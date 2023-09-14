IoT Medical Devices Market Size is projected to reach USD 112 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 27.6%: Straits Research

New York, United States, Sept. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IoT medical devices manage mechanical ventilation systems and artificial airways, disperse aerosol-based medications, and identify and treat cardiopulmonary diseases. Respiratory conditions like COPD, sleep apnea, asthma, infectious diseases, and lung cancer are rising due to the aging population and changing lifestyles. This has driven IoT medical device demand. The internet of things, which frequently consists of different medical systems, devices, and programming, has a very positive effect on the healthcare sector. These advantages include improved patient-doctor communication, management of chronic diseases, tracking of one's fitness, and remote clinical monitoring. Healthcare is now more expensive overall by double digits. The primary causes of the sharp increase in healthcare costs are an aging population, rising health insurance premiums, soaring demand for high-quality medical care, and the prevalence of chronic diseases worldwide. In the coming years, the market expansion is also anticipated to be fueled by rising demand for cutting-edge medical devices.

Get a Free Sample Copy of This Report @ https://straitsresearch.com/report/iot-medical-devices-market/request-sample

Increasing Awareness of Self-Health Measurement and Monitoring

The growing awareness of health issues encourages the young and active population to adopt wearable devices. The development of wearable medical technology has made keeping track of health issues easy and affordable. The IDF claims that diabetes affects the majority of people worldwide. But only 46% of patients get a timely diagnosis. To maintain routine health checks, people are turning to wearable medical technology. Dexcom and Eversense are the first companies to have their glucose monitors , which help track blood sugar levels for 90 days, approved by the FDA. These IoT-based wearables are also helpful for monitoring and alerting far-off chronic illness patients. For instance, the wearable defibrillator Zoll LifeVest 4000 was released to monitor children's and adults' irregular heartbeats (arrhythmias). This wearable technology aids in the analysis of sudden cardiac arrest. Due to their effectiveness, people are using IoT devices for health monitoring, which is expected to fuel market growth.

Increasing Reliance on Self-Operated eHealth Platforms Due to Low Doctor-To-Patient Ratio

There are not enough doctors for every patient in many countries worldwide. According to the 2021 World Health Statistics report, less than 18 hospital beds are available for every 10,000 people in about 40% of countries, and there is less than one physician for every 1,000 people. Additionally, there is a significant difference between developed and developing markets regarding citizens' access to healthcare. For instance, developing nations in APAC and Africa have significantly fewer hospital beds, doctors, nurses, and midwives per 10,000 people than developed nations in North America and Europe. The management of medical staff and ensuring that there are enough beds in government hospitals to meet demand fall primarily under the purview of the state government.

Report Scope

Report Metric Details Market Size by 2031 USD 112 billion Market Size in 2022 USD 12.5 billion CAGR 27.6% (2022-2031) Historical Data 2020-2021 Base Year 2022 Forecast Period 2023-2031 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By Technology, By Application, By Location Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, LAME and Rest of the World Key Companies Profiled/Vendors ResMed. (U.S.), Koninklijke Philips N.V (Netherlands), Masimo(U.S.), BD. (U.S.), Chart Industries (U.S.), Medtronic (Ireland), Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA (Germany), Fisher and Paykel Healthcare Limited (New Zealand), anmilton Medical (Switzerland), and Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc. Key Market Opportunities Increasing Reliance on Self-Operated eHealth Platforms Due to Low Doctor-To-Patient Ratio Key Market Drivers Increasing Awareness of Self-Health Measurement and Monitoring

Buy Now Full Report @ https://straitsresearch.com/buy-now/iot-medical-devices-market

Regional Insights

North America is the most significant contributor to the global IoT medical devices market and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 26.9% during the forecast period. Innovative technologies, like the internet of things, have been adopted impressively by North American industries, which promotes market growth. The United States will probably dominate the market revenue because of the rapidly expanding healthcare sector. Changes in lifestyles and a greater focus on health management will likely drive the demand for wearable and remote patient monitoring services in the country. The prevalence of smoking is a significant factor in the rising incidence of lung diseases. Modernization and environmental factors like rising pollution are additional factors contributing to the rise in respiratory disorders.

