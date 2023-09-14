Global Variable Cam Timing Market 2023-2027: Navigating the Aftermarket - E-Commerce Transforms Variable Cam Timing Sales

Dublin, Sept. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Variable Cam Timing Market 2023-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The variable cam timing market is forecasted to grow by USD 13,478.85 million during the period of 2022-2027. The market is anticipated to accelerate at a CAGR of 6.58% during this period.

Market Drivers:

Growing Demand for Fuel-Efficient Vehicles: The market is primarily driven by the increasing demand for fuel-efficient vehicles, leading to the adoption of variable cam timing technology.

Growth of Automotive Industry in Emerging Economies: Emerging economies are witnessing the growth of their automotive industries, further fueling the demand for variable cam timing systems.

Adoption of New or Improved Emission Standards: The adoption of new or improved emission standards promotes the use of variable cam timing technology for better engine performance and reduced emissions.

Market Segmentation:

The variable cam timing market is segmented by type into hydraulic cam phaser and electric cam phaser.

It is also segmented by vehicle type into passenger cars and commercial vehicles.

Geographically, the market is segmented into North America, South America, Europe, APAC, and the Middle East & Africa.

Trends Driving Market Growth:

Development of Electric Variable Cam Timing Technology: The market is witnessing the development of electric variable cam timing technology, offering more advanced solutions.

Evolving Aftermarket E-Commerce: The aftermarket for variable cam timing systems is evolving through e-commerce channels.

Growing Focus on Lightweight Compact Variable Cam Timing Systems: Manufacturers are focusing on developing lightweight and compact variable cam timing systems for improved efficiency.

Vendor Analysis:

The report provides a detailed analysis of around 25 leading vendors in the variable cam timing market.

These vendors play a crucial role in manufacturing and supplying variable cam timing systems to the automotive industry.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 171 Forecast Period 2022 - 2027 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $9.8 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2027 $13.48 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.5% Regions Covered Global



Vendor Analysis:

Aichi Brand

American Axle and Manufacturing Holdings Inc.

BorgWarner Inc.

Camcraft Inc.

Cloyes Gear and Products Inc.

Continental AG

DENSO Corp.

Eaton Corp. Plc

Hilite Germany GmbH

Hitachi Ltd.

Honda Motor Co. Ltd.

Hyundai Motor Co.

Mechadyne International Ltd.

Mikuni Corp.

Mitsubishi Electric Corp.

Robert Bosch GmbH

Schaeffler AG

Stellantis NV

Suzuki Motor Corp.





