Organic Baby Food Market size is projected to reach USD 11.36 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 12.23%: Straits Research

New York, United States, Sept. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Organic baby food is food that has not been grown or processed with antibiotics, growth hormones, or other dangerous chemicals. Organic baby food keeps pesticides from entering the infant's system because it is made of fruits, vegetables, and meat from animals that have not been given antibiotics or growth hormones. It also does not contain any artificial flavors, colors, or preservatives. Due to these factors, parents are moving away from conventional baby food towards organic baby food.

Escalating Strategic Investment in Organic Baby Food Drives the Global Market

The market environment has altered due to consumer preferences for better food options, whether organic, natural, or even functionally improved. This trend has also affected the infant and toddler nutrition industry . Additionally, there are more claims for protein, fiber, omega 3, DHA, and no added sugar in the product portfolios that are easily accessible in retail aisles worldwide. Baby food items, both conventional and organic, are in high demand since it's essential to provide newborns with the most excellent nourishment for their healthy growth and development. Therefore, the products must be enhanced with nutrients that support healthy growth and development and naturally occurring breast milk.

Replacement of Homemade Food with Branded Organic Baby Food Creates Tremendous Opportunities

Baby food made from organic ingredients is becoming more and more common, with dedicated aisles for the product. In both developed and developing countries over the anticipated period, parents' capacity to switch from handmade to branded organic baby food will be a strong driving force due to increased disposable income. Investments in the market for organic baby food are increasing as a result. Sprout Foods, a manufacturer of plant-based newborn food, acquired a 50.1% share from Neptune Wellness Solutions. Businesses that sell baby food are now differentiating their brands based on specific health goals, like improved digestion, brain development, baby-led weaning, and allergy prevention.

Key Highlights

The global organic baby food market size is projected to reach USD 11 . 367 b illion by 2030 , growing at a CAGR of 12.23% during the forecast period (2022-2030).

is projected to reach , growing at a during the forecast period (2022-2030). Based on type, the global organic baby food market is bifurcated into milk formula, prepared baby food, and dried baby food. The prepared baby food segment is the highest contributor to the market and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 12.46% during the forecast period.

Based on distribution channels, the global organic baby food market is bifurcated into supermarkets/hypermarkets, convenience stores, online retail stores, and other distribution channels. The supermarkets/hypermarkets segment owns the highest market share and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 11.87% during the forecast period.

Asia-Pacific is the most significant shareholder in the global organic baby food market and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 12.23% during the forecast period.

Report Scope

Report Metric Details Market Size by 2030 USD 11.36 Billion Market Size in 2021 USD 4.024 Billion CAGR % 12.23% (2022-2030) Historical Data 2020-2021 Base Year 2022 Forecast Period 2023-2031 Key Companies Profiled/Vendors Abbott Laboratories, Nestle SA, Hero Group, Danone SA, Amara Organic Foods, Sun-Maid Growers of California, North Castle Partners LL, Lactalis, Hipp Gmbh & Co Vertrieb KG, and The Hein Celestial Group Inc. Key Market Opportunities Replacement of Homemade Food with Branded Organic Baby Food Key Market Drivers Escalating Strategic Investment in Organic Baby Food

Regional Analysis

Asia-Pacific is the most significant shareholder in the global organic baby food market and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 12.23% during the forecast period. Despite being a niche market, organic baby food is growing in popularity in India. This growth is related to consumers' increased understanding of the advantages of eating organic foods when deciding what to feed their infants for meals. For the key players in the global market, China is a profitable market for organic infant formula and offers future expansion opportunities. The country continues to be a large market for organic infant food because of product innovation and a preference for imported items. The relaxation of China's one-child policy may be advantageous for pre-packaged baby foods. The potential for increased wealth and the development in the number of newborns has sufficiently motivated China's baby food and drink manufacturers to create packaged organic food items to satisfy consumer demand for better-quality and organic baby food and drink.

Europe is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.9% . In the UK, consumers typically support marketing initiatives for organic baby food. Producers in this industry are already developing innovative marketing strategies to persuade more parents to buy on impulse. The market for infant food in the UK is regulated by stringent guidelines regulating what can be added. However, the popularity of organic, followed by honest, consistent, and transparent labeling, low sugar content, and implied health claims, is expected to drive additional industry development and expansion. Consumer awareness of the advantages of eating organic food is one of the major factors propelling the growth of the organic infant food market in Germany. On the other hand, German consumers are aware of the benefits despite the fact that prices are predicted to stay more than 40% more than the average infant food. As a result, a more significant percentage of available money is usually set aside for expanding baby feeding options.

North America is anticipated to grow significantly during the forecast period. According to the Organic Trade Association, infant food was the segment where choosing organic was most important. 83% of American families have made at least one purchase of an organic product. As a result, Happy Baby® organics regenerative and organic baby food was introduced by Happy Family Organics®. The materials used to create this new line of items, intended for kids six months and older and produced using regenerative farming methods, can help slow down climate change by creating healthy soil that captures carbon from the atmosphere. From pureed organic fruits and veggies to delectable baby meals that are gluten-free and vegetarian and contain the nutritional advantages of superfoods like quinoa, lentils, chickpeas, and kale, the Canadian company Love Child Organics provides a wide range of items.

Competitive Players

Abbott Laboratories Nestle SA Hero Group Danone SA Amara Organic Foods Sun-Maid Growers of California North Castle Partners LL Lactalis Hipp Gmbh & Co Vertrieb KG The Hein Celestial Group Inc

Global Organic Baby Food Market: Segmentation

By Type

Milk Formula

Prepared Baby Food

Dried Baby Food

By Distribution Channel

Supermarkets/Hypermarkets

Convenience Stores

Online Retail Stores

Other Distribution Channels

By Regions

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Market News

In February 2022 , Nestlé strengthened agricultural science expertise with a new research institute.

, Nestlé strengthened agricultural science expertise with a new research institute. In July 2022, Danone announced the launch of the first-ever Dairy and Plants Blend baby formula in response to parents’ desire for vegetarian and flexitarian options for their babies.

News Media

Global Baby Food Market Grows Steadily at a CAGR of 6.2%

Global Baby Monitor Market to Grow at a CAGR of 5.6% by 2030.

