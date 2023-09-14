Games Engine Market Size is projected to reach USD 7.74 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 13.9%: Straits Research

New York, United States, Sept. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Games engine is used to make video games for consoles, smartphones, and desktops. They offer an assortment of tools and components for developing complex gaming apps. Technological advances and continued innovation in hardware and software have contributed to the popularity of high-quality video games and appealing tools for diverse uses. The game engine is intended for use primarily in the creation of video games. It has capabilities such as 3D graphics, scripting, audio, networking, streaming, artificial intelligence, and memory management. In addition, dedicated servers and online data storage capabilities are employed to enhance online multiplayer gaming.

Get a Free Sample Copy of This Report @ https://straitsresearch.com/report/game-engine-market/request-sample

Introduction of Advanced Technologies Drive the Market Growth

The market for game engines is driven by technological advancements such as Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality . These technologies alter the way in which individuals watch films and play video games. As the realism of current devices increases, the need for gaming engines with more robust capabilities and real-time capability increases. Augmented reality gaming is a relatively new concept that is gaining popularity. Innovative technology enables game designers to create games with real-world interactivity. Such new technologies are increasing the market demand for gaming engines.

Improved Infrastructure Creates Opportunities

As more people gain access to faster internet and IoT technology, the gaming engine business will expand. People currently favor smartphones and browsers over television, which makes them more connected and encourages them to play more video games . In recent years, numerous technological advancements in wireless communications have increased the network's accessibility and functionality. Dedicated servers and online data storage facilities allow for online multiplayer gaming across network consoles and other local area networks. The development of 5G and internet connection will increase demand for cloud games, adding to the expansion of the games engine market.

Report Scope

Report Metric Details Market Size by 2031 USD 7.74 billion Market Size in 2022 USD 2.4 billion CAGR 13.9% (2023-2031) Historical Data 2020-2021 Base Year 2022 Forecast Period 2023-2031 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered Type, Application Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, LAME and Rest of the World Key Companies Profiled/Vendors Unity Technologies, Epic Games, Chukong Tech, Crytek, Valve Corporation, YoYo Games, The Game Creators, Marmalade Tech, Idea Fabrik, Leadwerks Software, Sony, Amazon, GameSalad, Scirra, Corona Labs, Garage Games, Godot Engine, Briar Wallace/Blender Foundation, Silicon Studio Corp, OGRE Team, and Mario Zechner. Key Market Opportunities Improved Infrastructure Creates Opportunities Key Market Drivers Introduction of Advanced Technologies Drive the Market Growth

Buy Now Full Report @ https://straitsresearch.com/buy-now/game-engine-market

Regional Analysis

Asia-Pacific holds the largest market share in the market for gaming engines. The expansion is mostly because of the gaming disruption experienced in China, India, Australia, and Japan. It is projected that game engine service providers will experience a rise in customer demand and a reduction in entry barriers for low-cost alternatives and innovations. In addition, gaming consoles, personal computers, and cloud-based games will amplify the region-wide disruption, which bodes well for stakeholders.

North America region is expected to show significant growth over the forecast period. The region has the highest rate of smart device adoption . The presence of important competitors in the region also contributes to market expansion. Major technology corporations in the region are among the largest investors in the gaming sector. The gaming businesses are simultaneously investing in the next wave of game franchises and numerous new technologies.

The European market will increase steadily over the forecast period. Technological advancements have resulted in better graphics and more compelling game experiences, resulting in growth in the region. Developing games that are compatible with popular game engines has helped a number of gaming businesses reduce production expenses. The region has a high smartphone and mobile subscriber penetration rate, which also influences the demand for gaming engines. Germany is a preferred destination for innovative start-ups due to its reasonable expenses, good infrastructure, and a big pool of talent for international gaming companies.

Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa are projected to have the greatest growth rate over the forecast period. Due to rising investment and demand for locally-made video games, the game engine business in the Middle East and Africa is thriving. By collaborating with or acquiring internationally recognized video game companies or distributors, nations in the region contribute to the expansion of the market. As the population of a region acquires access to smartphones, personal computers, and game consoles, the number of gamers continues to climb. The increasing number of smartphone users and the rate of internet penetration influence the growth of the Latin American market. Due to its constantly urbanizing population and growing demand for mobile games, Brazil is one of the most significant markets in Latin America.

Key Highlights

The global games engine market size is projected to reach USD 7.74 billion by 2031 , growing with a CAGR of 13.9% during the forecast period (2023–2031).

is projected to reach , growing with a during the forecast period (2023–2031). By type the market is divided into three types: 3D, 2.5D, and 2D. The 3D game engine type holds the biggest market share.

the market is divided into three types: 3D, 2.5D, and 2D. The 3D game engine type holds the biggest market share. By application , the market is divided into PC, mobile, and TV games. The mobile segment holds the greatest market share.