Asia Pacific is expected to grow at a CAGR of 28.2% during the forecast period. The large patient population raised public awareness, and rising healthcare costs are the leading causes of this, along with the rapidly evolving healthcare systems in developing nations like China and India. Because smoking is becoming more popular, and respiratory conditions like COPD and rhinosinusitis are becoming more common. According to the World Bank Group, 20.6% of Indians smoked. The Chinese government is implementing telemedicine and digital healthcare to aid citizens in rural and remote areas. It is anticipated that India will show a rapid growth rate during the forecast period. India's rapidly growing population and the government's sizable digital investments are opening up a wealth of opportunities for the healthcare industry.

Key Highlights

The global IoT medical devices market size is projected to reach USD 112 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 27.6% during the forecast period (2023-2031).

is projected to reach USD 112 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 27.6% during the forecast period (2023-2031). Based on product, the global IoT medical devices market is bifurcated into vital signs monitoring devices, respiratory devices, fetal monitoring devices, neurological devices, implantable cardiac devices, pacemakers, hearing devices, anesthesia machines, patient monitors, ventilators, imaging systems, infusion pumps, other products. The vital signs monitoring devices segment is the highest contributor to the market and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 27.9 % during the forecast period.

Based on type, the global IoT medical devices market is bifurcated into wearable medical devices, implantable medical devices, stationary medical devices, and other IoT medical devices. The wearable medical devices segment is the highest contributor to the market and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 27.4% during the forecast period.

Based on connectivity technology, the global IoT medical devices market is bifurcated into Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, ZigBee, and other Connectivity Technologies. The Wi-Fi segment owns the highest market share and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 27.68% during the forecast period.

Based on end users, the global IoT medical devices market is bifurcated into hospitals, clinics, and ambulatory centers. The hospital segment is the highest contributor to the market and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 27.52% during the forecast period.

North America is the most significant contributor to the global IoT medical devices market and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 26.9% during the forecast period.

Competitive Players

The global IoT medical devices market’s major key players are ResMed. (U.S.), Koninklijke Philips N.V (Netherlands), Masimo(U.S.), BD. (U.S.), Chart Industries (U.S.), Medtronic (Ireland), Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA (Germany), Fisher and Paykel Healthcare Limited (New Zealand), anmilton Medical (Switzerland), and Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.

Get a Free Sample Copy of This Report @ https://straitsresearch.com/report/iot-medical-devices-market/request-sample

Global IoT Medical Devices Market: Segmentation

By Product

Vital Signs Monitoring Devices

Respiratory Devices

Fetal Monitoring Devices

Neurological Devices

Implantable Cardiac Devices

Pacemakers

Hearing Devices

Anesthesia Machines

Patient Monitors

Ventilators

Imaging Systems

Infusion Pumps

Other Products

By Type

Wearable Medical Devices

Implantable Medical Devices

Stationary Medical Devices

Other IoT Medical Devices

By Connectivity Technology

Bluetooth

Wi-Fi

ZigBee

Other Connectivity Technologies

By End User

Hospitals

Clinics

Ambulatory Centers

By Regions

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

TABLE OF CONTENT

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY RESEARCH SCOPE & SEGMENTATION Research Objectives Market Definition Limitations & Assumptions Market Scope & Segmentation Currency & Pricing Considered MARKET OPPORTUNITY ASSESSMENT

Emerging Regions / Countries Emerging Companies Emerging Applications / End Use Investment Landscape New Business Models / Revenue Streams TAM

MARKET TRENDS

Drivers Market Warning Factors Latest Macro Economic Indicators Geopolitical Impact Human Factors Technology Factors

MARKET ASSESSMENT

Porters Five Forces Analysis Value Chain Analysis Sales And Distribution Channel Analysis Case Study Analysis Patent Analysis M & A Agreements & Collabration Analysis

ESG TRENDS GLOBAL IOT MEDICAL DEVICES MARKET SIZE ANALYSIS

Global IoT Medical Devices Market Introduction By Product

Introduction

Product By Value

Vital Signs Monitoring Devices

By Value Blood Pressure Monitors Blood Pressure Monitors By Value Blood Glucose Monitors Blood Glucose Monitors By Value ECG/Heart Rate Monitors ECG/Heart Rate Monitors By Value Oximeters Oximeters By Value Multiparameter Monitors Multiparameter Monitors By Value

Respiratory Devices

By Value

Fetal Monitoring Devices

By Value

Neurological Devices

By Value

Implantable Cardiac Devices

By Value Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillators Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillators By Value Implantable Cardiac Monitors Implantable Cardiac Monitors By Value

