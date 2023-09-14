Global Denim Jeans Market Set to Skyrocket: Projected to Reach $121.50 Billion by 2030 at 5.8% CAGR

Dublin, Sept. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Denim Jeans Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By End-user (Men, Women, Children), By Distribution Channel (Online, Offline), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2023 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global denim jeans market is on an upward trajectory, with forecasts projecting a remarkable size of USD 121.50 billion by 2030, and an impressive compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.8% from 2023 to 2030.

This surge is attributed to heightened awareness of fashion trends and a shift in consumer preferences towards branded clothing items, particularly denim jeans. Leading players in the market, including Levi Strauss & Co., VF Corp., The Gap, Inc., and others, are contributing to this growth through strategic expansion of their retail presence in tier II and tier III cities, expanding their global customer base.

Notably, the denim jeans market is benefitting from the growing acceptance of business casual attire, creating new avenues for growth worldwide. The increasing presence of women in the workforce has opened doors for denim jeans as a preferred choice for workplaces and business meetings. The millennial and Gen-Z populations are seeking clothing suitable for diverse body types, and denim jeans, available in various sizes, finishes, colors, and designs, meet this demand. This demographic is inclined towards purchasing a wide range of denim styles, from tapered fits to loose-fitting, curves, and bell-bottom jeans, driving demand in the market.

However, the COVID-19 pandemic presented challenges for the global denim jeans market. Lockdowns disrupted production and distribution, impacting clothing producers and retailers as non-essential businesses temporarily closed. The market faced hurdles as governments enforced lockdown measures and sealed international borders, disrupting the global supply chain for clothing materials. Despite these setbacks, the market is expected to rebound to pre-pandemic levels as sales of clothing and lifestyle products have rebounded, generating increased demand over the forecast period.

Key Market Highlights:

Offline Shopping Dominance: In 2022, the offline sales channel took the lead with a significant revenue share of 85.8%. This is attributed to customers' preference for in-store visits, enabling them to try and test denim jeans to match their body shapes and sizes. Men's Segment Growth: The men's segment is expected to experience substantial growth during the forecast period, driven by the attention of famous celebrities, athletes, and artists towards men's sports fashion. Collaborations with renowned denim pants labels like Wrangler, Calvin Klein, and H&M Hannes & Mauritz AB further boost this segment. North America's Leadership: North America led the global market with the highest revenue share. The region is expected to maintain its dominant position, driven by increased retail sales revenue in the apparel market. Prominent American clothing brands such as Levi Strauss & Co., Wrangler, VF Corp., and U.S. Polo Assn. collaborate with influencers and sports personalities to inspire denim jeans collections, catering to both men and women.

Market Constraints:

The premium quality and craftsmanship of denim jeans often make them expensive, deterring some consumers from purchasing branded jeans due to budgetary concerns. This cost factor may pose a constraint during the projected period.

Companies Mentioned

Levi Strauss & Co.

VF Corp.

The Gap, Inc.

H&M Hennes & Mauritz AB

Kering S.A.

Pepe Jeans S.L.

PVH Corp.

Bestseller A/S

U.S. Polo Assn.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 90 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $77.67 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $121.5 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.8% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope



Chapter 2. Executive Summary



Chapter 3. Denim Jeans Market Variables, Trends & Scope

3.1. Market Lineage Outlook

3.2. Industry Value Chain Analysis

3.2.1. Raw Material Outlook

3.2.2. Manufacturing and Technology Outlook

3.2.3. Profit Margin Analysis

3.3. Market Dynamics

3.3.1. Market Driver Analysis

3.3.2. Market Restraint Analysis

3.3.3. Market Opportunities

3.3.4. Market Challenges

3.4. Industry Analysis - Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.5. Market Entry Strategies



Chapter 4. Consumer Behavior Analysis

4.1. Demographics Analysis

4.2. Consumer Trends and Preferences

4.3. Factors Affecting Buying Decision

4.4. Consumer End-user Adoption

4.5. Key Observations & Findings



Chapter 5. Denim Jeans Market: End-user Estimates & Trend Analysis



Chapter 6. Denim Jeans Market: Distribution Channel Estimates & Trend Analysis



Chapter 7. Denim Jeans Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis



Chapter 8. Competitive Analysis

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/fiv2li

