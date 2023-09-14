Asia Pacific to Dominate Anti-Fatigue Mats Market from 2023 to 2030: Increasing Industrialization and Office Space Development Propel Growth

Dublin, Sept. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Anti-fatigue Mats Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Application (Industrial, Commercial, Residential), By Distribution Channel (Offline, Online), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2023 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global anti-fatigue mats market is set for substantial growth, with an estimated valuation of USD 2,503.0 million by 2030. This impressive expansion is projected to occur at a steady CAGR of 5.0% from 2023 to 2030. The growth of this market can be attributed to the increasing awareness among industrialists and growing concerns for workers' health.

Anti-fatigue mats have become a crucial element in creating comfortable workspaces and reducing fatigue among employees. As a result, numerous commercial establishments are incorporating anti-fatigue mats into their premises, thereby driving market demand. The quality of these mats is vital, as they must provide a solid grip and alleviate foot stress. Subpar or low-quality anti-fatigue mats can increase the risk of slipping or falling, potentially hampering market growth.

The COVID-19 pandemic did have a slightly adverse impact on the global market. Changes in consumer buying patterns and significant structural shifts in the consumer goods sector were observed during the pandemic. While the market experienced some challenges due to reduced real estate activities, regions like China, India, and Japan saw gradual market recovery in 2021 as travel and trade restrictions were eased.

In 2021, the industrial segment captured the largest market share, accounting for approximately 50.0% of the global market. Manufacturing companies and various other businesses have adopted anti-fatigue mats to create comfortable work environments and alleviate worker fatigue. These mats, often used alongside sit-stand workstations, offer significant relief to individuals who spend extended periods at these desks, contributing to the segment's substantial revenue in 2021.

North America emerged as the leading revenue-generating region in the market in 2021. This can be attributed to the prevalence of limb problems and joint pain among employees due to long working hours in corporate companies. Additionally, a large number of domestic companies in the region are focused on product research and development, resulting in innovative and advanced products. Several domestic firms, including Smart Step Flooring, Ranco Industries, Inc., and Apache Mills, Inc., are actively involved in the production of anti-fatigue mats. Consequently, North America accounted for significant revenue in 2021.

Major players in this market are making substantial investments in product innovation and engaging in R&D activities to offer improved and advanced products that meet customer demand and compete with rival products. For instance, Superior Manufacturing Group has introduced anti-fatigue mats made from 100% recycled materials, promoting environmental sustainability.

The Asia Pacific is expected to dominate the market from 2023 to 2030. Factors such as increasing disposable income, rapid industrialization, and office space development are poised to drive regional market growth.

The commercial segment is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 5.7% from 2023 to 2030. The growing use of anti-fatigue mats in office settings to alleviate limb disorders among workers standing for extended periods contributes to this growth.

The online distribution channel segment is projected to grow at the fastest CAGR over the forecast period from 2022 to 2030. Online platforms offer customers access to a wide variety of anti-fatigue mats not always available in physical stores. The increasing use of smartphones among millennials is also expected to boost segment growth.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 90 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $1699.3 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $2503 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.0% Regions Covered Global

