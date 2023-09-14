Beer Market Size is projected to reach USD 1315.46 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 6.9%: Straits Research

New York, United States, Sept. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Beer is the most popular alcoholic beverage in the world, coming in third place behind water and tea in terms of consumption. Due to the growing number of young adults, all types of Beer, including lager, ale, and craft, are becoming increasingly prevalent worldwide. Malted cereal grains, hops, and yeast are the main ingredients in Beer, and they are all fermented slowly over time. Beer's nutritional value varies depending on the brand, but generally speaking, it contains 0.5 g of protein, 4 mg of sodium, 27 mg of potassium, and about 43 calories per 100 ml. There is an increasing demand for these beverages as people's lifestyles change, their standards of living rise, they drink more alcoholic beverages, and Beer is becoming more and more well-liked as a mild alcoholic beverage. Additionally, during the forecast period, the market is anticipated to be driven by an increase in breweries and a consistent rise in the demand for alcoholic beverages.

Get a Free Sample Copy of This Report @ https://straitsresearch.com/report/global-beer-market/request-sample

Rising Urbanization and Change in Lifestyle Drives the Market

Developing nations worldwide are experiencing rapid urbanization and lifestyle change. The widespread consumption of western entertainment has led to the rapid adoption of western values among young people in these developing countries. In developed Western nations and parts of Latin America, Beer is already in high demand. Due to the growing acceptance of western culture and the expansion of multiculturalism, beer demand will increase in more conservative countries in the Asia Pacific and Middle Eastern countries, where alcohol consumption is typically viewed as a bad habit. Men and women consumed more alcohol in rural than in urban areas, according to the National Family Health Survey of India, which was published in May. The northeastern state of Arunachal Pradesh has the highest alcohol consumption rate in the nation, with 24% of women and 53% of men drinking.

Non-Alcoholic Beer gives Opportunity for Exponential Growth

Non-alcoholic Beer enables health-conscious people to participate in the "wellness revolution" because it has fewer calories, more health benefits, and can be customized to include anything from dietary fibers to amino acids for your next workout. The availability of alcohol-free goods is unrestricted, providing new opportunities and experiences. This consists of the proliferation of non-alcoholic Beer in fitness centers, fast-food chains, grocery stores, and anywhere that sells water. The trend is anticipated to continue, with roughly half of Americans wanting to reduce their alcohol consumption for health reasons and Middle Eastern consumers searching for new drinks in countries with strict alcohol laws. In 2021, Heineken sold 13.1 million hectoliters of Beer without alcohol. It is encouraging to see Heineken 0.0 expanding into new markets; sales of the product already make up 5% of Heineken's portfolio in the UK and, even more impressively, 7% in Spain and 20% in Russia. After introducing the brand in the United States in 2022, Heineken hopes that non-alcoholic Beer will make up 5% of its portfolio by 2023.

Report Scope

Report Metric Details Market Size by 2031 USD 1315.46 billion Market Size in 2022 USD 721.12 billion CAGR 6.9% Historical Data 2020-2021 Base Year 2022 Forecast Period 2023-2031 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By Product Type, Category, Production, Packaging, Distribution Channel Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, LAME and Rest of the World Key Companies Profiled/Vendors Beijing Yanjing Brewery, Anheuser-Busch InBev, Carlsberg Group, The Boston Beer Company, Inc., Dogfish Head Craft Brewery, Sierra Nevada Brewing Co., Diageo PLC, Heineken N.V., Squatters Pub, and United Breweries Group Key Market Opportunities Non-Alcoholic Beer Exponential Growth Key Market Drivers Rising Urbanization and Change in Lifestyle Drives the Market

Buy Now Full Report @ https://straitsresearch.com/buy-now/global-beer-market

Regional Analysis

Asia Pacific is the most significant shareholder in the global beer market. The higher beer consumption in China, Japan, South Korea, and India is associated with a larger share of the region worldwide. Chinese beer companies made total profits of USD 2.74 billion in 2021, a 38% increase from 2020, according to data from the national bureau of statistics. Beer consumption has increased in urban areas in India due to the country's rapid urbanization and disposable income.

Europe is expected to account for a significant share of the global beer market due to the presence of major international brewers. Around 8,500 breweries are currently in operation in Europe, and 20 new ones are opening each week, according to Brewers of Europe. According to data from 2019, 8.4% of adult European Union citizens regularly consume alcohol, which bodes well for the region's beer market.

North America is anticipated to grow rapidly, with the highest CAGR from 2023 to 2031. Some factors expected to drive up the North American beer market include the region's expanding young-adult population and rising beer demand. According to data from 2020, alcohol consumption in the USA rose more than it did over the previous 20 years.

