[Latest Insights] Gelling Agents Market is estimated to be US$ 8.7 billion by 2032; Rising Consumer Awareness and Demand for Natural Ingredients to Fuel Market Growth-BY PMI

Covina, Sept. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- How big is the Gelling Agents Market?

Gelling Agents Market accounted for US$ 5.1 billion in 2022 and is estimated to be US$ 8.7 billion by 2032 and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 5.2%.

Gelling agents are substances used in various industries, particularly in food, pharmaceuticals, and cosmetics, to thicken or gel liquid solutions. They play a crucial role in modifying the texture, consistency, and stability of products. Gelling agents are essential for achieving the desired properties in many consumer goods and industrial applications.

The food industry is a significant consumer of gelling agents, and the demand for convenience foods, processed foods, and ready-to-eat products was on the rise. Consumers were seeking products with improved textures, reduced fat content, and better stability, which often required the use of gelling agents. Innovations in food technology and a growing preference for natural and clean-label ingredients were also influencing the choice of Gelling Agents Market .

Key Highlights –

In November 2021, French ingredients player Alland & Robert launched a timely ingredient “Syndeo Gelling” using acacia gum. Plant-based formulations can benefit from Syndeo Gelling's novel and multifaceted stabilizing, gelling, thickening, binding, and texturing qualities as well as improved mouth feel. Acacia gum and all-natural hydrocolloids from plants make up Syndeo Gelling. It is applicable to the creation of vegan or vegetarian food products.

Analyst View –

The pharmaceutical industry continued to use gelling agents in drug formulations, especially in oral dosage forms such as suspensions, syrups, and gels. With an aging population and increasing healthcare needs, the demand for pharmaceutical gelling agents was expected to grow, particularly for products aimed at pediatric and geriatric patients.

Attributes Details Gelling Agents Market Value (2022) US$ 5.1Bn Gelling Agents Market Projected Value (2032) US$8.7Bn Gelling Agents Market CAGR (2022 – 2032) 5.2%

Geography:

North America - U.S., Canada

- U.S., Canada Europe - UK, Germany, Spain, France, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe

- UK, Germany, Spain, France, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe Asia Pacific - Japan, India, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of Asia-Pacific

- Japan, India, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of Asia-Pacific Latin America - Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of Latin America

- Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of Latin America Middle East & Africa - South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Rest of Middle East & Africa

Request Free Sample Copy:

https://www.prophecymarketinsights.com/market_insight/Insight/request-sample/2746

Market Trends and Outlook:

Natural and Clean Label Ingredients:

The demand for natural and clean label ingredients has been a significant trend in the food and beverage industry. Consumers are looking for gelling agents derived from natural sources, such as pectin, agar-agar, and carrageenan, as they perceive them to be healthier and safer alternatives to synthetic gelling agents.

Plant-Based Gelling Agents:

As the plant-based and vegan food movements continue to gain traction, there has been a growing demand for plant-based gelling agents. Agar-agar, derived from seaweed, and pectin, extracted from fruits, are examples of plant-based gelling agents that have gained popularity.

Gelatin Alternatives:

In response to dietary restrictions and ethical concerns, there has been an increasing demand for alternatives to gelatin, which is derived from animal collagen. This has led to the development and use of alternative gelling agents, such as pectin and carrageenan, in various food applications.

Texture and Mouth feel Enhancement:

Gelling agents are used to improve the texture and mouth feel of products, such as dairy alternatives, desserts, and confectionery items. Manufacturers are constantly innovating to create products with appealing textures that mimic traditional counterparts.

Order free Sample Copy of the Report:

https://www.prophecymarketinsights.com/market_insight/Insight/request-pdf/2746

Competitive Landscape & their strategies of Gelling Agents Market:

The prominent players operating in the Gelling Agents Market includes,

Naturex

Tate & Lyle

DuPont

Cargill

ADM

Nexira

Kerry

Ingredion

Tic Gums

Agro Gums.

Request Customization:

https://www.prophecymarketinsights.com/market_insight/Insight/request-customization/2746

Questions by Gelling Agents Market:

What are the key market trends and market dynamics? Who are the major players in the market and what is their market share? What are the major drivers and restraints affecting the market? What are the regional and local market conditions and consumer behavior? What is the market size and growth forecast for different regions and countries? What is the impact of government regulations and policies on the market?

Browse Other Related Research Reports from Prophecy Market Insights:

Acetone Market - Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2030

Nafion Market - Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2030

Isoprene Monomer Market - Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2030

About Prophecy Market Insights:

Prophecy Market Insights is a leading provider of market research services, offering insightful and actionable reports to clients across various industries. With a team of experienced analysts and researchers, Prophecy Market Insights provides accurate and reliable market intelligence, helping businesses make informed decisions and stay ahead of the competition. The company's research reports cover a wide range of topics, including industry trends, market size, growth opportunities, competitive landscape, and more. Prophecy Market Insights is committed to delivering high-quality research services that help clients achieve their strategic goals and objectives.

Blog: www.prophecyjournals.com

Follow us on:

LinkedIn | Twitter | Facebook |YouTube