Pacemakers

By Value

Hearing Devices

By Value

Anesthesia Machines

By Value

Patient Monitors

By Value

Ventilators

By Value

Imaging Systems

By Value

Infusion Pumps

By Value

Other Products

By Value

By Type

Introduction

Type By Value

Wearable Medical Devices

By Value

Implantable Medical Devices

By Value

Stationary Medical Devices

By Value

Other IoT Medical Devices

By Value

By Connectivity Technology

Introduction

Connectivity Technology By Value

Bluetooth

By Value

Wi-Fi

By Value

ZigBee

By Value

Other Connectivity Technologies

By Value

By End User

Introduction

End User By Value

Hospital

By Value

Clinics

By Value

Ambulatory Centres

By Value

NORTH AMERICA MARKET ANALYSIS

Introduction By Product

Introduction

Product By Value

Vital Signs Monitoring Devices

By Value Blood Pressure Monitors Blood Pressure Monitors By Value Blood Glucose Monitors Blood Glucose Monitors By Value ECG/Heart Rate Monitors ECG/Heart Rate Monitors By Value Oximeters Oximeters By Value Multiparameter Monitors Multiparameter Monitors By Value

Respiratory Devices

By Value

Fetal Monitoring Devices

By Value

Neurological Devices

By Value

Implantable Cardiac Devices

By Value Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillators Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillators By Value Implantable Cardiac Monitors Implantable Cardiac Monitors By Value

Pacemakers

By Value

Hearing Devices

By Value

Anesthesia Machines

By Value

Patient Monitors

By Value

Ventilators

By Value

Imaging Systems

By Value

Infusion Pumps

By Value

Other Products

By Value

By Type Introduction

Type By Value

Wearable Medical Devices

By Value

Implantable Medical Devices

By Value

Stationary Medical Devices

By Value

Other IoT Medical Devices

By Value

By Connectivity Technology

Introduction

Connectivity Technology By Value

Bluetooth

By Value

Wi-Fi

By Value

ZigBee

By Value

Other Connectivity Technologies

By Value

By End User

Introduction

End User By Value

Hospital

By Value

Clinics

By Value

Ambulatory Centres

By Value

U.S.

By Product

Introduction Product By Value Vital Signs Monitoring Devices By Value Blood Pressure Monitors Blood Pressure Monitors By Value Blood Glucose Monitors Blood Glucose Monitors By Value ECG/Heart Rate Monitors ECG/Heart Rate Monitors By Value Oximeters Oximeters By Value Multiparameter Monitors Multiparameter Monitors By Value Respiratory Devices By Value Fetal Monitoring Devices By Value Neurological Devices By Value Implantable Cardiac Devices By Value Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillators Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillators By Value Implantable Cardiac Monitors Implantable Cardiac Monitors By Value Pacemakers By Value Hearing Devices By Value Anesthesia Machines By Value Patient Monitors By Value Ventilators By Value Imaging Systems By Value Infusion Pumps By Value Other Products By Value

By Type

Introduction Type By Value Wearable Medical Devices By Value Implantable Medical Devices By Value Stationary Medical Devices By Value Other IoT Medical Devices By Value

By Connectivity Technology

Introduction Connectivity Technology By Value Bluetooth By Value Wi-Fi By Value ZigBee By Value Other Connectivity Technologies By Value

By End User

Introduction End User By Value Hospital By Value Clinics By Value Ambulatory Centres By Value

Canada

EUROPE MARKET ANALYSIS

Introduction By Product

Introduction

Product By Value

Vital Signs Monitoring Devices

By Value Blood Pressure Monitors Blood Pressure Monitors By Value Blood Glucose Monitors Blood Glucose Monitors By Value ECG/Heart Rate Monitors ECG/Heart Rate Monitors By Value Oximeters Oximeters By Value Multiparameter Monitors Multiparameter Monitors By Value

Respiratory Devices

By Value

Fetal Monitoring Devices

By Value

Neurological Devices

By Value

Implantable Cardiac Devices

By Value Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillators Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillators By Value Implantable Cardiac Monitors Implantable Cardiac Monitors By Value

Pacemakers

By Value

Hearing Devices

By Value

Anesthesia Machines

By Value

Patient Monitors

By Value

Ventilators

By Value

Imaging Systems

By Value

Infusion Pumps

By Value

Other Products

By Value

By Type

Introduction

Type By Value

Wearable Medical Devices

By Value

Implantable Medical Devices

By Value

Stationary Medical Devices

By Value

Other IoT Medical Devices

By Value

By Connectivity Technology

Introduction

Connectivity Technology By Value

Bluetooth

By Value

Wi-Fi

By Value

ZigBee

By Value

Other Connectivity Technologies

By Value

By End User

Introduction

End User By Value

Hospital

By Value

Clinics

By Value

Ambulatory Centres

By Value

U.K.

