IoT Medical Devices Market Size is projected to reach USD 112 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 27.6%: Straits Research

New York, United States, Sept. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IoT medical devices manage mechanical ventilation systems and artificial airways, disperse aerosol-based medications, and identify and treat cardiopulmonary diseases. Respiratory conditions like COPD, sleep apnea, asthma, infectious diseases, and lung cancer are rising due to the aging population and changing lifestyles. This has driven IoT medical device demand. The internet of things, which frequently consists of different medical systems, devices, and programming, has a very positive effect on the healthcare sector. These advantages include improved patient-doctor communication, management of chronic diseases, tracking of one's fitness, and remote clinical monitoring. Healthcare is now more expensive overall by double digits. The primary causes of the sharp increase in healthcare costs are an aging population, rising health insurance premiums, soaring demand for high-quality medical care, and the prevalence of chronic diseases worldwide. In the coming years, the market expansion is also anticipated to be fueled by rising demand for cutting-edge medical devices.
Increasing Awareness of Self-Health Measurement and Monitoring
The growing awareness of health issues encourages the young and active population to adopt wearable devices. The development of wearable medical technology has made keeping track of health issues easy and affordable. The IDF claims that diabetes affects the majority of people worldwide. But only 46% of patients get a timely diagnosis. To maintain routine health checks, people are turning to wearable medical technology. Dexcom and Eversense are the first companies to have their glucose monitors, which help track blood sugar levels for 90 days, approved by the FDA. These IoT-based wearables are also helpful for monitoring and alerting far-off chronic illness patients. For instance, the wearable defibrillator Zoll LifeVest 4000 was released to monitor children's and adults' irregular heartbeats (arrhythmias). This wearable technology aids in the analysis of sudden cardiac arrest. Due to their effectiveness, people are using IoT devices for health monitoring, which is expected to fuel market growth.
Increasing Reliance on Self-Operated eHealth Platforms Due to Low Doctor-To-Patient Ratio
There are not enough doctors for every patient in many countries worldwide. According to the 2021 World Health Statistics report, less than 18 hospital beds are available for every 10,000 people in about 40% of countries, and there is less than one physician for every 1,000 people. Additionally, there is a significant difference between developed and developing markets regarding citizens' access to healthcare. For instance, developing nations in APAC and Africa have significantly fewer hospital beds, doctors, nurses, and midwives per 10,000 people than developed nations in North America and Europe. The management of medical staff and ensuring that there are enough beds in government hospitals to meet demand fall primarily under the purview of the state government.
Report Scope
|Report Metric
|Details
|Market Size by 2031
|USD 112 billion
|Market Size in 2022
|USD 12.5 billion
|CAGR
|27.6% (2022-2031)
|Historical Data
|2020-2021
|Base Year
|2022
|Forecast Period
|2023-2031
|Forecast Units
|Value (USD Billion)
|Report Coverage
|Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends
|Segments Covered
|By Technology, By Application, By Location
|Geographies Covered
|North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, LAME and Rest of the World
|Key Companies Profiled/Vendors
|ResMed. (U.S.), Koninklijke Philips N.V (Netherlands), Masimo(U.S.), BD. (U.S.), Chart Industries (U.S.), Medtronic (Ireland), Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA (Germany), Fisher and Paykel Healthcare Limited (New Zealand), anmilton Medical (Switzerland), and Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.
|Key Market Opportunities
|Increasing Reliance on Self-Operated eHealth Platforms Due to Low Doctor-To-Patient Ratio
|Key Market Drivers
|Increasing Awareness of Self-Health Measurement and Monitoring
Regional Insights
North America is the most significant contributor to the global IoT medical devices market and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 26.9% during the forecast period. Innovative technologies, like the internet of things, have been adopted impressively by North American industries, which promotes market growth. The United States will probably dominate the market revenue because of the rapidly expanding healthcare sector. Changes in lifestyles and a greater focus on health management will likely drive the demand for wearable and remote patient monitoring services in the country. The prevalence of smoking is a significant factor in the rising incidence of lung diseases. Modernization and environmental factors like rising pollution are additional factors contributing to the rise in respiratory disorders.
