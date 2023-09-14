Advanced Fabric Technologies and Digital Printing Fueling Global Dye Sublimated Apparel Market Growth to 2030

Dublin, Sept. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Dye Sublimated Apparel Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product (Bottomwear, Hoodies, Others), By Printing Techniques, By Distribution Channel, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2023 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global dye sublimated apparel market is poised for remarkable growth, with projections indicating it will reach a substantial USD 10.67 billion by 2030, reflecting a notable CAGR of 12.3% from 2023 to 2030.

The industry's robust expansion can be attributed to several key factors, with a significant driver being the increasing popularity of customized designer apparel featuring digital printing.

These customized designs include slogans, inspirational quotations, and photographic prints, empowering consumers to express their unique style and preferences. Clothes have transitioned from mere comfort and product quality to becoming fashion accessories, offering unlimited design possibilities and full-color coverage. This shift in consumer demand is propelling the need for customized apparel.

Advanced Fabric Technologies and Enhanced Features

In recent years, numerous companies have been at the forefront of offering advanced fabric technologies and enhanced features in their apparel. These garments are characterized by their lightweight nature, versatility, and suitability for various work environments.

For example, Six Six Apparel, a U.S.-based company, offers a wide range of customized logo and design apparel with permanent graphic imprints that resist cracking and fading. The dye sublimation printing technique has gained substantial traction due to its ability to deliver high-quality photographic results. This method leverages thermal transfer to transfer colored dye pigments from a carrier film to a PVC printing surface, creating a durable chemical bond.

Reduction in Frictional Resistance and Improved Overcoat Materials

Technological advancements in the reduction of frictional resistance and improvements in overcoat materials have led to a decrease in wrinkles in clothing while ensuring optimal breathability. Among the apparel segments, dye sublimated t-shirts accounted for the largest revenue share in 2022.

The surge in sports' popularity in countries like China, India, and Germany, backed by government investments in sports-related activities, is expected to drive increased demand for these products. Additionally, sports teams and clubs across various disciplines are embracing custom-designed t-shirts and jerseys featuring unique logos and designs to enhance team visibility and provide a distinctive appearance to players and fans alike.

Global Expansion and Industry Players

Leading companies in the dye sublimated apparel industry are actively expanding their production facilities in various regions to strengthen their market presence. Some of the prominent companies in this industry include:

Dad's Printing

Inkwell Printing

Royal Apparel

TEXmarket

ASPECT

FUSH

Printful, Inc.

ALE CLOTHING

Emirates Apparel

Berunwear

Key Market Highlights

The global dye sublimated apparel market is witnessing substantial growth, fueled by increased spending on customized clothing featuring printed photographs and gradient tones. In 2022, Asia Pacific emerged as the largest region in this market, benefiting from its well-established textile industry, manufacturers, and growing infrastructure for retailers. T-shirts, particularly custom designs, dominated the market in terms of revenue in 2022. Furthermore, small-format heat press machines, ideal for hobbyists and small businesses, claimed the largest segment in 2022 and are poised to exhibit the fastest CAGR over the forecast period.

