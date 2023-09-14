Beer Market Size is projected to reach USD 1315.46 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 6.9%: Straits Research

New York, United States, Sept. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Beer is the most popular alcoholic beverage in the world, coming in third place behind water and tea in terms of consumption. Due to the growing number of young adults, all types of Beer, including lager, ale, and craft, are becoming increasingly prevalent worldwide. Malted cereal grains, hops, and yeast are the main ingredients in Beer, and they are all fermented slowly over time. Beer's nutritional value varies depending on the brand, but generally speaking, it contains 0.5 g of protein, 4 mg of sodium, 27 mg of potassium, and about 43 calories per 100 ml. There is an increasing demand for these beverages as people's lifestyles change, their standards of living rise, they drink more alcoholic beverages, and Beer is becoming more and more well-liked as a mild alcoholic beverage. Additionally, during the forecast period, the market is anticipated to be driven by an increase in breweries and a consistent rise in the demand for alcoholic beverages.
Rising Urbanization and Change in Lifestyle Drives the Market
Developing nations worldwide are experiencing rapid urbanization and lifestyle change. The widespread consumption of western entertainment has led to the rapid adoption of western values among young people in these developing countries. In developed Western nations and parts of Latin America, Beer is already in high demand. Due to the growing acceptance of western culture and the expansion of multiculturalism, beer demand will increase in more conservative countries in the Asia Pacific and Middle Eastern countries, where alcohol consumption is typically viewed as a bad habit. Men and women consumed more alcohol in rural than in urban areas, according to the National Family Health Survey of India, which was published in May. The northeastern state of Arunachal Pradesh has the highest alcohol consumption rate in the nation, with 24% of women and 53% of men drinking.
Non-Alcoholic Beer gives Opportunity for Exponential Growth
Non-alcoholic Beer enables health-conscious people to participate in the "wellness revolution" because it has fewer calories, more health benefits, and can be customized to include anything from dietary fibers to amino acids for your next workout. The availability of alcohol-free goods is unrestricted, providing new opportunities and experiences. This consists of the proliferation of non-alcoholic Beer in fitness centers, fast-food chains, grocery stores, and anywhere that sells water. The trend is anticipated to continue, with roughly half of Americans wanting to reduce their alcohol consumption for health reasons and Middle Eastern consumers searching for new drinks in countries with strict alcohol laws. In 2021, Heineken sold 13.1 million hectoliters of Beer without alcohol. It is encouraging to see Heineken 0.0 expanding into new markets; sales of the product already make up 5% of Heineken's portfolio in the UK and, even more impressively, 7% in Spain and 20% in Russia. After introducing the brand in the United States in 2022, Heineken hopes that non-alcoholic Beer will make up 5% of its portfolio by 2023.
Report Scope
|Report Metric
|Details
|Market Size by 2031
|USD 1315.46 billion
|Market Size in 2022
|USD 721.12 billion
|CAGR
|6.9%
|Historical Data
|2020-2021
|Base Year
|2022
|Forecast Period
|2023-2031
|Forecast Units
|Value (USD Billion)
|Report Coverage
|Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends
|Segments Covered
|By Product Type, Category, Production, Packaging, Distribution Channel
|Geographies Covered
|North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, LAME and Rest of the World
|Key Companies Profiled/Vendors
|Beijing Yanjing Brewery, Anheuser-Busch InBev, Carlsberg Group, The Boston Beer Company, Inc., Dogfish Head Craft Brewery, Sierra Nevada Brewing Co., Diageo PLC, Heineken N.V., Squatters Pub, and United Breweries Group
|Key Market Opportunities
|Non-Alcoholic Beer Exponential Growth
|Key Market Drivers
|Rising Urbanization and Change in Lifestyle Drives the Market
Regional Analysis
Asia Pacific is the most significant shareholder in the global beer market. The higher beer consumption in China, Japan, South Korea, and India is associated with a larger share of the region worldwide. Chinese beer companies made total profits of USD 2.74 billion in 2021, a 38% increase from 2020, according to data from the national bureau of statistics. Beer consumption has increased in urban areas in India due to the country's rapid urbanization and disposable income.
Europe is expected to account for a significant share of the global beer market due to the presence of major international brewers. Around 8,500 breweries are currently in operation in Europe, and 20 new ones are opening each week, according to Brewers of Europe. According to data from 2019, 8.4% of adult European Union citizens regularly consume alcohol, which bodes well for the region's beer market.
North America is anticipated to grow rapidly, with the highest CAGR from 2023 to 2031. Some factors expected to drive up the North American beer market include the region's expanding young-adult population and rising beer demand. According to data from 2020, alcohol consumption in the USA rose more than it did over the previous 20 years.
Due to a rise in tourism to the area and more tolerant government alcohol consumption regulations, the Middle East and Africa are anticipated to expand quickly. The UAE government reformed several alcohol-related laws and rules in 2021. With these new reforms, the region's beer consumption will significantly contribute to the expansion of the beer market.
Key Highlights
- The global Beer market was valued at USD 721.12 billion in 2022. It is projected to reach USD 1315.46 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 6.9% during the forecast period (2023-2031).
- Based on product type, the global beer market is bifurcated into ale, lager, malt, and stout & porter. The lager segment is the highest contributor to the market and is expected to grow at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period.
- Based on category, the global beer market is bifurcated into popular priced, premium, and super-premium. The premium segment is the highest contributor to the market and is expected to grow at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period.
- Based on production, the global beer market is bifurcated into micro-brewery, macro-brewery, and craft-brewery. The macro-brewery segment is the highest contributor to the market and is expected to grow at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period.
- Based on packaging, the global beer market is bifurcated into PET bottle, glass, and aluminum can. The Glass bottle segment is expected to account for prime share of the market.
- Based on distribution channel, the global beer market is bifurcated into supermarkets, liquor stores, convenience stores, on premises, and internet retailing. The supermarkets segment is expected to account for major share of the global beer market.
- Asia Pacific is the most significant shareholder in the global beer market.
Competitive Analysis:
The global beer market’s major key players are Beijing Yanjing Brewery, Anheuser-Busch InBev, Carlsberg Group, The Boston Beer Company, Inc., Dogfish Head Craft Brewery, Sierra Nevada Brewing Co., Diageo PLC, Heineken N.V., Squatters Pub, and United Breweries Group.
Global Beer Market: Segmentation
By Product Type
- Ale
- Lager
- Malt
- Stout & Porter
By Category
- Popular Priced
- Premium
- Super-Premium
By Production
- Micro-Brewery
- Macro-Brewery
- Craft-Brewery
By Packaging
- PET Bottles
- Glass Bottles
- Aluminum Cans
By Distribution Channel
- Supermarkets
- Liquor Stores
- Convenience Stores
- On Premises
- Internet Retailing
By Regions
- North America
- Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- LAMEA
Market News:
- In September 2022, United Breweries launched Heineken Silver in India, which is brewed using natural ingredients, and pure quality malt.
- In October 2022, Boston Beer Company launched its first spirit-based seltzer.
