Cellulose Acetate's Versatility Sparks Demand Across Textiles, Films, and Coatings in Global Specialty Cellulose Market to 2029

Dublin, Sept. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Specialty Cellulose Market (2023 Edition): Analysis By Product Type (Cellulose Acetate, Cellulose Ether, Microcrystalline Cellulose, Others), By End-User, By Region, By Country: Market Insights and Forecast (2019-2029)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global Specialty Cellulose market is poised for significant growth, with projections indicating it will surge to USD 3.27 billion by the close of 2029, a notable increase from USD 2.2 billion in 2022.

This robust expansion can be attributed to a range of favorable factors, including a rising global demand for sustainable and eco-friendly materials, increasing utilization in the food and pharmaceutical sectors, continuous advancements in the textile and apparel industry, and the burgeoning personal care and cosmetic industry.

Driving Technological Innovations

Over the forecast period spanning 2024 to 2029, the global Specialty Cellulose market is anticipated to grow at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 6.28%. Crucial to this growth is the continuous wave of technological innovations that have significantly improved the efficiency of producing specialty cellulose. Contemporary production techniques, featuring advanced pulping methods and enzymatic treatments, empower manufacturers to yield high-quality specialty cellulose while mitigating environmental impact.

Diverse Applications of Cellulose Acetate

One of the pivotal materials within the global Specialty Cellulose market is cellulose acetate, celebrated for its versatility. This material is harnessed across an array of specialty applications, including textiles, films, coatings, and more. Notably, within the textile sector, specialty cellulose fibers like lyocell are increasingly employed as substitutes for traditional fibers due to their sustainable attributes and enhanced comfort. The broadening landscape of applications continues to drive demand for specialty cellulose.

Meeting Sustainability Goals

Specialty cellulose, particularly cellulose acetate, boasts biocompatibility and moisture management properties that render it suitable for various medical and healthcare applications. Furthermore, the global trade of cellulose and its derivatives has witnessed substantial growth, with data from The Observatory of Economic Complexity (OEC) ranking it as the world's 466th most traded product. Exports of cellulose surged by 17% from USD 5.58 billion in 2020 to USD 6.53 billion in 2021.

Sustainable Packaging Solutions

In a world actively seeking alternatives to single-use plastics, specialty cellulose assumes a pivotal role within the packaging industry. Specialty cellulose-based materials enable the creation of biodegradable and compostable packaging solutions, aligning with the global demand for sustainable packaging options. The European Union's Single-Use Plastics Directive has further spurred the adoption of specialty cellulose-based packaging solutions by encouraging the use of biodegradable materials.

Scope of the Report

The comprehensive report analyzes the Specialty Cellulose Market by Value (USD Million) and provides a thorough examination of the market for the historical period spanning 2019-2022, with estimations for the year 2023. It also offers a detailed outlook for the forecast period of 2024-2029.

Key Insights and Competitive Landscape

The report employs SWOT and Porter's Five Forces Analysis frameworks to present key insights. It explores the market's attractiveness across regions, services, modes of operation, and end users. The report delves into major opportunities, trends, drivers, and challenges within the industry.

Additionally, it closely tracks competitive developments, strategies, mergers and acquisitions, and new product development. The key companies analyzed in the report include:

Borregaard

Bracell

Eastman Chemical Co.

Celanese Corporation

Daicel Corporation

Rayonier Advanced Materials

Sigachi Industries Ltd

Sappi Ltd.

Georgia-Pacific

Cosmo Specialty Fibers

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 220 Forecast Period 2024 - 2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $2.41 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $3.27 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.2% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:



1. Market Background

1.1 Scope and Product Outlook

1.2 Executive Summary

1.3 Research Methodology



2. Strategic Recommendations

2.1 Diversification of Product Portfolio

2.2 Expand Usage of MCC in Pharmaceutical Industry



3. Global Specialty Cellulose Market: Historic and Forecast (2019-2029)



4. Global Specialty Cellulose Market, Regional Analysis



5. Americas Specialty Cellulose Market: Historic and Forecast (2019-2029)



6. Europe Specialty Cellulose Market: Historic and Forecast (2019-2029)



7. Asia Pacific Specialty Cellulose Market: Historic and Forecast (2019-2029)



8. Middle East & Africa Specialty Cellulose Market: Historic and Forecast (2019-2029)



9. Market Dynamics



10. Industry Ecosystem Analysis



11. Competitive Landscape

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/nozvg2

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment