Global Dental Care Market Size to Reach USD 58.50 Billion in 2030 | Emergen Research

Vancouver, Sept. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global dental care market size was USD 33.72 Billion in 2021 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 6.4% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Technological advancements in oral care products and growing prevalence of dental care are major factors driving market revenue growth.

Additionally, technological advancements in oral care products and introduction of innovative dental products are expected to drive market revenue growth. In developed countries with high living expenses, majority of people opt for oral care devices, such as electric toothbrushes and other innovative dental care items, owing to various advantages. An electric toothbrush comes with various advantages, such as through its app, sensors of electric toothbrush check that users are brushing their teeth properly and its entertaining activities encourage youngsters to maintain healthy practice of brushing their teeth on a regular basis.

Request Free Sample Copy (To Understand the Complete Structure of this Report [Summary + TOC]) @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/1304

In addition, increased public awareness of aesthetic dental procedures assists people to keep their breath fresh, which drives market revenue growth. Furthermore, owing to technological advantages, visits to dentists are becoming quicker, simpler, less unpleasant, and more dependable, which is also assisting in rapid growth of the dental industry. According to American Dental Hygienists' Association (ADHA), there are around 150,000 licensed dental hygienists in the U.S. who work to promote excellent oral hygiene by offering appropriate dental hygiene procedures and strategies.

However, negative impact of teeth-whitening products is expected to restrain market growth. Teeth whitening is a growing trend in the dental care industry, but it has the capacity to have negative consequences on consumers. When used repeatedly, whitening agents such as teeth-whitening pens, can permanently damage tooth enamel, which may also result in sensitive teeth. Additionally, teeth-whitening chemical will probably come into touch with gum line while being used, which may result in regional discomfort and irritation. Additionally, whitening solutions can result in an uneven whitening of teeth, particularly if some or all the teeth are prosthetic.

Emergen Research is Offering Limited Time Discount (Grab a Copy at Discounted Price Now) @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-discount/1304

Scope of Research

Report Details Outcome Market Size in 2021 USD 33.72 Billion CAGR (2022–2030) 6.4% Size Forecast to 2030 USD 58.5 Billion Base Year for Estimation 2021 Historical Data 2019–2020 Forecast Period 2022–2030 Quantitative Units Revenue in USD Billion and CAGR in % from 2022 to 2030 Report Coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends Segments Covered Product, application, distribution channel, and region Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa Country Scope U.S., Canada, Germany, UK, France, Spain, Rest of Europe, China, India, Japan, Rest of APAC, Brazil, Rest of LATAM, UAE, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, and Rest of Middle East & Africa Key Companies Profiled Colgate-Palmolive Company, Procter & Gamble, GSK Group of Companies, Koninklijke Philips N.V, Kao Corporation, Johnson & Johnson Private Limited, Unilever, GC Corporation, Lion Corporation, and Church & Dwight Co., Inc. Customization Scope 10 hours of free customization and expert consultation

MAJOR COMPANIES and Competitive Landscape

The global dental care market is consolidated, with few large, small, and medium-sized players accounting for majority of revenue share. Established companies are engaged in various research and development activities and initiatives to develop and deploy new and more efficient products in the dental care market. Some prominent players operating in the market are:

Colgate-Palmolive Company

Procter & Gamble

GSK Group of Companies

Koninklijke Philips N.V

Kao Corporation

Johnson & Johnson Private Limited

Unilever

GC Corporation

Lion Corporation

Church & Dwight Co., Inc.

Strategic Development

On 19 August 2021, Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a leader in global healthcare that develops and manufactures patented Microcyn technology-based stabilized hypochlorous acid (HOCl) products for a variety of uses, including wound, eye, oral, and nasal care, disinfectant use, and dermatological conditions, introduced two new dental products. OroGenix Oral Hygiene Rinse, created in collaboration with Gabriel Science, LLC., is Sonoma's second dental product in the U.S.

Direct Order Can Be Placed Through This Link [Exclusive Copy] @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/select-license/1304

Some Key Highlights From the Report

The toothbrush & accessories segment accounted for a moderate revenue share in 2021. Toothbrush serves as the foundation of daily oral hygiene since it is essential for thoroughly cleaning bacterial plaque (oral biofilm) and avoiding major problems that its buildup leads to, such as tooth decay, gum disease, tooth sensitivity, and halitosis, among others. Furthermore, introduction of innovative electronic toothbrushes is expected to drive revenue growth of this segment. For instance, on 29 March 2022, Colgate-Palmolive introduced electric toothbrushes powered by sonic technology, which offer significantly greater cleaning than traditional toothbrushes. Colgate ProClinical electric toothbrushes get rid of germs that cause odors and hard-to-clean plaque. The advanced line is portable, has a sleek and contemporary style, and is lightweight and simple to use.

