Cloud Security Posture Management Market Size Set for Rapid Growth with a Projected CAGR of 10.8% to Achieve Market Valuation of USD 12.6 Billion by 2032

TOKYO, Sept. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Cloud Security Posture Management (CSPM) Market is poised for robust global growth, driven by the accelerating adoption of cloud services and the pressing need to secure cloud-based assets.



As organizations increasingly migrate to the cloud, robust CSPM solutions become critical to safeguard sensitive data and systems in cloud environments. This is due to the evolving threat landscape, which includes new and sophisticated cyberattacks that are constantly being developed. Ongoing collaboration between cloud providers and security vendors will be key to address these cloud security challenges. Cloud service providers (CSPs) can help organizations by providing security features and controls that can be used to protect data and systems in the cloud. However, CSPs cannot provide all of the security that organizations need. Security vendors can provide additional security features and controls that can be used to further protect data and systems in the cloud. Ongoing collaboration between CSPs and security vendors will be essential to address the ever-evolving cloud security challenges. CSPs and security vendors need to work together to share information about new threats, develop new security solutions, and educate organizations about cloud security best practices. By working together, CSPs and security vendors can help organizations protect their data and systems in the cloud.

Cloud Security Posture Management Market Statistics and Key Highlights:

The Cloud Security Posture Management Market is projected to reach USD 12.6 billion by 2032, up from USD 4.6 billion in 2022, representing a CAGR of 10.8%.

North America led the market in 2022 with over 35% share, owing to early cloud adoption and stringent data regulations.

SaaS accounted for over 41% of market share in 2022.

Market growth is driven by emerging threats, regulatory compliance, and cloud complexity.

Cloud Security Posture Management Market Report Coverage:

Market Cloud Security Posture Management Market Cloud Security Posture Management Market Size 2022 USD 4.6 Billion Cloud Security Posture Management Market Forecast 2032 USD 12.6 Billion Cloud Security Posture Management Market CAGR During 2023 - 2032 10.8% Cloud Security Posture Management Market Analysis Period 2020 - 2032 Cloud Security Posture Management Market Base Year 2022 Cloud Security Posture Management Market Forecast Data 2023 - 2032 Segments Covered By Component, By Cloud Service Model, By Enterprise Size, By Vertical, And By Geography Cloud Security Posture Management Market Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa Key Companies Profiled Aqua Security Software Ltd., Check Point Software Technologies Ltd, Armor Defense Inc., Palo Alto Networks, Inc., Lacework, Microsoft, McAfee, LLC, Cloudflare, Inc., Fortinet, Inc., CrowdStrike, Qualys, Inc., and NetApp, Inc. Report Coverage

Market Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Competitive Analysis, Player Profiling, Regulation Analysis

Cloud Security Posture Management Market Analysis:

The Cloud Security Posture Management Market is defined by the growing demand for proactive security and automation to identify and fix vulnerabilities as organizations adopt cloud. CSPM solutions continuously monitor and assess cloud infrastructures to enforce security policies and address threats. However, challenges include securing dynamic cloud environments and shortage of cybersecurity professionals with cloud expertise. Organizations are increasingly adopting cloud computing to improve agility and reduce costs. However, this shift to the cloud also creates new security challenges. Cloud environments are more complex than traditional on-premises environments, and they can be difficult to secure. CSPM solutions can help organizations to identify and fix vulnerabilities in their cloud environments, and to enforce security policies. However, there are a number of challenges that organizations face when implementing CSPM solutions. One challenge is that cloud environments are constantly changing, making it difficult to keep up with the latest threats. Another challenge is that there is a shortage of cybersecurity professionals with cloud expertise. This can make it difficult for organizations to find the people they need to implement and manage CSPM solutions. Despite these challenges, the CSPM market is expected to grow significantly in the coming years. The demand for CSPM solutions is being driven by the growing adoption of cloud computing, the increasing sophistication of cyber attacks, and the shortage of cybersecurity professionals with cloud expertise.

Latest Cloud Security Posture Management Market Trends and Applications:

Cloud-native security solutions designed for cloud environments gain traction.

Zero trust models prioritizing identity management are integral to CSPM.

Integration with DevSecOps to embed security throughout development lifecycles.

Leveraging AI and ML for threat detection and response in the cloud.

Factors Driving Growth:

The pandemic has accelerated the adoption of cloud computing and remote work, which has increased the need for cloud security. Data regulations like GDPR and CCPA mandate strong data protection, which is driving investment in cloud security. Frequent cloud changes require continuous monitoring and automated remediation to ensure security. High-profile breaches have increased awareness of cloud risks and the demand for cloud security.

To elaborate further, the pandemic has forced many businesses to move their operations online, which has led to an increase in the use of cloud computing. Cloud computing allows businesses to access their data and applications from anywhere in the world, which is essential for businesses that have employees working remotely. However, cloud computing also introduces new security risks. Businesses need to take steps to secure their cloud-based data and applications.

Data regulations like GDPR and CCPA mandate strong data protection. GDPR is a European Union regulation that protects the personal data of individuals. CCPA is a California law that protects the personal data of California residents. These regulations require businesses to take steps to protect the personal data of their customers and employees. Cloud security can help businesses comply with these regulations.



Market Challenges and Hurdles:

Complex multi-cloud and hybrid cloud environments complicate unified security management because it can be difficult to keep track of all the different systems and data that are spread across multiple clouds. This can make it difficult to identify and respond to security threats.

Ensuring regional regulatory compliance requires significant resources because different regions have different regulations that businesses need to comply with. This can be a time-consuming and expensive process.

Cybersecurity professional shortage hinders effective CSPM implementation because there are not enough cybersecurity professionals to meet the demand for their services. This can make it difficult to find qualified people to implement and manage CSPM solutions.



Classification of the Cloud Security Posture Management Market:

As per the Component:

Solution

Service

As per the Cloud Service Model:

IaaS

SaaS

PaaS



As per the Enterprise Size:

Large Enterprise

SMEs

As per the Vertical:

Defense/Government

Energy

Retail

Manufacturing

BFSI

Healthcare

IT & Telecom

Other

Regional Overview of the Cloud Security Posture Management Market:

North America leads, driven by data regulations, mature cybersecurity, and widespread cloud adoption.

Europe follows, emphasizing data privacy regulations and increasing cloud usage.

Asia Pacific sees rapid growth from digital transformation and emerging market cloud adoption.

Latin America and MEA show potential from growing cloud security awareness.

List of Key Players Cloud Security Posture Management Market:

Palo Alto Networks, Microsoft Corp., Cisco Systems, Check Point, Trend Micro inc, Fortinet, Qualys, Zscaler, IBM Corp, CloudPassage, Armor Defense, Aqua Security ltd, DivvyCloud Corp., Orca Security, McAfee llc.

