders honored at first-ever event

Oklahoma City Community College partnered with the Oklahoma Hispanic Institute to recognize the state’s Top 40 Hispanic leaders on Sept. 13.



The inaugural event held at the OCCC Visual and Performing Arts Center attracted more than 300 Hispanic leaders, community advocates, elected officials, and business and education leaders. Oklahoma City Community College was presenting sponsor and host for the event.



“Oklahoma City Community College is honored to support this celebration of Hispanic leaders in Oklahoma," said Dr. Mautra Staley Jones, president of OCCC. "OCCC is community-focused, and as an emerging Hispanic-Serving Institution (HSI), serving the multifaceted educational needs of the Hispanic population in Oklahoma is a high priority at our institution.”



The luncheon featured entertainment by Mariachi Orgullo and a keynote speech by Francisco Ibarra, CEO of Supermercados Morelos, who was recognized as one of the 2023 honorees.



“For the first time in the history of the state of Oklahoma, Hispanic leaders came together to celebrate and acknowledge the success, history and future ambitions of our Hispanic communities statewide,” said Oklahoma Hispanic Institute Founder and Chairman Fred Mendoza. “Hispanic leaders are successful and present at all levels of society – in education, public service, business/corporate, governmental affairs, elected officials, and virtually all levels and roles in the private sector. This historic event is long overdue and is critical to the advancement of the Hispanic population of Oklahoma.”



The 2023 Top 40 Hispanic Leaders:



Cinthya Allen, Arvest Bank



Lemuel Bardeguez, Oklahoma City Community College



Jessica Martinez-Brooks, Metro Technology Centers



Sen. Michael Brooks, Oklahoma Senate



Miriam Campos, JP Morgan Chase



Deanna Cardenas, Chinowth & Cohen



Joe Cardenas, Smith Roberts Baldischwiler LLC



David Castillo, Greater Oklahoma City Hispanic Chamber of Commerce



Pilar Cipollone, District Office of Congressman Frank Lucas



Norma Condreay, El Latino American Newspaper



Judge Heather Mendoza Coyle, Oklahoma County Seventh Judicial District



Lucy Fusselman, Make-A-Wish Oklahoma



Chris Fusselman, Tyler Media



Patricia Fennell, Latino Community Development Agency



Nancy Galvan, KZUE La Tremenda Radio Mexico



Ana Garcia, Integris Family Care Southwest



Anthony Garcia, Raymond James OKC



Daniel Garcia, True Sky Credit Union



Michael (Miguel) Garcia, Fernandez Garcia Law



Sen. Jessica Garvin, Oklahoma Senate



Ronald Grant, Metro Technology Centers



Christianne Haas, Executive Office of the Governor of Oklahoma



Brenda Hernández, Tango PR



Cecelia Hernández-Cromwell, Tyler Media/Telemundo



Estela Hernandez, Office of U.S. Senator James Lankford



Jorge Hernández, Tango PR



Francisco Ibarra, Supermercados Morelos



Randy Quiroga-King, El Nacional Spanish Media Group



Rep. Annie Menz, Oklahoma House of Representatives



Miguel Mireles, Blessed Stanley Rother National Shrine



Isai Molina, McAfee Taft Law Firm



Salvador Ontiveros, Latino Community Development Agency



Juanita Ortiz, Oklahoma City Community College



Saidy Orellana, Oklahoma Historical Society



Edurne Pineda, Oklahoma City Mexican Consulate



Ramón Rentería-Lara, Oklahoma State Parks



Robert Ruiz, Oklahoma City Community College



Rep. Arturo Alonso-Sandoval, Oklahoma House of Representatives



Joshua Shultz, Del City Chamber of Commerce



Gloria Torres, Calle Dos Cinco



About Oklahoma City Community CollegeSince its inception in 1972, Oklahoma City Community College (OCCC) has been the heartbeat of the Metro, dedicated to empowering learners and strengthening communities. Serving nearly 18,000 students, we are committed to producing leaders. “Student Success, Community Enrichment” is our mission as we offer more than 60 degree and certificate programs that provide a steppingstone to further education or immediate career readiness. We remain dedicated to providing accessible, affordable, high-quality education that equips students to achieve personal and professional goals. OCCC is more than an institution; we are a community catalyst, fostering growth and success in our city, our workforce, and the lives of our students. Discover your potential at OCCC, where your future is our purpose. Visit us at occc.edu.



About the Oklahoma Hispanic Institute



The Oklahoma Hispanic Institute has been established to create, support and sponsor initiatives for public/private engagement and resource development in education, cultural arts, business, and Hispanic community leadership. For additional information, visit okhispanicinstitute.com or contact Chairman Fred Mendoza at 214.394.7546.



_____________________________________________________________________________________



Los 40 principales líderes hispanos de Oklahoma son honrados en el primer evento



Oklahoma City Community College se asoció con el Instituto Hispano de Oklahoma para reconocer a los 40 principales líderes hispanos del estado el 13 de septiembre.



El evento inaugural celebrado en el OCCC Visual and Performing Arts Center atrajo a más de 300 líderes hispanos, defensores de la comunidad, funcionarios electos y líderes empresariales y educativos. Oklahoma City Community College fue el patrocinador y anfitrión del evento.