The home segment accounted for largest revenue share in 2021. Dental care should be provided at home for children of upto twelve months, to assist children and their families build a lifetime of good oral health. Most patients who have a higher than average level of dental hygiene knowledge choose oral irrigators for home usage. Furthermore, home-use oral irrigators, often known as water floss, are becoming more popular owing to growing awareness of bleeding gums produced by string floss and difficulty in maintaining dental health.

The online distribution segment accounted for largest revenue share in 2021 due to growing population and widespread use of cellphones. Technological advancements and rise of e-commerce platforms, such as Alibaba, Amazon, and eBay, offering cheaper pricing and deals including Cash-On-Delivery (COD) and simple returns, which are driving demand for dental care products. Many people are drawn to the platform because of variety of gadgets available. Customers find it handy and simpler to buy things online by comparing prices, types, and brands, which saves time from visiting a store, which in turn, is driving revenue growth of this segment.

The North America market accounted for second-largest revenue share in 2021. Rising incidence of chronic diseases such as diabetes, osteoporosis, and Alzheimer’s disease reduces body’s resistance to infection and patients require regular dental care, which is driving market revenue growth in this region. People with diabetes have gum disease more frequently and severely and periodontal bone loss and tooth loss are both associated with osteoporosis illness.

Browse Full Report Description + Research Methodology + Table of Content + Infographics@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/dental-care-market

Emergen Research has segmented the global dental care market based on product, application, distribution channel, and region:

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030) Toothpastes



Pastes Gels Powders Polishes



Toothbrushes & Accessories



Manual Toothbrushes Electric Toothbrushes Battery-powered Toothbrushes Replacement Toothbrush Heads



Mouthwashes/ Rinses



Non-medicated Mouthwashes Medicated Mouthwashes



Dental Accessories/ Ancillaries



Dental Flosses Breath Fresheners Cosmetic Dental Whitening Products Dental Water Jets



Dental Products



Fixatives Other Denture Products



Dental Prosthesis Cleaning Solutions

Price Range Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030) Home Dentistry

Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030) Consumer Stores Retail Pharmacies Online Distribution Dental Prosthesis Cleaning Solutions

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030) North America U.S. Canada Europe Germany UK France Spain Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China India Japan Rest of APAC Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM Middle East & Africa UAE South Africa Saudi Arabia Rest of Middle East & Africa



Curated Reports You Shouldn't Miss: Dive In Now!

Animal Genetics Market By Live Animals (Porcine, Bovine, Poultry, Canine and Others), By Genetic Materials (Embryo, Semen) and By Services (Genetic Trait Testing, Genetic Disease Testing, DNA Type Testing) Forecasts to 2027

Artificial Organs Market By Organ Type (Artificial Kidney, Liver, Heart, Lungs, Pancreas), By Usage (Implantable, Extracorporeal), By Material Type (Silicon, Plastic, Steel), Forecasts to 2027

Mammography System Market By Product Type (Analog Systems, Digital Systems, Breast Tomosynthesis), By Usage (Screening, Diagnosis), By End-Users (Hospitals & Clinics, Diagnostic Centers, Research Institutes), Forecasts to 2027

Surgical Robotics Market By Types (Neurosurgery, Spinal surgery, ENT Surgery, Orthopedic Surgery, Robotic Radiosurgery System), By Applications (Pediatrics, Adults, Geriatrics), By End Use (Hospitals, Ambulatory Care Centers, Others), and Regions Forecasts to 2027

Point of Care Testing Market , By Product (Glucose Monitoring Products, Infectious Disease Testing Products), By Platform (Lateral Flow Assays, Immunoassay), By Mode of Purchase, By End-Use, and By Region Forecast to 2030

Smart Contact Lens Market By Type (Corrective, Therapeutic, Lifestyle), By Technology (Augmented Reality, Virtual Reality), By Application (Continuous Glucose Monitoring, Intraocular Pressure Monitoring, Others), By End-Use Industry, By Region Forecasts to 2027

Hearing Aids Market By Type (Behind-the-ear- Hearing Aids, Receiver in-the-ear Hearing Aids, In-the-ear Hearing Aids, Canal Hearing Aids), By Hearing Loss, By Application (Adults, Pediatrics), By Distribution Channel, Forecasts to 2027

About Emergen Research

Emergen Research is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Types, and Energy.

Contact Us:

Eric Lee

Corporate Sales Specialist

Emergen Research | Web: https://www.emergenresearch.com/

Direct Line: +1 (604) 757-9756

E-mail: sales@emergenresearch.com

Explore Our Japanese Version: Dental Care Market

Explore Our Blogs and Insights Section: https://www.emergenresearch.com/insights