By Product

Introduction Product By Value Vital Signs Monitoring Devices By Value Blood Pressure Monitors Blood Pressure Monitors By Value Blood Glucose Monitors Blood Glucose Monitors By Value ECG/Heart Rate Monitors ECG/Heart Rate Monitors By Value Oximeters Oximeters By Value Multiparameter Monitors Multiparameter Monitors By Value Respiratory Devices By Value Fetal Monitoring Devices By Value Neurological Devices By Value Implantable Cardiac Devices By Value Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillators Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillators By Value Implantable Cardiac Monitors Implantable Cardiac Monitors By Value Pacemakers By Value Hearing Devices By Value Anesthesia Machines By Value Patient Monitors By Value Ventilators By Value Imaging Systems By Value Infusion Pumps By Value Other Products By Value

By Type

Introduction Type By Value Wearable Medical Devices By Value Implantable Medical Devices By Value Stationary Medical Devices By Value Other IoT Medical Devices By Value

By Connectivity Technology

Introduction Connectivity Technology By Value Bluetooth By Value Wi-Fi By Value ZigBee By Value Other Connectivity Technologies By Value

By End User

Introduction End User By Value Hospital By Value Clinics By Value Ambulatory Centres By Value

Germany France Spain Italy Russia Nordic Benelux Rest Of Europe

APAC MARKET ANALYSIS

Introduction By Product

Introduction

Product By Value

Vital Signs Monitoring Devices

By Value Blood Pressure Monitors Blood Pressure Monitors By Value Blood Glucose Monitors Blood Glucose Monitors By Value ECG/Heart Rate Monitors ECG/Heart Rate Monitors By Value Oximeters Oximeters By Value Multiparameter Monitors Multiparameter Monitors By Value

Respiratory Devices

By Value

Fetal Monitoring Devices

By Value

Neurological Devices

By Value

Implantable Cardiac Devices

By Value Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillators Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillators By Value Implantable Cardiac Monitors Implantable Cardiac Monitors By Value

Pacemakers

By Value

Hearing Devices

By Value

Anesthesia Machines

By Value

Patient Monitors

By Value

Ventilators

By Value

Imaging Systems

By Value

Infusion Pumps

By Value

Other Products

By Value

By Type

Introduction

Type By Value

Wearable Medical Devices

By Value

Implantable Medical Devices

By Value

Stationary Medical Devices

By Value

Other IoT Medical Devices

By Value

By Connectivity Technology

Introduction

Connectivity Technology By Value

Bluetooth

By Value

Wi-Fi

By Value

ZigBee

By Value

Other Connectivity Technologies

By Value

By End User

Introduction

End User By Value

Hospital

By Value

Clinics

By Value

Ambulatory Centres

By Value

China

By Product

Introduction Product By Value Vital Signs Monitoring Devices By Value Blood Pressure Monitors Blood Pressure Monitors By Value Blood Glucose Monitors Blood Glucose Monitors By Value ECG/Heart Rate Monitors ECG/Heart Rate Monitors By Value Oximeters Oximeters By Value Multiparameter Monitors Multiparameter Monitors By Value Respiratory Devices By Value Fetal Monitoring Devices By Value Neurological Devices By Value Implantable Cardiac Devices By Value Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillators Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillators By Value Implantable Cardiac Monitors Implantable Cardiac Monitors By Value Pacemakers By Value Hearing Devices By Value Anesthesia Machines By Value Patient Monitors By Value Ventilators By Value Imaging Systems By Value Infusion Pumps By Value Other Products By Value

By Type

Introduction Type By Value Wearable Medical Devices By Value Implantable Medical Devices By Value Stationary Medical Devices By Value Other IoT Medical Devices By Value

By Connectivity Technology

Introduction Connectivity Technology By Value Bluetooth By Value Wi-Fi By Value ZigBee By Value Other Connectivity Technologies By Value

By End User

Introduction End User By Value Hospital By Value Clinics By Value Ambulatory Centres By Value

