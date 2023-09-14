Global Smart Glass Market Set to Reach $12.76 Billion by 2030: Automotive and Architectural Sectors Drive Expansion

Dublin, Sept. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "LED Driver Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Luminaire Type (Reflectors, Type A Lamp), By Application (Automotive, Lighting), By Component (Driver IC, Discrete Component), By Supply Type, And Segment Forecasts, 2023 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global LED driver market is on a remarkable growth trajectory, poised to achieve a substantial valuation of USD 91.18 billion by 2030. This impressive expansion is projected to occur at a robust CAGR of 9.1% between 2023 and 2030.

LEDs Illuminate a Greener Future

Light-emitting diodes (LEDs) have rapidly emerged as an energy-efficient alternative to traditional lighting sources. Their widespread adoption in various industries, particularly in lighting and displays, has transformed the global market landscape. LED lighting products offer numerous advantages, including environmental friendliness, energy efficiency, reduced heat emission, compact form factor, and directional lighting. LED lighting is at the forefront of energy-efficient solutions, consuming up to 80% less energy and emitting 90% less heat than incandescent bulbs.

Furthermore, LED bulbs boast an impressive ten times longer lifespan than compact fluorescent lights (CFLs) and significantly outperform incandescent lamps. The versatility of LED lighting extends to the vertical farming industry, where customized spectra and intensity requirements for various fruits and vegetables are met. LED-based arrays, known for their self-illuminating properties, offer adjustable sizing and configurations to fit available installation spaces. Moreover, LED-based signage can be tailored to accommodate various height and width ratios through the use of standard-size modules offered by vendors, albeit with unique form factors and connectivity options.

A technical report by the Joint Research Center (JRC), the science and knowledge service of the European Commission, highlights the precipitous decline in LED lighting costs as a key driver behind their widespread adoption. This cost reduction has made LED lights more accessible and economically viable for a broader range of users, contributing to their surging popularity. Leading manufacturers are forging partnerships to supply energy-efficient public lighting systems with remote management capabilities in towns worldwide. For instance, in May 2022, Semiconductor Components Industries, LLC collaborated with NIO Inc. to introduce VE-Trac, a Silicon Carbide Module for electric vehicles (EVs), enhancing their range and efficiency.

Smart Buildings Elevate Productivity

A study by the World Green Building Council has shown that improved ventilation and indoor air quality can boost worker productivity by 8%-11%, while enhanced lighting conditions can increase productivity by an impressive 23%. Consequently, the preference for smart buildings is expected to soar in the coming years. Industry experts predict that the number of smart buildings globally will surge from 45 million in 2022 to 115 million by 2026, marking a substantial increase of over 150%. The robust emphasis on developing secure and energy-efficient infrastructure that prioritizes occupants' well-being and productivity is set to fuel this growth.

Key Market Highlights

The driver integrated circuits (ICs) segment dominated the market, accounting for 41.7% of the market share in 2022. Driver ICs are designed to maximize LED driver efficiency through techniques such as pulse-width modulation (PWM) or constant current regulation.

The type A lamp segment held a market-leading revenue share of 31.4% in 2022. Type A LED drivers incorporate features like constant current regulation, dimming compatibility, protection mechanisms, and power efficiency to ensure reliable and efficient LED lamp operation.

The constant current segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 9.3% from 2023 to 2030. For general lighting applications, a constant current driver is more reliable than a constant voltage driver.

The automotive segment is poised for robust growth at a CAGR of nearly 9.5% over the forecast period, driven by increased electric vehicle (EV) adoption in Europe and the Asia Pacific.

Asia Pacific emerged as the dominant region, contributing over 28.3% of global revenue in 2022. Government regulations in the region are expected to boost demand for energy-efficient lighting, driving market growth.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Growing Demand for Efficient Lighting Technology

Rising Demand for LED Drivers Across General Lighting Applications

The Growing Convergence of LED Lighting and the Internet of Things (IoT)

Restraints

Lack of Common Standards Among Various Manufacturers

Macroeconomic Shocks Such as Component Shortages, Tariffs, and the COVID-19 Pandemic Affected the Pricing of LED Drivers

Opportunities

The Growing Number of Smart Buildings and Working Spaces

Increasing Use of LED Drivers in Display Panels Devices

The Growing Use of LED Drivers in Autonomous Vehicles







