C-Reactive Protein Testing Market Size to Hit USD 3.82 Billion by 2032 at 6.90% CAGR – Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

New York, USA, Sept. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- C-Reactive Protein Testing Market Overview:

According to a Comprehensive Research Report by Market Research Future (MRFR), “ C reactive protein testing Market Information By Assay Type, Application, And Region –Market Forecast Till 2032”, the market is projected to grow from USD 2.99 Billion in 2023 to USD 3.82 Billion by 2032, exhibiting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.90% during the forecast period (2023 - 2032)

Market Scope:

C-reactive protein is well recognized as a non-specific indicator of inflammation. The aforementioned factor has significant importance in the assessment of an individual's susceptibility to experiencing a myocardial infarction or cerebrovascular accident. Moreover, the measurement of C-reactive protein (CRP) levels in the bloodstream plays a crucial role in the identification and assessment of several chronic ailments, including cancer, cardiovascular disorders, rheumatoid arthritis, and various other conditions.

Report Scope:

Report Attribute Details Market Size in 2032 USD 3.82 Billion CAGR 6.90% Base Year 2022 Forecast Period 2023-2032 Historical Data 2021 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By Assay Type And Application Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW) Key Market Drivers Increase in the prevalence of cardiovascular disease Growing in chronic illnesses is driving the market growth

C Reactive Protein Testing Market Competitive Outlook:

Key Companies in the C reactive protein testing market include.

Randox Laboratories Limited

Merck KGAA (Millipore Sigma)

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated

Abbott Laboratories

Zoetis Inc. (Abaxis Inc.)

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

Danaher Corporation (Beckman Coulter Inc.)

Horiba, Ltd.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings

F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG.

C-Reactive Protein Testing Market Trends:



Market Drivers

The increasing prevalence of chronic diseases is a significant factor contributing to the Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of the market for C-reactive protein testing. The increasing prevalence of endometriosis among women globally, the escalation of chronic ailments like inflammatory diseases, rheumatoid arthritis, and cardiovascular disease, and the expanding need for healthcare provisions.

The growth in the incidence of cardiovascular disorders has led to an increased utilization of CRP testing to evaluate the risk of cardiovascular disease. This trend has subsequently contributed to the expansion of the market for CRP testing. Improvements in nanotechnological approaches are expected to have a positive impact on the advancement of portable bioanalytical tests. These tests are characterized by their ability to offer high specificity and sensitivity, rapid reaction times, and the capability to perform multiplexing. Their primary purpose is to enable precise disease diagnosis and monitoring at the point of care. During the projected time frame, it is expected that these advancements will lead to an increase in demand for CRP testing.

The market for C-reactive Protein Testing is being influenced by the aging population and an increase in the prevalence of diabetes mellitus. The prevalence of gastrointestinal disorders and the consequent need for efficient disease testing methods have been significant driving factors in the business. The prevalence of gastrointestinal disorders and the consequent need for efficient disease testing methods have been key drivers in the field.

Market Restraints:

There exists a wide array of diagnostic tests that are employed to achieve precise identification of certain diseases. For example, there are several high-accuracy screening tests available for cardiovascular disorders, including coronary CT angiography, electrocardiography (ECG or EKG), exercise cardiac stress test, and other similar methods. Therefore, the presence of these alternative illness detection procedures may potentially constrain the expansion of the market.

COVID-19 Pandemic Analysis:

The COVID-19 pandemic had a beneficial effect on the expansion of the C-reactive protein market. During the COVID-19 pandemic, there was a notable surge in the demand for products and services related to C-reactive protein (CRP) testing in the market. Furthermore, a number of research investigations have been undertaken to elucidate the significance of C-reactive protein in relation to COVID-19 infection.

C Reactive Protein Testing Market Segmentation

Assay Types Insights

The market was primarily driven by the enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay (ELISA) segment, which accounted for 35% of the total market revenue. The increase in market growth may be attributed to the several advantages offered by ELISA, which include its ease of use, rapidity, accuracy, and reliability as an analytical method for the detection and quantification of human C-reactive protein in blood samples.

Application Insights

The category of cardiovascular illness provided the most revenue. The rise in the prevalence of cardiovascular diseases (CVDs) serves as the primary catalyst for market growth.

C-Reactive Protein Testing Market Regional Analysis

The North American market for C-reactive protein testing is expected to exhibit dominance, driven by the growing use of advanced technologies and a strong emphasis on clinical research in the region. Due of the high incidence of cancer in the United States, the utilization of CRP testing is frequently performed.

Europe holds the second most significant market share in the domain of C-reactive protein testing. The presence of a robust healthcare infrastructure, increasing incidence rates of cardiovascular disease (CVD), rheumatoid arthritis, and other inflammatory conditions, and a conducive reimbursement landscape. In addition, it is worth noting that the German market for C reactive protein testing had a significant level of dominance, whilst the United Kingdom's market for C reactive protein testing experienced the most rapid growth within the European region.

The Asia-Pacific market for C-reactive protein testing is projected to see the highest compound annual growth rate (CAGR) between 2023 and 2032. The growth of the market in this region is being propelled by an escalation in the number of hospitals and an upsurge in hospital admissions for emergency care. One significant determinant contributing to market expansion is the escalation in traffic accidents, leading to an increase in the number of individuals requiring medical attention. Moreover, it is worth noting that the C reactive protein testing market in China had the most significant market share. On the contrary, it is noteworthy that the C-reactive protein testing market in India, within the Asia-Pacific region, exhibited the highest growth rate.