Korea Japan India Australia Taiwan South East Asia Rest Of Asia-Pacific

MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA MARKET ANALYSIS

Introduction By Product

Introduction

Product By Value

Vital Signs Monitoring Devices

By Value Blood Pressure Monitors Blood Pressure Monitors By Value Blood Glucose Monitors Blood Glucose Monitors By Value ECG/Heart Rate Monitors ECG/Heart Rate Monitors By Value Oximeters Oximeters By Value Multiparameter Monitors Multiparameter Monitors By Value

Respiratory Devices

By Value

Fetal Monitoring Devices

By Value

Neurological Devices

By Value

Implantable Cardiac Devices

By Value Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillators Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillators By Value Implantable Cardiac Monitors Implantable Cardiac Monitors By Value

Pacemakers

By Value

Hearing Devices

By Value

Anesthesia Machines

By Value

Patient Monitors

By Value

Ventilators

By Value

Imaging Systems

By Value

Infusion Pumps

By Value

Other Products

By Value

By Type

Introduction

Type By Value

Wearable Medical Devices

By Value

Implantable Medical Devices

By Value

Stationary Medical Devices

By Value

Other IoT Medical Devices

By Value

By Connectivity Technology

Introduction

Connectivity Technology By Value

Bluetooth

By Value

Wi-Fi

By Value

ZigBee

By Value

Other Connectivity Technologies

By Value

By End User

Introduction

End User By Value

Hospital

By Value

Clinics

By Value

Ambulatory Centres

By Value

UAE

By Product

Introduction Product By Value Vital Signs Monitoring Devices By Value Blood Pressure Monitors Blood Pressure Monitors By Value Blood Glucose Monitors Blood Glucose Monitors By Value ECG/Heart Rate Monitors ECG/Heart Rate Monitors By Value Oximeters Oximeters By Value Multiparameter Monitors Multiparameter Monitors By Value Respiratory Devices By Value Fetal Monitoring Devices By Value Neurological Devices By Value Implantable Cardiac Devices By Value Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillators Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillators By Value Implantable Cardiac Monitors Implantable Cardiac Monitors By Value Pacemakers By Value Hearing Devices By Value Anesthesia Machines By Value Patient Monitors By Value Ventilators By Value Imaging Systems By Value Infusion Pumps By Value Other Products By Value

By Type

Introduction Type By Value Wearable Medical Devices By Value Implantable Medical Devices By Value Stationary Medical Devices By Value Other IoT Medical Devices By Value

By Connectivity Technology

Introduction Connectivity Technology By Value Bluetooth By Value Wi-Fi By Value ZigBee By Value Other Connectivity Technologies By Value

By End User

Introduction End User By Value Hospital By Value Clinics By Value Ambulatory Centres By Value

Turkey Saudi Arabia South Africa Egypt Nigeria Rest Of MEA

LATAM MARKET ANALYSIS

Introduction By Product

Introduction

Product By Value

Vital Signs Monitoring Devices

By Value Blood Pressure Monitors Blood Pressure Monitors By Value Blood Glucose Monitors Blood Glucose Monitors By Value ECG/Heart Rate Monitors ECG/Heart Rate Monitors By Value Oximeters Oximeters By Value Multiparameter Monitors Multiparameter Monitors By Value

Respiratory Devices

By Value

Fetal Monitoring Devices

By Value

Neurological Devices

By Value

Implantable Cardiac Devices

By Value Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillators Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillators By Value Implantable Cardiac Monitors Implantable Cardiac Monitors By Value

Pacemakers

By Value

Hearing Devices

By Value

Anesthesia Machines

By Value

Patient Monitors

By Value

Ventilators

By Value

Imaging Systems

By Value

Infusion Pumps

By Value

Other Products

By Value

By Type

Introduction

Type By Value

Wearable Medical Devices

By Value

Implantable Medical Devices

By Value

Stationary Medical Devices

By Value

Other IoT Medical Devices

By Value

By Connectivity Technology

Introduction

Connectivity Technology By Value

Bluetooth

By Value

Wi-Fi

By Value

ZigBee

By Value

Other Connectivity Technologies

By Value

By End User

Introduction

End User By Value

Hospital

By Value

Clinics

By Value

Ambulatory Centres

By Value

Brazil

By Product

Introduction Product By Value Vital Signs Monitoring Devices By Value Blood Pressure Monitors Blood Pressure Monitors By Value Blood Glucose Monitors Blood Glucose Monitors By Value ECG/Heart Rate Monitors ECG/Heart Rate Monitors By Value Oximeters Oximeters By Value Multiparameter Monitors Multiparameter Monitors By Value Respiratory Devices By Value Fetal Monitoring Devices By Value Neurological Devices By Value Implantable Cardiac Devices By Value Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillators Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillators By Value Implantable Cardiac Monitors Implantable Cardiac Monitors By Value Pacemakers By Value Hearing Devices By Value Anesthesia Machines By Value Patient Monitors By Value Ventilators By Value Imaging Systems By Value Infusion Pumps By Value Other Products By Value

