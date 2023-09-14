Beetroot Powder Market Size is projected to reach USD 695.39 million by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 5.2%: Straits Research

New York, United States, Sept. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The dried beetroot is ground and milled to create beetroot powder. It goes by the names red beet, golden beet, and garden beer as well. Vitamins and minerals like Vitamin C and Vitamin A are abundant in beetroot powder, which is also a good source of potassium, iron, and magnesium. Beetroot powder has a number of biological advantages, including supporting and enhancing the immune system, enhancing skin health, and supporting the maintenance of strong bones. Additionally, it is consumed for better liver function, blood pressure maintenance, and weight loss. The market for beetroot powder is anticipated to grow significantly over the course of the forecast period as a result of rising awareness of healthy lifestyles, rising demand for organic food, and ethical and environmental concerns.

Increasing Trend of Healthy Lifestyle Drives the Market

Following the COVID-19 pandemic, a number of people have changed their lifestyle choices and adopted more healthy habits. The popularity of beetroot powder among health-conscious people has grown as a result of its health advantages. Along with vitamins and minerals, beet powder also contains nitrates. Nitrates are a naturally occurring compound found in beets and many other vegetables. Nitrate from food helps the blood flow normally. Studies suggest that beetroot powder may help people maintain lower blood sugar levels after meals. Using beetroot powder can help obese people become more insulin sensitive and control their blood sugar levels. These results may be promising for people with diabetes or other blood sugar-related issues, but more research is necessary.

Booming Natural Cosmetics Industry gives an Opportunity for Exponential Growth

Growing consumer awareness of the benefits of organic consumer goods and strong local companies' support for their development and product visibility are the main factors driving the demand for organic or natural cosmetics . The creation and manufacturing of products with green ingredients are more environmentally friendly than conventional goods. Additionally, there are fewer side effects with organic consumer goods. Products marketed as "natural cosmetics" are those that contain only trace amounts of parabens and other synthetic ingredients. More natural ingredients are being used in traditional cosmetics and personal care products. Businesses are increasingly substituting natural ingredients for synthetic ones, in part because of consumer demand and in part because of a move towards sustainable raw materials. According to estimates, the European market for natural cosmetics will be worth €3.9 billion in 2019, accounting for 5% of the continent's total cosmetics market. The global market for cosmetics is growing more slowly than the European market for natural cosmetics, though.

Report Scope

Report Metric Details Market Size by 2031 USD 440.64 million Market Size in 2022 USD 695.39 million CAGR 5.2% (2023-2031) Historical Data 2020-2021 Base Year 2022 Forecast Period 2023-2031 Forecast Units Value (USD Million) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By Product Type, By Packaging, By Application Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, LAME and Rest of the World Key Companies Profiled/Vendors NutraMarks Inc.(United States), Super Sprout LLC (United States), Yesraj Agro Exports Pvt. Ltd. (India), Bioglan (Australia), Ecuadorian Rainforest LLC. (USA). Key Market Opportunities Growing Use of Beetroot Powder in Cosmetics Key Market Drivers Increasing Use of Natural Ingredients in Products

Regional Insights

North America region is the highest contributor to the market and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period due to rising demand for organic products, growing health consciousness, and spending on a healthy lifestyle. For example, according to the Organic Trade Association (OTA), sales of organic goods, including food and non-food items, were valued at USD 46.23 billion in 2016 and increased by 6.4% annually to reach USD 49.4 billion in 2017.

During the forecast period, Europe is anticipated to dominate the global beetroot powder market. This is a result of the cosmetics industry's growing demand for beetroot powder, which is now a necessary component of many cosmetic and personal care products. For instance, according to statistics provided by Cosmetic Europe, a trade group for personal care products, Europe is home to the world's largest market for cosmetics and personal care products, which was worth USD 87.78 billion in 2017.

Due to the rising demand for organic products and expanding organic food producers, the beetroot market is anticipated to expand significantly in the Asia Pacific region over the coming years. For example, the Research Institute of Organic Agriculture FiBL reports that India continues to have the highest number of producers, 835200; in addition, some sources claim that beetroot powder is also helpful for increasing hemoglobin, which is crucial for healthy blood. Due to the high prevalence of sickle cell disease and other hemoglobin deficiencies in India, beetroot powder will be used more frequently in natural medicines over the course of the forecast period.

During the forecast period, the global beetroot powder mobility market is anticipated to expand moderately in the LAMEA region. The region's beetroot powder market is anticipated to grow significantly as a result of the UAE, Saudi Arabia, and other oil-rich gulf countries adopting organic food. Due to its numerous advantages, it is anticipated that the region of South America's economic development will lead to an increase in the consumption of healthy foods, including beetroot powder products.

Key Highlights

The global beetroot powder market size is projected to reach USD 695.30 million by 2031 , growing at a CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period (2023-2031).

is projected to reach , growing at a during the forecast period (2023-2031). Based on product type , the global beetroot powder market is bifurcated into conventional, organic, and others. The conventional segment is the highest contributor to the market and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period.

, the global beetroot powder market is bifurcated into conventional, organic, and others. The conventional segment is the highest contributor to the market and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. Based on the packaging , the global beetroot powder market is bifurcated into cans, bottles, bags, and others. The bottling segment is the highest contributor to the market and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period.

, the global beetroot powder market is bifurcated into cans, bottles, bags, and others. The bottling segment is the highest contributor to the market and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. Based on application , the global beetroot powder market is bifurcated into food, cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, and others. The pharmaceutical segment is the highest contributor to the market and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period.

, the global beetroot powder market is bifurcated into food, cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, and others. The pharmaceutical segment is the highest contributor to the market and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. North America is the most significant shareholder in the global Beetroot Powder market and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape

NutraMarks Inc.(United States) Super Sprout LLC (United States) Yesraj Agro Exports Pvt. Ltd. (India) Bioglan (Australia) Ecuadorian Rainforest LLC. (USA)

Global Beetroot Powder Market: Segmentation

By Product Type

Organic Beetroot Powder

Conventional Beetroot Powder

By Packaging

Cans

Bottle

Bags

By Application

Food & Beverage

Pharmaceuticals

Cosmetics

By Regions

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Market News

In November 2021 , Bioglan signed an agreement with Stada to ramp up production capacity to meet the increasing demand for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.

, Bioglan signed an agreement with Stada to ramp up production capacity to meet the increasing demand for the treatment of Parkinson's disease. In April 2022, Windmill Organics expanded its business by taking over Machandel Company.

Global Citrus Powder Market Grows Steadily at a CAGR of 8.08

Global Egg Protein Market Size USD 59.8 Billion By 2031 | CAGR of 5.5%

