Media Gateway Market to Reach USD 3.55 Billion, at a 2.30% CAGR By 2032 - Market Research Future (MRFR)

New York, USA, Sept. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the research report published by Market Research Future (MRFR), “ Media Gateway Market Information Deployment Mode, By Type, By Technology, By End User, By Region –Market Forecast Till 2032”. The global media gateway market is poised to grow from USD 2.9 BN in 2022 to USD 3.55 BN by 2032, expanding at a 2.30% CAGR throughout the review period (2020-2030).



Market Synopsis:

The media gateway market has grown steadily over the past few years due to the growing need for integrated communication networks.

Media gateway plays a significant role in today's digital world. In telecommunications, the media gateway is a crucial component, enabling seamless communication across various networks and bridging different types of digital media. Media gateways facilitate communication between networks, such as a traditional telephone network and an Internet Protocol (IP) network.



Market Competitive Landscape:

Leading media gateway market players are,

ZTE Corporation., Systems, Inc.

Panasonic Corporation

Murata Manufacturing Co.

ROHM Co., Ltd.

uBeam

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

HUMAVOX Ltd.

Powercast Corp.

Powermat

Fulton Innovation LLC

WiTricity Corporation

TDK Corporation

Integrated Device Technology, Inc.

Ossia Inc., Texas Instruments Incorporated



Among others.





Scope of the Report - Media Gateway Market:

Report Metrics Details Market Size by 2032 USD 3.55 Billion CAGR during 2023-2032 2.30% Base Year 2022 Forecast 2023-2032 Key Market Opportunities Infrastructure Development in the Communications Sector Key Market Dynamics The demand for network interoperability is rising





To do so, they convert different data types, such as audio and video, into a suitable transmission over a network format. This interoperability allows for a more integrated and efficient communication system. In addition to interoperability, the ability to streamline communication by eliminating the need for multiple devices & networks is another significant benefit of media gateways.

Converting data into a transmitted over a network format not only simplifies the communication process but also eliminates the need for multiple devices & networks and reduces the maintenance cost of multiple networks. Moreover, media gateways can support various communication protocols, enhancing flexibility and adaptability to various network environments.

This adaptability is highly beneficial, particularly in today's rapidly evolving digital landscape, with constantly emerging communication technologies. Media gateways also offer scalability, which is imperative in growing businesses seeking to meet their expanding communication needs. The improved scalability helps businesses ensure effective communication continuity.

VoIP media gateway is a highly reliable solution for telecom service providers, interconnecting legacy TDM and modern VoIP networks. Therefore, distributed service providers adopt them to meet their goals of expanding or modernizing networks cost-effectively. With the rapid switch to IP-based networks, unified communications, and VoIP, the implementation of improved communication networks is increasing. Also, the demand for network interoperability is rising, substantiating the media gateway market size.



Media Gateway Market Segments:

The media gateway market forecast is segmented into types, technologies, end-users, and regions. The type segment is sub-segmented into analog and digital. The technology segment is sub-segmented into wireline, wireless, and hybrid. The end user segment is sub-segmented into telecommunications, manufacturing, government, banking, financial services, insurance (BFSI), healthcare, transportation, and others. By regions, the media gateway market is segmented into the Americas, Asia-Pacific, Europe, MEA, and the rest of the world.

Regional Analysis:

North America dominates the global media gateway market, witnessing the broad use of IP-based communication systems. Besides, the presence of highly developed telecommunications infrastructure and significant market players boosts the media gateway market size. The rapid adoption of cloud and mobile applications in BFSI, healthcare, wearable, consumer electronics, and other sectors pushes regional market growth. With the evolving IP security space in the country, the US accounts for the largest media gateway market share.

Europe stands second in the global media gateway market due to the increasing adoption of cutting-edge communication technologies. Moreover, digital transformation initiatives and the necessity for effective & secure communication networks substantiate the media gateway market revenues. Germany holds the largest, while the UK holds the second-largest European media gateway market share. Also, the growing adoption of cloud-based services and gateway solutions in government establishments fosters regional market growth.

Asia-Pacific is growing rapidly, headed by rapid economic expansion and investments in telecommunications infrastructure. Additionally, the vast adoption of cutting-edge communication technology and media gateway in increasing numbers of enterprises to enhance network communication structure escalates the media gateway market value. Also, increasing improvements in IoT network structure and communication technologies, alongside the rising demand for media gateway solutions from the BFSI, healthcare, and telecom industries, support the regional market growth.

Competitive Analysis:

The highly competitive media gateway market appears fragmented with the presence of several well-established players. Leading providers look for partners with complementary strengths and can allow integrated products for their embedded sensor technologies that can be used in multiple market verticals. To gain a larger competitive advantage, industry players initiate strategic approaches, such as mergers & acquisitions, collaborations, expansion, and product/ technology launches.



For instance, on July 24, 2023, TelcoBridges, a leading designer & manufacturer of carrier-grade VoIP gateways, announced the successful completion of media gateway certification of interoperability testing by Metaswitch, a Microsoft company. This certification confirms that TelcoBridges Tmedia gateway versions are now fully interoperable with the widely deployed MetaSphere Call Feature Server (CFS). TelcoBridges now offers Tmedia for Metaswitch Networks as a software option/upgrade for existing and new Tmedia products.

