Global Smart Poles Market Size to Reach USD 39.00 Billion in 2030 | Emergen Research

Vancouver, Sept. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global smart poles market size was USD 7.52 billion in 2021 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 20.7% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Market revenue growth is primarily driven by rising demand for established robust infrastructure for proper traffic management and surge in adoption of connected devices and latest technologies for a variety of tasks. Smart poles are being widely used in important locations such as public spaces, roadways, highways, harbors, and railways and by governments of many cities to offer Wi-Fi connectivity to their residents.

In addition, smart poles are ensuring a positive future development with a wide range of applications and growing public awareness. Businesses are optimistic about rising investments in the Architectural, Engineering, and Construction (AEC) sector. To acquire a competitive edge in local, regional, and worldwide markets, all businesses should engage in R&D initiatives and design talents. This is surging demand for smart poles and hence, driving market revenue growth at an exponential rate throughout the forecast period, but established businesses will face fierce competition from startups.

Furthermore, governments in various regions have created rules to efficiently use and control electricity consumption. A few regulations made mandatory by various authorities include European 2020 energy objectives to reach net-zero energy consumption in public and private buildings as well as China's five-year plan for energy potency goals. Such laws encourage rising use of intelligent lighting controls over the forecast period. In addition, there is a growing understanding among end users about efficiency of intelligent lighting controls in controlling electricity usage in addition to costs.

Intelligent lighting controls allow for efficient use of energy and minimized electricity waste. Moreover, one of the key elements increasing use of intelligent lighting controls globally is rise in consciousness. This helps manufacturers to implement technological advancements in materials that support market revenue growth during the forecast period. However, poor infrastructure in some developing and underdeveloped countries is expected to hinder market revenue growth during the forecast period.

Scope of Research

Report Details Outcome Market Size in 2021 USD 7.52 Billion CAGR (2022–2030) 20.7% Revenue Forecast to 2030 USD 39.00 Billion Forecast Period 2022–2030

Major Companies and Competitive Landscape

The global smart pole market is highly fragmented, with a number of large and medium-sized players accounting for a majority of market revenue. Major players are deploying various strategies, entering mergers & acquisitions, strategic agreements & contracts, developing, testing, and introducing more effective products. Some major companies included in the global smart pole market report are:

Signify Holding (Koninklijke Philips N.V.)

Acuity Brands Lighting, Inc.

Eaton

Wolfspeed, Inc.

Hubbell

Savant Technologies LLC. (GE Lighting)

Lumca

Efftronics Systems Pvt. Ltd.

iRam Technologies Pvt. Ltd.

Siemens

Wipro

Strategic Development

On 11 April 2022, Iveda announced to launch Utilus. Utilus assembles all Iveda’s smart pole technologies including video surveillance, AI-based video analytics, IvedaSPS (smart power system), and IvedaPinpoint’s location-based trackers and smart sensors, into a centralized management platform

On 01 December 2020, Siklu announced an initiative with Schréder to launch the first-ever “Wireless Smart Pole” SHUFFLE. This new wireless smart pole features all the latest equipment for Smart City services and Gigabit wireless connectivity provided by Siklu MultiHaul line of radios, all built-in into a sleek streetlight unit.

Some Key Highlights in the Report

The hardware segment accounted for largest revenue share in 2021. This can be attributed to large utilities and governmental institutions emphasizing on development of a sustainable environment by deploying LED lighting to reduce carbon footprints and power consumption by conventional lighting solutions. This is owing to high rate of adoption of LED lighting across developed and developing countries. Utilizing LED lighting improves energy efficiency and reduces harmful emissions. The concept of public streetlights is expected to change in a digital way with implementation of smart poles. Furthermore, manufacturers of streetlights have been driven by government incentives to incorporate advanced technology and multifunctional features. Since internet access is a key component of plans for smart cities, manufacturers in the market for smart poles are adding 4GLTE wireless technology.

The retrofit segment accounted for a significant revenue share in 2021. This is attributed to smart city initiatives of many governments. Energy-saving lights are estimated to take place of current ones and existing light poles would be outfitted with digital signage, Wi-Fi hotspots, security cameras, and environmental monitoring systems. All of these factors are driving revenue growth of this segment.

The highways and roadways segment accounted for largest revenue share in 2021. For busy streets and highways where visibility is crucial, smart roadway lighting is regarded as a necessary safety factor. According to research, adequate lighting can minimize nighttime collisions by approximately 30%, enhancing safety of drivers, passengers, and pedestrians. The need for better street and roadway illumination has grown as a result of growing complexity of transportation infrastructure. This is necessary to preserve cost-effectiveness, smooth flow of traffic, and public safety.

The Asia Pacific market is expected to register fastest revenue CAGR during the forecast period. Surging demand for smart pole in the South-Asian countries, as well as Japan, is significantly contributing to revenue growth of the market revenue growth owing to increasing number of government initiatives in cities such as China, India, Japan, and Australia. In addition, rising demand for lighting solutions and improved supply chain concerns in many countries owing to ongoing coronavirus scenario is expected to fuel consistent expansion of the smart pole market.

Emergen Research has segmented the global smart poles market based on pole type, component type, installation type, end-use, and region:

Pole Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030) Dual Arm Single Arm Round

Component Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030) Hardware Lighting Lamp Light-Emitting Diode (LED) Lamp Fluorescent Lamp High-Intensity Discharge (HID) Lamp Pole Bracket and Pole Body Communication Device Ballast Lamp Controller Others Software Services Installation Maintenance

Installation Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030) New Installation Retrofit

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030) Highways and Roadways Public Streets Railways and Harbors

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030) North America U.S. Canada Mexico Europe Germany UK France Italy Spain Sweden BENELUX Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China India Japan South Korea Rest of APAC Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia UAE South Africa Israel Rest of Middle East & Africa