, the market is divided into PC, mobile, and TV games. The mobile segment holds the greatest market share. Asia-Pacific holds the largest market share of the global game engine market.

Competitors in Games Engine Market

Unity Technologies

Epic Games

Chukong Tech

Crytek

Valve Corporation

YoYo Games

The Game Creators

Marmalade Tech

Idea Fabrik

Leadwerks Software

Sony

Amazon

GameSalad

Scirra

Corona Labs

Garage Games

Godot Engine

Briar Wallace/Blender Foundation

Silicon Studio Corp

OGRE Team

Mario Zechner

Get a Free Sample Copy of This Report @ https://straitsresearch.com/report/game-engine-market/request-sample

Segmentation of Global Games Engine Market

By Type

3D Game Engines

2.5D Game Engines

2D Game Engines

By Application

PC and Console Games

Mobile Games

TV Games

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Table of Content and Figure @ https://straitsresearch.com/report/game-engine-market/toc



Recent Development

In April 2022, Epic Games, the parent company of the wildly popular video game Fortnite, got $2 billion in capital from Sony and KIRKBI, the investment firm that formed the Lego Group. The funding will be utilized to strengthen Epic's expansion plans for the metaverse. Sony and KIRKBI each contributed $1 billion to the round of financing.

Epic Games, the parent company of the wildly popular video game Fortnite, got $2 billion in capital from Sony and KIRKBI, the investment firm that formed the Lego Group. The funding will be utilized to strengthen Epic's expansion plans for the metaverse. Sony and KIRKBI each contributed $1 billion to the round of financing. In August 2021, Unity Technologies announced the acquisition of Parsec, a remote desktop and streaming technology company that allows gaming and creative professionals to work together from anywhere. This transaction is a significant step toward Parsec's and Unity's expanded cloud vision, which states that creators should be able to work from any location, on any device, with powerful tools and seamless cloud infrastructure to deliver real-time 3D experiences.

Unity Technologies announced the acquisition of Parsec, a remote desktop and streaming technology company that allows gaming and creative professionals to work together from anywhere. This transaction is a significant step toward Parsec's and Unity's expanded cloud vision, which states that creators should be able to work from any location, on any device, with powerful tools and seamless cloud infrastructure to deliver real-time 3D experiences. In March 2022, Epic Games announced that it is coming up with a PC Building Simulator 2 this year. It is the sequel to the PC building simulator. In addition to enhanced aesthetics, it embraces realism by using brand names that PC gamers will recognize.

News Media

Increasing Availability and Affordability of Mobile Games to Foster Growth of the Game Engine Industry During the Forecast Period (2019-2026)

Game Engines—Dawn of New Gaming Opportunities

Have a Look at the Related Research Report

Collectible Card Games Market : Information by Device Type (Digital, Physical), Application (PC Games, Mobile Device Games, Others), and Region — Forecast till 2029

Video Game Market : Information by Device Outlook (Console, Mobile), Type Outlook (Online, Offline), and Region — Forecast till 2030

Online Smartphone and Tablet Games Market : Information by Operating System (Android, iOS), Game Type (Massive Multiplayer Online Games, Casual), and Region — Forecast till 2030

Game Applications Market : Introduction by Marketplace (Google Play Store, Apple iOS Store), and Region — Forecast till 2030

Toys and Games Market : Information by Product (Puzzles, Sports, Dolls), Application (Up to 8 years, 15 years and above), Distribution Channel (Offline, Online), Region-Forecast Till 2031.

Gaming Headset Market: Information by Platform (Multi-Platform Gaming Headsets, PC/Mac Gaming Headsets), Technology (Wired Gaming Headsets), and Region—Forecast till 2031

Casino Gaming Equipment Market : Information by Product Type (Video Lottery Terminal), Installation (Installed Inside Casino, Installed Outside Casino), and Region — Forecast till 2030

About Straits Research Pvt. Ltd.

Straits Research is a market intelligence company providing global business information reports and services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision-makers. Straits Research Pvt. Ltd. provides actionable market research data, especially designed and presented for decision making and ROI.

Whether you are looking at business sectors in the next town or crosswise over continents, we understand the significance of being acquainted with the client’s purchase. We overcome our clients’ issues by recognizing and deciphering the target group and generating leads with utmost precision. We seek to collaborate with our clients to deliver a broad spectrum of results through a blend of market and business research approaches.

For more information on your target market, please contact us below:

Phone: +1 646 480 7505 (the U.S.)

+91 8087085354 (APAC)

+44 208 068 9665 (the U.K.)

Email: sales@straitsresearch.com