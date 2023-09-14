Co2 Dosing Systems Market Share Valuation Will Exceed USD 2.15 Billion By 2032, at 5.2% CAGR Growth: Polaris Market Research

New York, NY, Sept. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Polaris Market Research has published a new research report titled “Co2 Dosing Systems Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Type (Natural Gas C02 Generators, Propane C02 Generators, and Multi-Fuel Infrared C02 Generators); By Application; By Region; Segment Forecast, 2023 - 2032” in its research database.

“As per the latest research analysis, the global C02 dosing systems market size/share will be valued at roughly USD 1.30 Billion in 2022, and its revenue is projected to reach about USD 2.15 Billion By 2032. The market is forecasted to expand at a compound annual growth rate of approximately 5.2% between 2023 and 2032.”

Global Co2 Dosing Systems Market: Report Scope

Desalinated water is deficient in the context of minerals, rendering it abrasive and unappetizing. A specific degree of remineralization is required to control these issues. A frequently utilized remineralization procedure is to pass desalinated water dosed with Co2 through a bed of limestone or lime slurry dosing, redeeming bicarbonate alkalinity and calcium hardness to the water. The rapidly rising demand for the Co2 dosing systems market can be attributed to the fact that CO@ is widely gaining acceptance for pH control in water treatment plants. It lessens the escalated pH levels speedily.

Increasing consumer inclination for superior feasibility as they are continually becoming ecologically responsive and are searching for eco-friendly processes or applications, notable progression in technology, and escalating health and wellness consciousness together with pervasiveness for dilating the distribution networks and making consumers conscious about the obtainability and advantages of the system is driving the market growth.

Some of the Top Market Leaders Are:

Air Liquide

Air Products and Chemicals

ASCO Carbon Dioxide

Blueprint Controllers

Carbon Clean Solutions

Chart Industries

Fluence Corporation

GGS Structures

Industrial Gas Solutions

Johnson Gas Appliance

Messer Group

Pentair Plc

Praxair Inc.

ProMinent

Titan Controls

Tomco2 Systems

Van Dijk Heating

Co2 Dosing Systems Market: Report Scope

Report Attribute Details Revenue Forecast in 2032 USD 2.15 Billion Market size value in 2023 USD 1.36 Billion Expected CAGR Growth 6.5% from 2023 – 2032 Base Year 2022 Forecast Year 2023 – 2032 Top Market Players Air Products and Chemicals, Carbon Clean Solutions, ProMinent, GGS Structures, Blueprint Controllers, Johnson Gas Appliances, and many others. Segments Covered By Type, By Application, By Region

Prominent Growth Driving Factors

Escalated food demand : The speedy escalation in the global population and aggregate of food consumers covering the globe generated escalated food demand on prominent firms to acquire improvised and enhanced agricultural procedures and applications, thus propelling the acquisition of Co2 dosing systems. The Co2 dosing systems market size is expanding as it augurs an important role in improvising photosynthesis and plant growth, causing escalated crop yield and enhanced productivity, which are among the prominent factors pushing the market growth at a rapid pace.

: The speedy escalation in the global population and aggregate of food consumers covering the globe generated escalated food demand on prominent firms to acquire improvised and enhanced agricultural procedures and applications, thus propelling the acquisition of Co2 dosing systems. The Co2 dosing systems market size is expanding as it augurs an important role in improvising photosynthesis and plant growth, causing escalated crop yield and enhanced productivity, which are among the prominent factors pushing the market growth at a rapid pace. Improvisation of crop yield : The exceedingly escalating move towards acceptable agricultural applications, especially propelled by many worries about food security, resource paucity, and environmental influence and pervasiveness about the capacity of Co2 dosing systems to provide a legitimate solution by maximizing Co2 usage lessening greenhouse gas discharge and improvising crop yield is further disposed to generate appreciative growth opportunity in the near future.

: The exceedingly escalating move towards acceptable agricultural applications, especially propelled by many worries about food security, resource paucity, and environmental influence and pervasiveness about the capacity of Co2 dosing systems to provide a legitimate solution by maximizing Co2 usage lessening greenhouse gas discharge and improvising crop yield is further disposed to generate appreciative growth opportunity in the near future. Accurate dosing valves: Makers all over the globe have been advancing progressive dosing apparatus in order to encounter the needs of several industries, which involves the initiation of accurate dosing valves and flow meters providing precise and adjustable Co2 dosing potential. The Co2 dosing systems market sales are soaring as there is a guarantee of accurate regulation over dosing rates and assist in maximizing procedure efficacy.

