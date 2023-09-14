Newly-Released Metaphysical Novel Combines Suspenseful Fantasy With Rumination Of Existential Ideas

Charleston, SC, Sept. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Introducing author M. I. Verras’s new fantasy novel: The Hidden Face.

Marquise Gertain meanders throughout her idyllic eternal Home until the moment she sees a dark figure appearing in the woods. The tranquility she once knew vanishes as she follows the figure to unearth a mysterious building, a labyrinthine structure powered by a generator, and secrets about her own existence.

A secret gathering at midnight reveals a very different picture of the reality that Marquise believed herself to be living in. Who is stoking the fire inside the abandoned building of her Home? And can she trust the labyrinth’s inhabitants, as well as what lies beyond this new reality?

In The Hidden Face, Verras seeks to shed light on the oft-ignored metaphysical facts of life. “The reality is seen in the details to which the majority of souls pay no attention at all,” she says, denoting both a theme in the book and her existential thoughts about life.

“My book can be compared to the work of the ancient Greek philosopher Plato. The script of the book unfolds in graded plot levels, which are connected to each other and reveal distinct existential ideas,” says Verras.

About the Author:

Maria-Ιoanna “M. I.” Verras is a world language teacher based in West Florida. Although she was born in Tampa, she lived a large part of her childhood and teenage years in Europe, specifically in Athens, where she graduated from Moraitis School and the National and Kapodistrian University of Athens, department of psychology, with honors. From an early age, she began writing stories, novels, and poems which led her to the conception of The Hidden Face, her exciting fantasy novel.