Asia Pacific is expected to grow at a CAGR of 28.2% during the forecast period. The large patient population raised public awareness, and rising healthcare costs are the leading causes of this, along with the rapidly evolving healthcare systems in developing nations like China and India. Because smoking is becoming more popular, and respiratory conditions like COPD and rhinosinusitis are becoming more common. According to the World Bank Group, 20.6% of Indians smoked. The Chinese government is implementing telemedicine and digital healthcare to aid citizens in rural and remote areas. It is anticipated that India will show a rapid growth rate during the forecast period. India's rapidly growing population and the government's sizable digital investments are opening up a wealth of opportunities for the healthcare industry.
Key Highlights
- The global IoT medical devices market size is projected to reach USD 112 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 27.6% during the forecast period (2023-2031).
- Based on product, the global IoT medical devices market is bifurcated into vital signs monitoring devices, respiratory devices, fetal monitoring devices, neurological devices, implantable cardiac devices, pacemakers, hearing devices, anesthesia machines, patient monitors, ventilators, imaging systems, infusion pumps, other products. The vital signs monitoring devices segment is the highest contributor to the market and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 27.9 % during the forecast period.
- Based on type, the global IoT medical devices market is bifurcated into wearable medical devices, implantable medical devices, stationary medical devices, and other IoT medical devices. The wearable medical devices segment is the highest contributor to the market and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 27.4% during the forecast period.
- Based on connectivity technology, the global IoT medical devices market is bifurcated into Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, ZigBee, and other Connectivity Technologies. The Wi-Fi segment owns the highest market share and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 27.68% during the forecast period.
- Based on end users, the global IoT medical devices market is bifurcated into hospitals, clinics, and ambulatory centers. The hospital segment is the highest contributor to the market and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 27.52% during the forecast period.
- North America is the most significant contributor to the global IoT medical devices market and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 26.9% during the forecast period.
Competitive Players
The global IoT medical devices market’s major key players are ResMed. (U.S.), Koninklijke Philips N.V (Netherlands), Masimo(U.S.), BD. (U.S.), Chart Industries (U.S.), Medtronic (Ireland), Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA (Germany), Fisher and Paykel Healthcare Limited (New Zealand), anmilton Medical (Switzerland), and Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.
Global IoT Medical Devices Market: Segmentation
By Product
- Vital Signs Monitoring Devices
- Respiratory Devices
- Fetal Monitoring Devices
- Neurological Devices
- Implantable Cardiac Devices
- Pacemakers
- Hearing Devices
- Anesthesia Machines
- Patient Monitors
- Ventilators
- Imaging Systems
- Infusion Pumps
- Other Products
By Type
- Wearable Medical Devices
- Implantable Medical Devices
- Stationary Medical Devices
- Other IoT Medical Devices
By Connectivity Technology
- Bluetooth
- Wi-Fi
- ZigBee
- Other Connectivity Technologies
By End User
- Hospitals
- Clinics
- Ambulatory Centers
By Regions
- North America
- Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- LAMEA
Market News
- In September 2022, The forum’s purpose is to give you a venue to interact with a global community of INTELLiVENTASV users at all levels and share your experiences, ideas, and challenges. We are confident that this group will assist you all in maximizing the advantages of this technology for your patients.
- In August 2022, ResMed formally opened its new technology R&D facility in Sandyford, Dublin. The leader in global digital health with headquarters in San Diego is investing €30 million in research and development, including a plan to create 70 new jobs in Ireland over the next four years to support innovation and technology.
News Media
North America to Dominate the IoT Medical Devices Market, Backed by Increasing Penetration of Connected Devices in Healthcare
Vital Signs Monitoring Devices Market to Register a CAGR of 8.5%, with the Expanding Geriatric Population and Rising Prevalence of Cardiovascular Diseases Driving Growth
