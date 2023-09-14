Direct Selling Market Size to Reach USD 392.6 Billion by 2032 | CAGR: 6.7% | DataHorizzon Research

Fort Collins, Colorado, Sept. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DataHorizzon Research Published a report titled, "Direct Selling Market Size, Share, Growth, Trends, Statistics Analysis Report, By Direct Selling Types (Single Level Direct Selling, Party Plan, Multi-Level Marketing, Online Shopping And Venue Sales), By Product Type (Fashion And Apparel, Health And Wellness, Cosmetics And Personal Care, And Others), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2023-2032.”

According to DataHorizzon Research, The direct selling market size was valued at USD 207.3 Billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 392.6 Billion by 2032 at a CAGR of 6.7%. The report contains a holistic view of the industry's current scenarios, trends, and events.

Under the direct selling business model, services or products are marketed and sold directly to consumers by independent representatives, usually referred to as distributors and consultants. This approach reduces the dependency on middlemen such as retailers and wholesalers and encourages one-on-one interactions.

Huge demand for quality products and services, the adoption of AI for sales tools by direct selling companies, and stringent government regulations largely drive the direct selling market. In addition, low-cost multilevel marketing (MLM) startup has attracted industry growth. Multilevel marketing has become a legitimate business and is widely adopted across the globe. Therefore, the industry growth is poised at a significant growth rate in the upcoming years.

Request Sample Report: https://datahorizzonresearch.com/request-sample-pdf/direct-selling-market-2408

Report Snapshot:

Report Title Direct Selling Market Market Size in 2022 USD 207.3 Billion Market Size by 2032 USD 392.6 Billion CAGR from 2023 to 2032 6.7% Largest Market North America Forecast Period 2023 to 2032 Historic Period 2021 Base Year 2022 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Market Estimations And Forecasts, Competitor Analysis, Trends, And Growth Factors By Direct Selling Types Single Level Direct Selling, Party Plan, Multi-Level Marketing, Online Shopping and Venue Sales By Product Type Fashion and Apparel, Health and Wellness, Cosmetics and Personal Care, Household Goods and Durables, and Others. By Region North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Countries Covered U.S., Canada, U.K., Germany, France, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Brazil, Mexico, UAE, Saudi Arabia, and South Africa, among others Major Market Players Amway, Natura, Herbalife, Vorwerk, Avon, Coway, Mary Kay, Nykaa, Modicare, Vestige, Forever Living Products, Oriflame, and others.

Segmentation Overview

The global direct selling market has been segmented into direct selling types, product types, and region. Venue sales will likely lead in the forthcoming years, attributed to the popularity of kiosks, stalls, and commercial outlets at exhibitions and fairs. Fashion and apparel will likely lead in the direct selling market due to consumer preference for fashion apparel from commercial outlets. With online shopping making huge strides in global e-commerce, the D2C industry growth is highly anticipated.

North America is the leading region for direct selling. Women dominate the direct selling market as both buyers and sellers. Rapid wellness industry growth influences direct selling due to the high-paid commercials. On the other hand, Asia Pacific is a fast-growing market for D2C as several startups offer third-party logistics support to deliver goods to consumers.

Buy This Research Report: https://datahorizzonresearch.com/checkout-page/direct-selling-market-2408

Direct Selling Market Report Highlights:

The global direct selling market is projected to attain a CAGR of 6.7% by 2032.

The direct selling market growth factors include the rise in the number of market entrants and the need for quality services.

Venue sales are most likely to retain a dominant position in the D2C type segment mostly for their high popularity among consumers.

Fashion and apparel significantly contribute to the industry, mostly based on consumer preference.

North America is the leading region for direct selling and continues to retain a dominant position in the forthcoming years.

Some of the prominent players in the direct selling market research report include Amway, Natura, Herbalife, Vorwerk, Avon, Coway, Mary Kay, Nykaa, Modicare, Vestige, Forever Living Products, Oriflame, and others.

Key Developments and Trends in the Industry:

It is projected that performance enablement will be a huge trend in the industry, which direct sellers will adopt. This would drive the KPIs and encourage a pedagogical approach towards CRM tools to drive individual performance.

Tech centralization is another upcoming trend to be witnessed in the industry. This addresses the issue of tool distribution using diverse platforms.

Looking Exclusively For Region/Country Specific Report? https://datahorizzonresearch.com/ask-for-customization/direct-selling-market-2408

OR

Ask For Discount https://datahorizzonresearch.com/ask-for-discount/direct-selling-market-2408

Direct Selling Market Report Segmentation:

Direct Selling Market, By Direct Selling Types (2023-2032)

Single Level Direct Selling

Party Plan

Multi-Level Marketing

Online Shopping

Venue Sales

Direct Selling Market, By Product Type (2023-2032)

Fashion and Apparel

Health and Wellness

Cosmetics and Personal Care

Household Goods and Durables

Others

Direct Selling Market, By Region (2023-2032)

North America

U.S. Canada



Europe

U.K. Germany France Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific

China India Japan South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific



Latin America

Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America



Middle East & Africa

UAE Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa



About DataHorizzon Research:

DataHorizzon is a market research and advisory company that assists organizations across the globe in formulating growth strategies for changing business dynamics. Its offerings include consulting services across enterprises and business insights to make actionable decisions. DHR’s comprehensive research methodology for predicting long-term and sustainable trends in the market facilitates complex decisions for organizations.

Contact:

Mail: sales@datahorizzonresearch.com

Ph: +1-970-672-0390

Website: https://datahorizzonresearch.com/

Follow Us: LinkedIn

Recent Publications

Hand Sanitizers Market 2023 to 2032

Bicycle Accessories Market 2023 to 2032

Sun Care Products Market 2023 to 2032

Smart Washing Machine Market 2023 to 2032

Cosmetics Market 2023 to 2032

