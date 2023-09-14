Data Center Automation Market worth $28.79 Billion by 2030 - Exclusive Report by The Insight Partners

Pune, India., Sept. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Data centers offer enterprises higher data storage capacity, advanced servers, and faster computing capability, which is raising the need for highly scalable data centers from industries across all domains. The growing dependence of businesses on data centers is one of the prime factors driving the market. Data centers find their uniform application across various industries, including IT & telecom, BFSI, government utilities, healthcare, energy, manufacturing, retail, education, and others. They are used by organizations to host web applications, save, process, and access huge amounts of data, in addition to execution of critical tasks.

Data Center Automation Market in terms of revenue was estimated to be worth $7.53 billion in 2022 and is poised to reach $28.79 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 18.3% from 2022 to 2030 according to a new report published by The Insight Partners.

The growth of the data center automation market is driven by integration of Advanced technologies, increasing demand for data centers in various industries and growing cloud computing. The IT and telecom segment held the largest market share in 2022 and is further anticipated to register the highest CAGR during 2022 to 2030.





Browse Comprehensive TOC on "Data Center Automation Market Size and Forecasts (2020 - 2030), Global and Regional Share, Trends, and Growth Opportunity Analysis– Solution (Storage, Network, Server); Deployment Type (Cloud, On-Premise); Application (IT and Telecom, Government, Manufacturing, Healthcare, Energy and Utilities, Retail, Others), and Geography"





Global Data Center Automation Market Scope:

Report Coverage Details Market Size Value in USD 7.53 Billion in 2022 Market Size Value by USD 28.79 Billion by 2030 Growth rate CAGR of 18.3% from 2022 to 2030 Forecast Period 2022-2030 Base Year 2022 Segments covered Solution, Deployment Type, Application, and Geography Regional scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, South & Central America. Country scope Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Italy, Japan, Mexico, Russian Federation, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, South Korea, United Arab Emirates, United Kingdom, United States Report coverage Revenue forecast, Company Analysis, Industry landscape, Growth factors, and Trends









Increasing Demand for Data Centers in Various Industries is Driving the Growth of the Global Data Center Automation Market:

Enterprises are increasingly choosing to outsource the data center operation for their application workloads to the cloud, colocation, and other types of service providers, who in turn are accelerating data center construction. In Q1 of 2023, the construction of the Harmar data center complex project started, having a consumption capacity of 150MW in Hamar, Norway. The construction is expected to be completed in Q4 of 2025. Similarly, the construction of a data center campus with a power supply of 130MW has started in the Q1 of 2023 in Essonne, France. The project is located at the intersection of the A10 motorway and the N118 and is expected to be completed in Q4 of 2025. Also, the construction of the Roskilde data center has started in Q1 of 2023 in Denmark. The project will be completed in Q3 of 2025. The construction of this data center will help to meet the rising demand for data center facilities in Denmark. The project is one of the three data centers that MSFT will develop in Zealand. Thus, the rising demand for more data centers and increasing data center construction is expected to rise the adoption of data center automation software, propelling the growth of the data center automation market.

APAC has a strong manufacturing base, which continues to be a strong adopter of the IoT. In recent years, the manufacturing sector has begun transforming its operations by embracing digitalization and IoT. As per the Microsoft IoT Signals report study of over 3,000 business decision-makers (BDMs), developers, and internet technology decision-makers (ITDMs) across 10 countries—including Australia, China, and Japan—indicates the continuation of the adoption of IoT in a range of applications. In addition, the increasing government focus on smart city initiatives is driving demand for digital IoT solutions in e-government, smart traffic management, and smart power grid applications. Thus, such large-scale adoption of IoT technologies across various sectors is expected to create a huge amount of data, raising the demand for data storage solutions and further propelling the growth of the data center automation market in the forecasted period.

Moreover, according to the GSM Association, Asia Pacific is expected to have more than 400 million 5G subscriptions by 2025, representing 14% of overall mobile subscriptions, while 4G will continue to be a dominant technology. In 5G pioneer markets, including China and South Korea, operators have seen rapid acceptance after the launch. Meanwhile, the total revenues of telecom operators are projected to rise from US$ 210 billion in 2021 to US$ 224 billion by 2025. Thus, such growth factors in the 5G network wherein high bands (wave frequencies above 24 GHz) will support ultra-high capacity, low latency bandwidth applications, further accelerates the adoption of edge computing, which helps drive the data center automation market growth in Asia Pacific region over the forecast period.

Furthermore, e-commerce became one of the fastest-growing industries that survived and thrived amid lockdowns in Asia Pacific in 2021. The middle-class population and increased mobile internet users have been significant contributors to the e-commerce business across the region. According to the International Air Transport Association (IATA), APAC leads the growth of the e-commerce market globally, with China accounting for a significant percentage of the growth. As per the International Trade Administration, China's e-commerce market is the largest in the world and generates almost 50% of the world’s transactions. Similarly, the e-commerce market in other countries in APAC is also witnessing significant growth. For instance, according to the International Trade Administration, Australia—the eleventh-largest e-commerce market in the world—is expected to reach US$ 32.3 billion by 2024. According to the India Brand Equity Foundation (IBEF), the e-commerce market in India is expected to reach US$ 188 billion by 2025. Thus, the growing adoption of IoT, growing 5G network, and growing e-commerce industry will increase data production, raising the demand for more data centers in the region. This will further raise the demand for data center automation tools to handle this enormous data, propelling the growth of the data center automation market in Asia Pacific.





Global Data Center Automation Market: Segmental Overview

Based on solution, the data center automation market is segmented into storage, network, and server. The storage segment held the largest data center automation market share in 2022 and is also anticipated to register the highest CAGR in the market during the forecast period. Based on deployment type, the data center automation market is bifurcated into cloud and on-premise. The cloud segment held the largest share of the market in 2022 and is estimated to register the highest CAGR in the market during the forecast period. Based on application, the data center automation market is segmented into IT and telecom, government, manufacturing, healthcare, energy and utilities, retail, and others. The IT and telecom segment held the largest data center automation market share in 2022 and is also anticipated to register the highest CAGR in the market during the forecast period.

Global Data Center Automation Market: Competitive Landscape

ABB, BMC Software, Inc., Cisco Systems, Inc., Dell Inc., FUJITSU, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP, Juniper Networks, Inc., Microsoft, Micro Focus, and VMware, Inc. are a few of the key data automation companies operating in the data center automation market. The data center automation market leaders focus on new product launches, expansion and diversification, and acquisition strategies, which allow them to access prevailing business opportunities.





Global Data Center Automation Market - Key Industry Dynamics:

Drivers:

Growing Cloud Computing

Increasing Demand for Data Centers in Various Industries.





Restraints:

High Initial Cost





Opportunities:

Increasing Data Traffic Worldwide.





Future Trends:

Integration of Advanced Technologies





Recent Developments:

In July 2021: ABB announced that they have signed up with ST Telemedia Global Data Centers (STT GDC) for a pilot study to explore how artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML) and advanced analytics can optimize energy use and reduce a facility’s carbon footprint. With this, STT GDC aims to achieve at least 10% in energy savings from its cooling systems, the largest electrical power consumer in a data center after IT equipment.

In September 2022: Juniper Networks unveiled its new Apstra Freeform, a multivendor data center automation and assurance platform. This software helps businesses minimize the time and costs associated with deploying and managing their complex data center networks.





