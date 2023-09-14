Immune Health Supplements Market US$ 63,457.4 Million Valuation in 2033, Experiencing an Impressive CAGR of 10.4% | Future Market Insights Inc.

NEWARK, Del, Sept. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The immune health supplements market is estimated to be worth US$ 25,456.2 million in 2023. The market is expected to reach an astounding US$ 63,457.4 million by 2033, representing a CAGR of 10.4% from 2023 to 2033. The rising awareness of overall health and wellness has prompted consumers to prioritize preventive healthcare measures. As individuals increasingly understand the vital role a robust immune system plays in safeguarding their well-being, they are turning to immune health supplements to fortify their defenses.



Elderly people, who are frequently more susceptible to ailments, have become a prominent demographic driving the industry's expansion. The need for immune-boosting supplements specifically designed to meet the demands of seniors has significantly increased due to an increasing elderly population globally. Additionally, the industry's growth is strongly related to ongoing developments in dietary supplements.

While the immune health supplements industry enjoys robust growth, it has challenges and restraints. One notable restraint is the intensifying competition within the market. As more companies enter the space to capitalize on the growing demand for these supplements, competition for market share has become fierce. This heightened competition can make it challenging for individual brands to maintain their competitive edge.

The immune health supplements industry presents several exciting opportunities for growth. One notable opportunity lies in the growing preference for natural and herbal immune supplements. Consumers are increasingly turning to herbal supplements like elderberry, echinacea, and astragalus due to their perceived natural and holistic benefits. Meeting this demand by developing and marketing high-quality herbal products presents a significant opportunity for industry players.

The broader health and wellness trend encourages consumers to seek preventive health measures, including supplement consumption. Educating consumers about the benefits of immune health supplements and how they fit into a holistic wellness routine is a promising avenue for growth.

One of the ongoing trends shaping the immune health supplements industry is the surge in demand for elderberry supplements. These supplements are experiencing increased popularity due to their antioxidant and immune-boosting properties. Manufacturers are seizing this opportunity by introducing new elderberry-based products to cater to the growing demand. Furthermore, the importance of vitamin D in immune function has come into focus, particularly in regions with limited sun exposure. Products fortified with vitamin D are on the rise, and consumers are showing heightened interest in these formulations, driving further innovation in this segment.

Key Takeaways from the Immune Health Supplements Market:

Immunity booster powder is poised for significant growth, capturing a substantial market share.

Herbal supplements are expected to witness rapid growth, driven by awareness of their benefits.

Pharmacies and drug stores are expected to experience increased demand for immune support products.

Gummies and powders in the immune health segment are on the rise.

The United States dominates the global market with a 22.6% share, driven by a health-conscious population and research and development efforts.

Germany has a 6.5% market share and is known for its quality standards and preference for herbal supplements.

Japan holds a 3.2% market share due to an aging population and a focus on traditional ingredients.

Australia focuses on natural and sustainable products, holding a 3% market share.

China's significant market share of 10.5% is driven by a massive population and health awareness.

India accounts for 6.4% of the market share, with eCommerce platforms driving growth.

Owing to rising health concerns, consumers are rapidly inclining towards the consumption of those products that would provide them with immunity-boosting properties. This factor is projected to drive growth in the immune health supplements market," says a Future Market Insights analyst.

Competitive Landscape of the Immune Health Supplements Industry

The immune health supplements industry is a bustling arena featuring a multitude of players vying for a slice of the market share. In this industry, pharmaceutical behemoths like Bayer AG, armed with global reach and robust research and development capabilities, offer diverse immune support products. Pfizer Inc., renowned in healthcare, capitalizes on its trusted name to promote its immune support offerings. Swisse Wellness Pty Ltd., with its premium wellness products and focus on natural ingredients, stands tall as a formidable competitor. Glaxo SmithKline Inc., a leading pharmaceutical player, leverages its research expertise and worldwide presence to further intensify competition.

Continuous investments in research and development yield unique immune health supplements, often infused with probiotics and herbal extracts. Personalized supplements tailored to individuals' health data and genetic profiles are gaining traction for their potential to boost immune support.

Key Companies in the Market

Bayer AG

Pfizer Inc.

Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd.

Swisse Wellness Pty Ltd.

Glaxo SmithKline Inc.

Abbott Laboratories

Amway Corp

The Nature's Bounty Co.

Herbalife Nutrition of America, Inc.

Himalaya Global Holdings Ltd

American Health

Unilever

Sanofi

Danone SA

Nestle SA



Recent Developments in the Immune Health Supplements Market:

Glanbia plc, a global nutrition and wellness company, announced in February 2023 that it acquired the probiotics company BioGaia for around US$ 1.7 billion.

Nature's Sunshine Products, a leading direct-selling health and wellness company, launched in March 2023 a new line of immune health supplements called ‘Immune Defense.’

NOW Foods, a leading manufacturer and distributor of dietary supplements introduced in April 2023 a new line of immune health supplements called ‘NOW Immune.’

Jamieson Wellness, a leading Canadian manufacturer and distributor of vitamins and supplements, launched in May 2023 a new product called ‘Jamieson Immune Defense.’

Solgar, a leading manufacturer and distributor of dietary supplements, introduced in June 2023 a new product called ‘Solgar Immune Support.



Key Segments

By Product Type:

Vitamin & Mineral Supplements

Herbal Supplements

Probiotic Supplements

Amino Acids & Proteins

Omega-3 Fatty Acids

Others

By Form:

Powder

Liquid

Capsules & Soft Gels

Tablet

Pills

Gummies

Bars



By Customer Orientation:

Men

Women

Senior Citizen

Others (Kids & Toddlers)

By Sales Channel:

Hypermarkets/Supermarkets

Convenience Stores

Departmental Stores

Pharmacies & Drug Stores

Online Retail Stores

Others

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia

Oceania

The Middle East and Africa



