Global Minimal Residual Disease (MRD) Market Size to Reach USD 4,138.5 Million in 2030 | Emergen Research

Vancouver, Sept. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Minimal Residual Disease (MRD) market size was USD 1,095.3 Million in 2021 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 16.04% during the forecast period, according to the latest analysis by Emergen Research. Rising R&D activities and increase in research funding from various cancer institutes are major factors projected to support market revenue growth between 2021 and 2030. For instance, Invitae Corporation, based in the U.S., started a research in February 2022 to collect actual data on tailored minimal residual disease diagnostics for distinct tumor types. Inivata also introduced RaDaR assay in April 2020 to identify and track residual disease and relapse in plasma samples of patients with prior cancer diagnoses. In addition, RaDaR assay is based on next-generation sequencing platform InVision liquid biopsy, developed by Inivata, which has built-in control and error checking for highly sensitive and precise variant detection. Moreover, to improve testing and detection outcomes, companies competing in the worldwide MRD testing market are concentrating more on disease-specific and tailored diagnostic kits, which is also expected to drive revenue growth of the market.

Identification of minimal residual diseases has become simple with development of numerous error-corrected next-generation techniques. Various error-corrected next-generation sequencing methods have been developed using molecular barcoding, based on barcoding individual DNA molecules, required to create next-generation sequencing libraries.

However, shortage of trained professionals and unavailability of centers and lack of established treatment protocols for high-value tests in emerging countries are expected to hamper revenue growth of the market. Furthermore, there is a severe lack of qualified personnel in medical field, including physicians, nurses, paramedics, and primary healthcare providers, which is also restraining revenue growth of the market.

Report Details Outcome Market Size in 2021 USD 1,095.3 Million CAGR (2021–2030) 16.04% Revenue Forecast to 2030 USD 4,138.5 Million Base Year for Estimation 2021 Historical Data 2019–2020 Forecast Period 2022–2030 Quantitative Units Revenue in USD Million and CAGR in % from 2021 to 2030 Report Coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends Segments Covered Indication, detection, treatment methods, treatment centers, and region Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa Country Scope U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Benelux, Rest of Europe, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Rest of APAC, Brazil, Rest of LATAM, Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa, Turkey, and Rest of Middle East & Africa Key Companies Profiled Adaptive Biotechnologies, ARUP Laboratories, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Cergentis B.V., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., ICON Plc, Invivoscribe, Inc., Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings, Mission Bio, Natera, Inc., NeoGenomics Laboratories, OPKO Health, Inc., and Sysmex Corporation Customization Scope 10 hours of free customization and expert consultation

The global minimal residual disease market is consolidated with few companies accounting for majority market revenue. Major companies are deploying various strategies, entering into mergers & acquisitions, strategic agreements & contracts, developing, testing, and introducing more effective minimal residual diseases. Some major companies included in the global minimal residual disease market report are:

On 06 September 2022, Tecartus (brexucabtagene autoleucel), which is a CAR T-cell therapy, has been approved by European Commission (EC) for treatment of adult patients 26 years of age and older with relapsed or refractory (r/r) B-cell precursor Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia (ALL), according to a statement from Kite, a Gilead Company. With its clearance, Tecartus becomes first and only CAR T-cell treatment approved for this patient population, significantly filling a medical need. In addition, this is the fourth approved use of Kite cell therapy in Europe, highlighting advantages they provide to patients, particularly those with a few treatment options.

The Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) segment accounted for a significant revenue share in 2021. PCR examines specific DNA segments for unusual genetic traits. The test increases DNA to make it simpler to identify and count unusual characteristics and blood cells or bone marrow can be used. PCR tests can still detect it, if there is only one cancer cell in a group of 100,000 to 1 million healthy cells.

The hospitals segment accounted for largest revenue share in 2021 owing to availability of various treatment options and frequent patient visits. Hospitals consistently offer services for both acute and complicated diseases, which improves and complements performance of many other parts of the healthcare system.

The North America market accounted for largest revenue share in 2021 owing to increasing prevalence of blood cancer and rising investments from cancer institutions. In addition, rising incidence of hematological cancers in the U.S. is increasing risk of MRD and is expected to drive revenue growth of the market in this region.

Emergen Research has segmented the global minimal residual disease market based on indication, detection, treatment methods, treatment centers, and region:

Indication Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019–2030) Leukemia Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia (ALL) Chronic Lymphoblastic Leukemia (CLL) Acute Myeloid Leukemia (AML) Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML) Others Lymphoma Non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma (NHL) Marginal Zone Lymphoma Follicular Lymphoma Peripheral T-cell Lymphoma Mantle Cell Lymphoma Others Multiple Myeloma (MM) Solid Tumor Others



Detection Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019–2030) Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) Flow Cytometry Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) Fluorescence In-Situ Hybridization (FISH) Others



Treatment Methods Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019–2030) Chemotherapy Stem Cell Transplant CAR-T Cell Therapy Others



Treatment Centers Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019–2030) Hospitals Oncology Treatment Centers Diagnostic Centers & Research Institutions Specialty Clinics Others



Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2030) North America U.S. Canada Mexico Europe Germany UK France Spain BENELUX Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China India Japan South Korea Rest of APAC Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia UAE Israel Rest of Middle East & Africa