"Oklahoma City Community College tiene el honor de apoyar esta celebración de los líderes hispanos en Oklahoma," dijo Dr. Mautra Staley Jones, president of OCCC. "OCCC está centrada en la comunidad y, como una escuela que desea ser designado como Hispanic-Serving Institution (HSI), que sirve a las necesidades educativas multifacéticas de la población hispana en Oklahoma son una alta prioridad en nuestra institución."



El almuerzo contó con el entretenimiento del Mariachi Orgullo y un discurso de apertura de Francisco Ibarra, director general de Supermercados Morelos, quien fue reconocido como uno de los homenajeados de 2023.



"Por primera vez en la historia del estado de Oklahoma, los líderes hispanos se reunieron para celebrar y reconocer el éxito, la historia y las ambiciones futuras de nuestras comunidades hispanas en todo el estado," dijo el fundador y presidente del Instituto Hispano de Oklahoma, Fred Mendoza. “Los líderes hispanos tienen éxito y están presentes en todos los niveles de la sociedad: en educación, servicio público, negocios/corporaciones, asuntos gubernamentales, funcionarios electos y prácticamente en todos los niveles y funciones del sector privado. Este evento histórico debería haberse realizado hace mucho tiempo y es fundamental para el avance de la población hispana de Oklahoma."



Los 40 principales líderes hispanos de 2023:



Cinthya Allen, Arvest Bank



Lemuel Bardeguez, Oklahoma City Community College



Jessica Martinez-Brooks, Metro Technology Centers



Sen. Michael Brooks, Oklahoma Senate



Miriam Campos, JP Morgan Chase



Deanna Cardenas, Chinowth & Cohen



Joe Cardenas, Smith Roberts Baldischwiler LLC



David Castillo, Greater Oklahoma City Hispanic Chamber of Commerce



Pilar Cipollone, District Office of Congressman Frank Lucas



Norma Condreay, El Latino American Newspaper



Judge Heather Mendoza Coyle, Oklahoma County Seventh Judicial District



Lucy Fusselman, Make-A-Wish Oklahoma



Chris Fusselman, Tyler Media



Patricia Fennell, Latino Community Development Agency



Nancy Galvan, KZUE La Tremenda Radio Mexico



Ana Garcia, Integris Family Care Southwest



Anthony Garcia, Raymond James OKC



Daniel Garcia, True Sky Credit Union



Michael (Miguel) Garcia, Fernandez Garcia Law



Sen. Jessica Garvin, Oklahoma Senate



Ronald Grant, Metro Technology Centers



Christianne Haas, Executive Office of the Governor of Oklahoma



Brenda Hernández, Tango PR



Cecelia Hernández-Cromwell, Tyler Media/Telemundo



Estela Hernandez, Office of U.S. Senator James Lankford



Jorge Hernández, Tango PR



Francisco Ibarra, Supermercados Morelos



Randy Quiroga-King, El Nacional Spanish Media Group



Rep. Annie Menz, Oklahoma House of Representatives



Miguel Mireles, Blessed Stanley Rother National Shrine



Isai Molina, McAfee Taft Law Firm



Salvador Ontiveros, Latino Community Development Agency



Juanita Ortiz, Oklahoma City Community College



Saidy Orellana, Oklahoma Historical Society



Edurne Pineda, Oklahoma City Mexican Consulate



Ramón Rentería-Lara, Oklahoma State Parks



Robert Ruiz, Oklahoma City Community College



Rep. Arturo Alonso-Sandoval, Oklahoma House of Representatives



Joshua Shultz, Del City Chamber of Commerce



Gloria Torres, Calle Dos Cinco



Acerca del colegio comunitario de la ciudad de Oklahoma



Desde su creación en 1972, Oklahoma City Community College (OCCC) ha sido el corazón de Metro, dedicado a empoderar a los estudiantes y fortalecer las comunidades. Atendiendo a casi 18.000 estudiantes, estamos comprometidos a producir líderes. “Éxito estudiantil, enriquecimiento comunitario” es nuestra misión, ya que ofrecemos más de 60 programas de títulos y certificados que brindan un trampolín para continuar con la educación o la preparación profesional inmediata. Seguimos dedicados a brindar educación accesible, asequible y de alta calidad que prepare a los estudiantes para alcanzar metas personales y profesionales. OCCC es más que una institución; Somos un catalizador comunitario que fomenta el crecimiento y el éxito en nuestra ciudad, nuestra fuerza laboral y las vidas de nuestros estudiantes. Descubra su potencial en OCCC, donde su futuro es nuestro propósito. Visítenos en occc.edu.



Acerca del Instituto Hispano de Oklahoma



El Instituto Hispano de Oklahoma se estableció para crear, apoyar y patrocinar iniciativas para la participación pública y privada y el desarrollo de recursos en educación, artes culturales, negocios y liderazgo de la comunidad hispana. Para obtener información adicional, visite okhispanicinstitute.com o comuníquese con el presidente Fred Mendoza al 214.394.7546.