Due to a rise in tourism to the area and more tolerant government alcohol consumption regulations, the Middle East and Africa are anticipated to expand quickly. The UAE government reformed several alcohol-related laws and rules in 2021. With these new reforms, the region's beer consumption will significantly contribute to the expansion of the beer market.

Key Highlights

The global Beer market was valued at USD 721.12 billion in 2022. It is projected to reach USD 1315.46 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 6.9% during the forecast period (2023-2031).

was valued at USD 721.12 billion in 2022. It is projected to reach USD 1315.46 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 6.9% during the forecast period (2023-2031). Based on product type, the global beer market is bifurcated into ale, lager, malt, and stout & porter. The lager segment is the highest contributor to the market and is expected to grow at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period.

Based on category, the global beer market is bifurcated into popular priced, premium, and super-premium. The premium segment is the highest contributor to the market and is expected to grow at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period.

Based on production, the global beer market is bifurcated into micro-brewery, macro-brewery, and craft-brewery. The macro-brewery segment is the highest contributor to the market and is expected to grow at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period.

Based on packaging, the global beer market is bifurcated into PET bottle, glass, and aluminum can. The Glass bottle segment is expected to account for prime share of the market.

Based on distribution channel, the global beer market is bifurcated into supermarkets, liquor stores, convenience stores, on premises, and internet retailing. The supermarkets segment is expected to account for major share of the global beer market.

Asia Pacific is the most significant shareholder in the global beer market.

Competitive Analysis:

The global beer market’s major key players are Beijing Yanjing Brewery, Anheuser-Busch InBev, Carlsberg Group, The Boston Beer Company, Inc., Dogfish Head Craft Brewery, Sierra Nevada Brewing Co., Diageo PLC, Heineken N.V., Squatters Pub, and United Breweries Group.

Get a Free Sample Copy of This Report @ https://straitsresearch.com/report/global-beer-market/request-sample

Global Beer Market: Segmentation

By Product Type

Ale

Lager

Malt

Stout & Porter

By Category

Popular Priced

Premium

Super-Premium

By Production

Micro-Brewery

Macro-Brewery

Craft-Brewery

By Packaging

PET Bottles

Glass Bottles

Aluminum Cans

By Distribution Channel

Supermarkets

Liquor Stores

Convenience Stores

On Premises

Internet Retailing

By Regions

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

TABLE OF CONTENT

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY RESEARCH SCOPE & SEGMENTATION Research Objectives Market Definition Limitations & Assumptions Market Scope & Segmentation Currency & Pricing Considered MARKET OPPORTUNITY ASSESSMENT

Emerging Regions / Countries Emerging Companies Emerging Applications / End Use Investment Landscape New Business Models / Revenue Streams TAM

MARKET TRENDS

Drivers Market Warning Factors Latest Macro Economic Indicators Geopolitical Impact Human Factors Technology Factors

MARKET ASSESSMENT

Porters Five Forces Analysis Value Chain Analysis Raw Material Analysis Sales And Distribution Channel Analysis Trade Analysis M & A Agreements & Collabration Analysis Export Import Analysis Cost Structure Analysis

ESG TRENDS GLOBAL BEER MARKET SIZE ANALYSIS

Global Beer Market Introduction By Product Type

Introduction

Product Type By Value

Ale

By Value

Lager

By Value

Malt

By Value

Stout & Porter

By Value

By Category

Introduction

Category By Value

Popular Priced

By Value

Premium

By Value

Super-Premium

By Value

By Production

Introduction

Production By Value

Micro-Brewery

By Value

Macro-Brewery

By Value

Craft-Brewery

By Value

By Packaging

Introduction

Packaging By Value

PET Bottles

By Value

Glass Bottles

By Value

Aluminum Cans

By Value

By Distribution Channel Introduction

Distribution Channel By Value

Supermarkets

By Value

Liquor Stores

By Value

Convenience Stores

By Value

On Premises

By Value

Internet Retailing

By Value

NORTH AMERICA MARKET ANALYSIS

Introduction By Product Type Introduction

Product Type By Value

Ale

By Value

Lager

By Value

Malt

By Value

Stout & Porter

By Value

By Category

Introduction

Category By Value

Popular Priced

By Value

Premium

By Value

Super-Premium

By Value

By Production

Introduction

Production By Value

Micro-Brewery

By Value

Macro-Brewery

By Value

Craft-Brewery

By Value

By Packaging

Introduction

Packaging By Value

PET Bottles

By Value

Glass Bottles

By Value

Aluminum Cans

By Value

By Distribution Channel

Introduction

Distribution Channel By Value

Supermarkets

By Value

Liquor Stores

By Value

Convenience Stores

By Value

On Premises

By Value

Internet Retailing

By Value

U.S.

