Global Collagen & Gelatin Market Size to Reach USD 7620.5 Million in 2030 | Emergen Research

Vancouver, Sept. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global collagen & gelatin market size reached USD 4787.4 Million in 2021 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 5.3% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research Increasing high-value funding and investments for research & development projects by leading players, growing preference of consumers toward protein-rich diet, and a rising number of surgical procedures are key factors driving market revenue growth.

Rising consumer health awareness is driving the growth of the collagen & gelatin market, as collagen & gelatin intake allows for moisturized skin, which is a key concern among the growing elderly population. Collagen also aids in blood coagulation, wound healing, and nervous system protection, and is in great demand for medicinal applications. Collagen is mostly used as an easy-to-digest nutritional supplement that can be combined with coffee or tea, blended into a smoothie, and mixed with sauces and soups. Additionally, consumption of gelatin is increasing owing to the presence of vegetarian and vegan as well as gluten-free gelatin which is driving revenue growth of the market.

On 27 September 2019, a new skincare supplement which is the world’s first ASC-certified collagen product was launched in Sweden. Launched by Inekogruppen at an annual event for the LIFE Europe health food store chain in Sweden under the brand name NORDBO Kollagen, the product will be available in Life stores which is the biggest health food chain in Sweden, Norway, and Finland. The product will also be sold at the health food chain Hälsokraft, Bodystore.com, Åhléns Lifestyle Stores, and the beauty store Lyko.se. Collagen is present in the supplement, which supports healthy skin, hair, and nails. The collagen is derived from ASC-certified pangasius and was created in collaboration with the Danish business Engredo ApS. Collagen is generated from fish skin, which is removed as a byproduct of the filleting process.

Untapped demand in several markets in emerging countries and increasing Research & Development (R&D) are contributing significantly to opening up revenue growth opportunities for major companies. However, the availability of substitute biomaterials and stringent food regulations towards animal-origin food additives are expected to provide restraints to some extent over the forecast period.

Scope of Research

Report Details Outcome Market size in 2021 USD 4,787.8 Million CAGR (2022–2030) 5.3% Revenue forecast to 2030 USD 7,620.5 Million Base year for estimation 2021 Historical data 2019–2020 Forecast period 2022–2030 Quantitative units Revenue in USD Million and CAGR in % from 2022 to 2030 Report coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends Segments covered Source, application, product, and region Regional scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa Country scope U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Benelux, Rest of Europe, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Rest of APAC, Brazil, Rest of LATAM, Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa, Turkey, Rest of MEA Key companies profiled GELITA AG, Collagen Solutions Plc, CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd., Integra LifeSciences, DSM, Zimmer Biomet, Darling Ingredients, Nitta Gelatin, Inc., Collagen Matrix, Inc., and WEISHARDT Customization scope 10 hours of free customization and expert consultation

Major Companies and Competitive Landscape

The global collagen & gelatin market is moderately fragmented, with few large and medium-sized players accounting for majority of market revenue. Major players are deploying various strategies, entering into mergers and acquisitions, strategic agreements and contracts, developing, testing, and introducing more effective collagen & gelatin products. Some major companies included in the global collagen & gelatin market report are:

GELITA AG, Collagen Solutions Plc, CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd., Integra LifeSciences, DSM, Zimmer Biomet, Darling Ingredients, Nitta Gelatin, Inc., Collagen Matrix, Inc., and WEISHARDT

GELITA AG

Collagen Solutions Plc

CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd.

Integra LifeSciences

DSM

Zimmer Biomet

Darling Ingredients

Nitta Gelatin, Inc.

Collagen Matrix, Inc.

WEISHARDT

Strategic Development

On 09 May 2022, Vital Proteins, which is one of the top collagen brands in America introduces a new brand campaign featuring Chief Creative Officer Jennifer Aniston with a focus on a new line of protein and collagen bars which Aniston collaborated to develop along with her other favorite products. Featured in the campaign is the newly released VITAL PROTEINS® & JENNIFER ANISTON™ BARS, three delicious protein and collagen bars designed and developed in collaboration with Aniston. The new campaign invites viewers to promote the modest, easy steps they do to improve their health.

On 4 March 2022, Pura Collagen, which an U.K.-based collagen supplement producer, introduced a new supplement, Pura Collagen Protect which contains Bioactive Collagen Peptides Immupept, to provide an immune boost for consumers. The product is expected to reduce fatigue and improve cognitive function with the help of high-strength vitamins and minerals along with immune support.

Some Key Highlights From the Report

Porcine segment accounted for the largest revenue share in 2021. Gelatin extracted from pigskin is one of the most commercially utilized gelatin on a global scale owing to its cost-effectiveness. Porcine gelatin contains a high amount of amino acid which is one of the major factors for increasing utilization in confectionery desserts, beverages, meat, and dairy among others. Moreover, rapid adoption of porcine for various clinical treatments such as dermatology, and bones owing to its excellent amino acid profile is increasing revenue growth of the segment.

Food & beverage segment is expected to register a significant revenue growth rate during the forecast period. Increasing consumption of gelatin-based food products and supplements for protein-rich diets is driving revenue growth of the segment. The colloid property of gelatin prevents the crystallization of ice and sugar which is increasing demand for the manufacturing of dairy products and frozen foods.

Gelatin segment is expected to account for a significantly large revenue share over the forecast period. Gelatin products provide a wide range of bloom and viscosity values which are highly utilized in the manufacturing of food products which is one of the major factors driving revenue growth of the segment. Marshmallows contain around 1.5% of gelatin which is sufficient to restrain the crystallization of sugar thereby keeping them soft and chewy. Increasing consumption of chewy candies and gelatin desserts is increasing the demand for gelatin as it improves the consistency, stability, and elasticity of products. In food industry, gelatin is highly utilized for gelling, and emulsifying purposes to enhance the food texture as well as manage various issues related to the manufacturing of food.

Asia Pacific is expected to register a significantly rapid revenue growth rate during the forecast period. Increased government funding, growing healthcare facilities, rapid adoption of advanced technologies, and innovative treatments are a few of the major factors driving revenue growth of the market. Moreover, rising consumer awareness regarding the nutritional benefits of collagen & gelatin is further contributing to the growing market in Asia Pacific. Collagen is utilized in numerous food processing sectors in this region for various end-use benefits such as improving the shelf life of foods and drinks as well as maintaining the finished product's texture and nutritional content. Furthermore, the growing elderly population in countries such as China, Japan, and India is expected to drive up the demand for collagen supplements, which aid in the treatment of osteoarthritis.

Emergen Research has segmented global collagen & gelatin market on the basis of source, application, product, and region:

Source Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2030)

Bovine Porcine Others



Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2030) Pharmaceutical Food & beverage Cosmetic Nutraceuticals Others

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2030)

Gelatin Peptide



Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2030) North America U.S. Canada Mexico Europe Germany France U.K. Italy Spain Benelux Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China India Japan South Korea Rest of APAC Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia UAE South Africa Turkey Rest of MEA