By Type

Introduction Type By Value Wearable Medical Devices By Value Implantable Medical Devices By Value Stationary Medical Devices By Value Other IoT Medical Devices By Value

By Connectivity Technology

Introduction Connectivity Technology By Value Bluetooth By Value Wi-Fi By Value ZigBee By Value Other Connectivity Technologies By Value

By End User

Introduction End User By Value Hospital By Value Clinics By Value Ambulatory Centres By Value

Mexico Argentina Chile Colombia Rest Of LATAM

COMPETITIVE ASSESSMENT

Adoption Matrix IoT Medical Devices Market Share By Manufacturers IoT Medical Devices Market Ranking By Revenue For Manufacturers Average Price By Manufacturers Vendor Footprint Analysis

MARKET PLAYERS ASSESSMENT

ResMed(U.S.)

Overview Business Information Revenue ASP Gross Margin Swot Analysis Recent Developmments

Koninklijke Philips N.V (Netherlands) Masimo(U.S.) BD(U.S.) Chart Industries (U.S.) Medtronic (Ireland) Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA (Germany) Fisher And Paykel Healthcare Limited (New Zealand) Anmilton Medical (Switzerland) Johnson & Johnson Services Inc

RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

Research Data

Secondary Data

Major Secondary Sources Key Data From Secondary Sources

Primary Data

Key Data From Primary Sources Breakdown Of Primaries

Secondary And Primary Research

Key Industry Insights

Market Size Estimation

Bottom-Up Approach Top-Down Approach Market Projection

Research Assumptions

Assumptions

Limitations Risk Assessment

APPENDIX

Discussion Guide Customization Options Related Reports

DISCLAIMER

Table of Content and Figure @ https://straitsresearch.com/report/iot-medical-devices-market/toc

Market News

In September 2022, The forum’s purpose is to give you a venue to interact with a global community of INTELLiVENTASV users at all levels and share your experiences, ideas, and challenges. We are confident that this group will assist you all in maximizing the advantages of this technology for your patients.

In August 2022, ResMed formally opened its new technology R&D facility in Sandyford, Dublin. The leader in global digital health with headquarters in San Diego is investing €30 million in research and development, including a plan to create 70 new jobs in Ireland over the next four years to support innovation and technology.

News Media

North America to Dominate the IoT Medical Devices Market, Backed by Increasing Penetration of Connected Devices in Healthcare

Vital Signs Monitoring Devices Market to Register a CAGR of 8.5%, with the Expanding Geriatric Population and Rising Prevalence of Cardiovascular Diseases Driving Growth

Have a Look at the Related Research Report

Vital Signs Monitoring Devices Market: Information by Product Type (Pulse Oximeters, Temperature Monitoring Devices), End User (Hospitals and Clinics), and Region — Forecast till 2031

Respiratory Protective Equipment Market : Information by Product (Air Purifying Respirator, Supplied Air Respirator), End-User (Industrial, Healthcare), and Region—Forecast till 2031

Wearable Fitness Trackers Market : Information by Device Type (Smartwatches, Fitness Bands), Component (Hardware, Software), Connectivity (Wi-Fi, Bluetooth), and Region — Forecast till 2030

Surgical Instrument Tracking Devices Market : Information by Technology (Barcode, RFIDs, and IoT), Product Type (Hardware, Software), End-User (Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers (ASC), and Region—Forecast till 2031

About Straits Research Pvt. Ltd.

Straits Research is a market intelligence company providing global business information reports and services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision-makers. Straits Research Pvt. Ltd. provides actionable market research data, especially designed and presented for decision making and ROI.

Whether you are looking at business sectors in the next town or crosswise over continents, we understand the significance of being acquainted with the client’s purchase. We overcome our clients’ issues by recognizing and deciphering the target group and generating leads with utmost precision. We seek to collaborate with our clients to deliver a broad spectrum of results through a blend of market and business research approaches.

For more information on your target market, please contact us below:

Phone: +1 646 905 0080 (the U.S.)

+91 8087085354 (APAC)

+44 203 695 0070 (the U.K.)

Email: sales@straitsresearch.com