Top Findings of Report

A guarantee of accurate regulation over dosing rates and assistance to maximize procedure efficacy generates gainful growth opportunities for the market.

The market is primarily segmented based on type, application, and region.

North American region is expected to grow speedily during the forecast period.

Top Trends Influencing the Market

Escalating carbonation : Considerably escalating usage of Co2 dosing systems for carbonation in the beverage industry involving breweries, wineries, and soft drink makers, and these arrangements are being engaged in several industrial applications such as oil and gas recuperation, chemical processing, and metal manufacturing causing escalated demand for progressive and inventive techniques advanced by prominent players.

: Considerably escalating usage of Co2 dosing systems for carbonation in the beverage industry involving breweries, wineries, and soft drink makers, and these arrangements are being engaged in several industrial applications such as oil and gas recuperation, chemical processing, and metal manufacturing causing escalated demand for progressive and inventive techniques advanced by prominent players. Extension of vertical farming: The notable extension of hydroponics and vertical farming covering the globe because of space economical nature and lessened water usage juxtaposed to alternate conventional agricultural applications and consistently advancing R&D funding largely targeted to additionally improvise system efficacy, automation, and amalgamation with alternate agricultural technologies is disposed to have an affirmative influence on the market and generates massive growth possibilities for the firms functioning in the Co2 dosing systems market.

Segmental Analysis

The natural gas Co2 generators segment accounted for the largest market share

By type, the natural gas Co2 generators segment accounted for the largest market share. The Co2 dosing systems market demand is on the rise as the development of the segment market can be extensively credited to its potential to attain escalated energy efficacy juxtaposed to alternate fuel types while providing compatible and dependable performance and also permitting accurate regulation of Co2 levels in several applications. Escalated environmental consciousness and stringent control on greenhouse gas emissions have caused industries to look for cleaner and more viable options, such as natural gas Co2 generators as they emit lower Co2 as juxtaposed to fossil fuel-based generators, rendering them more environmentally friendly and pushing the acquisition across several industries worldwide.

The greenhouses segment held a significant market revenue share

By application, the greenhouses segment held a significant market revenue share. The Co2 dosing systems market trends include it being propelled by continual development in the demand for greenhouse rearing and escalating concentration on crop productivity and yield together with the escalating concentration of government bodies on encouraging viable agriculture and lessening carbon emissions.

Geographical Overview

North America: This region held the largest Co2 dosing systems market share. This can be credited to the increasing number of people being conscious of the influences of climate change and the significance of lessening carbon emissions, together with the escalating prominence of feasibility and environmental awareness covering the region.

Asia Pacific: This region is growing at breakneck speed due to speedily escalating funding in the agriculture and horticulture sector with the intention of enhancing food security and economic development together with the existence of diverse climates, including tropical and subtropical regions, and is highly matched with greenhouse cultivation.

Browse the Detail Report “Co2 Dosing Systems Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Type (Natural Gas C02 Generators, Propane C02 Generators, and Multi-Fuel Infrared C02 Generators); By Application; By Region; Segment Forecast, 2023 - 2032” with in-depth TOC: https://polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/co2-dosing-systems-market

For Additional Information OR Media Enquiry, Please Mail At: sales@polarismarketresearch.com

Recent Developments

In June 2022, Shell announced that the company is developing large vessels that can easily carry more carbon dioxide for very long distances under the company's plans to expand its carbon capture storage business globally. The company will build two new ships capable of carrying around 7,500 cubic meters of C02 and can travel over longer distances compared to previous models available.

In March 2022, Occidental Petroleum announced its plan to expand and advance its clean energy transition business and will also spend around USD 800 million to USD 1 billion on a facility in order to remove carbon dioxide from the air. The company is focusing on building a profitable business offering services and technologies that pull carbon dioxide out from the air.

Polaris Market Research has segmented the C02 dosing systems market report based on type, application, and region:

By Type Outlook

Natural Gas Co2 Generators

Propane Co2 Generators

Multi-Fuel Infrared Co2 Generators

By Application Outlook

Greenhouses

Enclosed Area

Commercial Growers

By Region Outlook

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (France, Germany, UK, Italy, Netherlands, Spain, Russia)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Malaysia, Indonesia, South Korea)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, South Africa)