By Product Type

Introduction Product Type By Value Ale By Value Lager By Value Malt By Value Stout & Porter By Value

By Category

Introduction Category By Value Popular Priced By Value Premium By Value Super-Premium By Value

By Production

Introduction Production By Value Micro-Brewery By Value Macro-Brewery By Value Craft-Brewery By Value

By Packaging

Introduction Packaging By Value PET Bottles By Value Glass Bottles By Value Aluminum Cans By Value

By Distribution Channel

Introduction Distribution Channel By Value Supermarkets By Value Liquor Stores By Value Convenience Stores By Value On Premises By Value Internet Retailing By Value

Canada

EUROPE MARKET ANALYSIS

Introduction By Product Type

Introduction

Product Type By Value

Ale

By Value

Lager

By Value

Malt

By Value

Stout & Porter

By Value

By Category

Introduction

Category By Value

Popular Priced

By Value

Premium

By Value

Super-Premium

By Value

By Production

Introduction

Production By Value

Micro-Brewery

By Value

Macro-Brewery

By Value

Craft-Brewery

By Value

By Packaging

Introduction

Packaging By Value

PET Bottles

By Value

Glass Bottles

By Value

Aluminum Cans

By Value

By Distribution Channel

Introduction

Distribution Channel By Value

Supermarkets

By Value

Liquor Stores

By Value

Convenience Stores

By Value

On Premises

By Value

Internet Retailing

By Value

U.K.

By Product Type

Introduction Product Type By Value Ale By Value Lager By Value Malt By Value Stout & Porter By Value

By Category

Introduction Category By Value Popular Priced By Value Premium By Value Super-Premium By Value

By Production

Introduction Production By Value Micro-Brewery By Value Macro-Brewery By Value Craft-Brewery By Value

By Packaging

Introduction Packaging By Value PET Bottles By Value Glass Bottles By Value Aluminum Cans By Value

By Distribution Channel

Introduction Distribution Channel By Value Supermarkets By Value Liquor Stores By Value Convenience Stores By Value On Premises By Value Internet Retailing By Value

Germany France Spain Italy Russia Nordic Benelux Rest Of Europe

APAC MARKET ANALYSIS

Introduction By Product Type

Introduction

Product Type By Value

Ale

By Value

Lager

By Value

Malt

By Value

Stout & Porter

By Value

By Category

Introduction

Category By Value

Popular Priced

By Value

Premium

By Value

Super-Premium

By Value

By Production

Introduction

Production By Value

Micro-Brewery

By Value

Macro-Brewery

By Value

Craft-Brewery

By Value

By Packaging

Introduction

Packaging By Value

PET Bottles

By Value

Glass Bottles

By Value

Aluminum Cans

By Value

By Distribution Channel

Introduction

Distribution Channel By Value

Supermarkets

By Value

Liquor Stores

By Value

Convenience Stores

By Value

On Premises

By Value

Internet Retailing

By Value

China

By Product Type

Introduction Product Type By Value Ale By Value Lager By Value Malt By Value Stout & Porter By Value

By Category

Introduction Category By Value Popular Priced By Value Premium By Value Super-Premium By Value

By Production

Introduction Production By Value Micro-Brewery By Value Macro-Brewery By Value Craft-Brewery By Value

By Packaging

Introduction Packaging By Value PET Bottles By Value Glass Bottles By Value Aluminum Cans By Value

By Distribution Channel

Introduction Distribution Channel By Value Supermarkets By Value Liquor Stores By Value Convenience Stores By Value On Premises By Value Internet Retailing By Value

Korea Japan India Australia Taiwan South East Asia Rest Of Asia-Pacific

MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA MARKET ANALYSIS

Introduction By Product Type

Introduction

Product Type By Value

Ale

By Value

Lager

By Value

Malt

By Value

Stout & Porter

By Value

By Category

Introduction

Category By Value

Popular Priced

By Value

Premium

By Value

Super-Premium

By Value

By Production

Introduction

Production By Value

Micro-Brewery

By Value

Macro-Brewery

By Value

Craft-Brewery

By Value

By Packaging

Introduction

Packaging By Value

PET Bottles

By Value

Glass Bottles

By Value

Aluminum Cans

By Value

By Distribution Channel

Introduction

Distribution Channel By Value

Supermarkets

By Value

Liquor Stores

By Value

Convenience Stores

By Value

On Premises

By Value

Internet Retailing

By Value

UAE

By Product Type

Introduction Product Type By Value Ale By Value Lager By Value Malt By Value Stout & Porter By Value

By Category

Introduction Category By Value Popular Priced By Value Premium By Value Super-Premium By Value

By Production

Introduction Production By Value Micro-Brewery By Value Macro-Brewery By Value Craft-Brewery By Value

By Packaging

Introduction Packaging By Value PET Bottles By Value Glass Bottles By Value Aluminum Cans By Value

