Diamond Slurry SiC Wafer Polishing Centrifuges Lead Growth in Global SiC Wafer Polishing Market with 37.5% CAGR to 2028

The Sic wafer polishing market is poised for extraordinary growth, with predictions indicating an expansion from $0.4 billion in 2023 to a staggering $2.2 billion by 2028, showcasing an impressive CAGR of 37.5% during the forecast period.
The market's surge is primarily driven by the escalating demand for SiC wafers in critical sectors such as power electronics, automotive, aerospace, and telecommunications. SiC wafers, known for their exceptional properties including high thermal conductivity and wide bandgap, have become indispensable for advanced devices requiring enhanced efficiency and performance. Furthermore, the increasing adoption of SiC-based devices in renewable energy systems and electric vehicles is fueling the demand for high-quality polished wafers.
Diamond Slurry Sic Wafer Polishing Centrifuges: The Pinnacle Product
The diamond slurry Sic wafer polishing centrifuges segment is anticipated to be the fastest-growing product type in the Sic wafer polishing market from 2023 to 2028. These centrifuges, enriched with the inherent hardness and sharpness of diamond particles, have proven highly effective in addressing the challenges posed by SiC wafers.
They deliver precise material removal and exceptional surface smoothness, meeting the stringent demands of SiC-based power electronics, optoelectronics, and high-frequency devices. As the demand for such devices continues to surge, manufacturers are actively seeking advanced and reliable polishing solutions, with diamond slurry products emerging as the preferred choice due to their outstanding control over material removal rates and superior planarization, resulting in heightened device performance and yield.
Chemical Mechanical Polishing (CMP): The Leading Process
Among the various processes, chemical mechanical polishing (CMP) is expected to be the fastest-growing segment in the Sic wafer polishing market from 2023 to 2028. CMP stands out for its unique ability to provide highly controlled and precise polishing procedures. Combining chemical reactions with mechanical abrasion, CMP delivers superior planarization and surface smoothness on SiC wafers, prerequisites for high-performance semiconductor devices.
Its success is further attributed to its compatibility with diverse SiC substrate types and its capacity to handle larger wafer sizes, aligning with the semiconductor industry's aspirations for advanced applications. Additionally, CMP's efficacy in eliminating flaws and impurities from SiC wafers makes it the preferred method for producing reliable and high-quality devices.
Asia Pacific: The Epicenter of Growth
The Asia Pacific region is poised to witness the highest CAGR in the Sic wafer polishing market from 2023 to 2028. This projection is rooted in the region's pivotal role as a major electronics and semiconductor industry hub, with countries like China, Japan, South Korea, and Taiwan playing significant roles in global semiconductor production. The burgeoning demand for SiC-based devices, including power electronics, RF components, and LEDs, has spurred the need for high-quality polished SiC wafers, underpinning the market's expansion.
Premium Insights:
- Increasing Awareness of Sustainable Technology Driving Market During Forecast Period
- Chemical and China Accounted for Significant Share in 2022
- Diamond Slurries Segment to Account for Largest Share by 2028
- Power Electronics Segment to Account for Largest Share in 2028
- Chemical Mechanical Polishing Segment to Account for Largest Share in 2028
- Asia-Pacific to Account for Largest Share of Sic Wafer Polishing Market in 2023
Market Dynamics:
Drivers:
- Growing Consumption of Consumer Electronics
- Growing Demand for Sic-Based Power Devices
- Development of Advanced Polishing Consumables
- Adoption of Sic Wafers in Radio Frequency (RF) Devices
Restraints:
- Surface Defects and Contamination
- Long Polishing Cycle Times
- Limited Supplier Base
Opportunities:
- Growing Investments in Sic R&D
- Emergence of New Applications
- Advancements in Polishing Technologies
Challenges:
- Complexity Regarding Manufacturing
- Intense Competition and Market Consolidation
Companies Mentioned:
- 3M
- Ace Nanochem Co., Ltd.
- Advanced Abrasives Corporation
- AGC Inc.
- Allied High Tech Products
- DuPont Incorporated
- Engis Corporation
- Entegris
- Ferro Corporation
- Fujibo Holdings, Inc.
- Fujifilm Holdings America Corporation
- Fujimi Incorporated
- Iljin Diamond Co., Ltd.
- JSR Corporation
- Kemet International Limited
- Lapmaster Wolters
- Logitech Ltd.
- Nitta DuPont Incorporated
- Pureon
- Saint-Gobain
- Shanghai Xinanna Electronic Technology Co., Ltd
- SKC
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|169
|Forecast Period
|2023 - 2028
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023
|$0.4 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028
|$2.2 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|37.5%
|Regions Covered
|Global