By Distribution Channel

Introduction Distribution Channel By Value Supermarkets By Value Liquor Stores By Value Convenience Stores By Value On Premises By Value Internet Retailing By Value

Turkey Saudi Arabia South Africa Egypt Nigeria Rest Of MEA

LATAM MARKET ANALYSIS

Introduction By Product Type

Introduction

Product Type By Value

Ale

By Value

Lager

By Value

Malt

By Value

Stout & Porter

By Value

By Category

Introduction

Category By Value

Popular Priced

By Value

Premium

By Value

Super-Premium

By Value

By Production

Introduction

Production By Value

Micro-Brewery

By Value

Macro-Brewery

By Value

Craft-Brewery

By Value

By Packaging

Introduction

Packaging By Value

PET Bottles

By Value

Glass Bottles

By Value

Aluminum Cans

By Value

By Distribution Channel

Introduction

Distribution Channel By Value

Supermarkets

By Value

Liquor Stores

By Value

Convenience Stores

By Value

On Premises

By Value

Internet Retailing

By Value

Brazil

By Product Type

Introduction Product Type By Value Ale By Value Lager By Value Malt By Value Stout & Porter By Value

By Category

Introduction Category By Value Popular Priced By Value Premium By Value Super-Premium By Value

By Production

Introduction Production By Value Micro-Brewery By Value Macro-Brewery By Value Craft-Brewery By Value

By Packaging

Introduction Packaging By Value PET Bottles By Value Glass Bottles By Value Aluminum Cans By Value

By Distribution Channel

Introduction Distribution Channel By Value Supermarkets By Value Liquor Stores By Value Convenience Stores By Value On Premises By Value Internet Retailing By Value

Mexico Argentina Chile Colombia Rest Of LATAM

COMPETITIVE ASSESSMENT

Adoption Matrix Beer Market Share By Manufacturers Beer Market Ranking By Revenue For Manufacturers Average Price By Manufacturers Vendor Footprint Analysis

MARKET PLAYERS ASSESSMENT

Beijing Yanjing Brewery

Overview Business Information Revenue ASP Gross Margin Swot Analysis Recent Developmments

Anheuser-Busch InBev Carlsberg Group The Boston Beer Company, Inc. Dogfish Head Craft Brewery Sierra Nevada Brewing Co. Diageo PLC Heineken N.V. Squatters Pub And United Breweries Group.

RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

Research Data

Secondary Data

Major Secondary Sources Key Data From Secondary Sources

Primary Data

Key Data From Primary Sources Breakdown Of Primaries

Secondary And Primary Research

Key Industry Insights

Market Size Estimation

Bottom-Up Approach Top-Down Approach Market Projection

Research Assumptions

Assumptions

Limitations Risk Assessment

APPENDIX

Discussion Guide Customization Options Related Reports

DISCLAIMER

Table of Content and Figure @ https://straitsresearch.com/report/global-beer-market/toc

Market News:

In September 2022, United Breweries launched Heineken Silver in India, which is brewed using natural ingredients, and pure quality malt.

In October 2022, Boston Beer Company launched its first spirit-based seltzer.

News Media

Global Ginger Beer Market Grows Steadily at a CAGR of 8.25%

Global Sugar Alcohol Market Grows Steadily at a CAGR of 5.9%

Have a Look at the Related Research Report

Light Beer Market : Information by Production (Macro-brewery, Craft brewery), Package (Glass, PET bottle), Distribution Channel (Hypermarkets & Supermarket), and Region – Forecast till 2031

Ginger Beer Market : Information by Type (Alcoholic and Non-Alcoholic), Flavour (Original and Flavoured), and Region — Forecast till 2030

Chocolate Beer Market : Information By Type (Chocolate Lager Beer, Ale, Stout Beer) Packaging Material (Glass, Metal) Distribution Channel (On-Premise) Regional Outlook — Forecast Till 2026

Alcohol Enzymes Market : Information by Type (Carbohydrase, Proteases), End-user (Food & Beverages, Pharmaceutical), and Region — Forecast till 2030

About Straits Research Pvt. Ltd.

Straits Research is a market intelligence company providing global business information reports and services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision-makers. Straits Research Pvt. Ltd. provides actionable market research data, especially designed and presented for decision making and ROI.

Whether you are looking at business sectors in the next town or crosswise over continents, we understand the significance of being acquainted with the client’s purchase. We overcome our clients’ issues by recognizing and deciphering the target group and generating leads with utmost precision. We seek to collaborate with our clients to deliver a broad spectrum of results through a blend of market and business research approaches.

For more information on your target market, please contact us below:

Phone: +1 646 905 0080 (the U.S.)

+91 8087085354 (APAC)

+44 203 695 0070 (the U.K.)

Email: sales@straitsresearch.com