Sejong City, Korea Advanced Institute of Science and Technology (KAIST) and QuEra Computing Partner to Drive Quantum Computing Capabilities and Strategic Initiatives Across South Korea

BOSTON and SEJONG CITY, South Korea and DAEJEON, South Korea, Sept. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- QuEra Computing, the leader in neutral-atom quantum computers, the Sejong Special Autonomous City, and Korea Advanced Institute of Science and Technology (KAIST) today announced an agreement to establish a quantum industry ecosystem in Sejong City, Korea. The three-way partnership was announced today during the 24th World Knowledge Forum Sejong session.



Sejong City is a thriving hub for cutting-edge research and development. The city’s strategic location, situated near renowned academic institutions like KAIST, contributes to its reputation as a center of intellectual exploration and innovation. Based in Boston and built on pioneering research from nearby Harvard University and MIT, QuEra has developed the world's first publicly accessible quantum computer based on neutral atoms. It currently offers users up to 256 qubits on its Aquila-class machines and is actively working towards scaling up to much higher numbers. KAIST is the first and top science and technology university in Korea and is the gateway to advanced science and technology, innovation, and entrepreneurship, and its graduates have been key players behind Korea’s innovations.

The collaboration between the three organizations was spurred by the Korea-US Joint Statement on Quantum Information Science and Technology Cooperation , which was made during President Yoon Seok-yeol's visit to Boston in April. The subsequent hosting of Quantum Korea 2023 in June reflect the current policy direction aligned with the nation's commitment to nurturing the quantum industry. South Korea’s vision is to emerge as a leading nation in the quantum economy, and as a part of that vision, Sejong City's plan is to foster core talents in quantum computing and technological development to synergize future national quantum projects.

Key aspects of the agreement highlight a number of areas of collaboration between QuEra, Sejong, and KAIST, including:

Building infrastructure and R&D for the quantum computing industry.

Developing educational programs to nurture local quantum experts.

Cooperating on international academic exchanges.

Conducting joint efforts to secure government public procurement projects.

Collaborating to raise awareness about the importance of quantum computing in academic and industrial environments.



"Quantum science and technology, which can be applied to computers, communications, and sensors, is seen as a game-changer that can rapidly transform future industries,” said Sejong Mayor Choi Min-ho. “However, it is still an emerging technology with no clear leader. With this business agreement with KAIST and QuEra, we will strive to establish strategic plans for the quantum industry, explore additional projects, and ensure that Sejong City leaps forward as a hub for quantum science and technology."

"We are thrilled to join forces with Sejong City and KAIST, two leaders in technological innovation and education. This partnership is more than a business agreement; it's a commitment to advancing the quantum frontier,” said Alex Keesling, CEO, QuEra Computing, “By combining QuEra's cutting-edge neutral-atom quantum computing capabilities with Sejong City's visionary infrastructure and KAIST's academic excellence, we are helping shape the future of quantum computing in South Korea and beyond. Together, we will unlock new possibilities in quantum science, from research and development to education and public awareness. This is an exciting moment for all involved, and we look forward to a future where quantum computing is not just an experimental endeavor but a transformative force across industries."

About QuEra Computing

QuEra Computing is the leader in commercializing quantum computers using neutral atoms—widely recognized as a highly-promising quantum modality. Based in Boston and built on pioneering research from nearby Harvard University and MIT, QuEra operates the world’s largest publicly-accessible quantum computer, available over a major public cloud and for on-premises delivery. QuEra is developing large-scale, fault-tolerant quantum computers to tackle classically intractable problems, becoming the partner of choice in the quantum field. Simply put, QuEra is the best way to quantum. For more information, visit us at quera.com and follow us on Twitter or LinkedIn .

About KAIST

KAIST is a prestigious research university located in Daejeon, South Korea. Renowned for its exceptional academic programs and cutting-edge research, KAIST has established itself as a global science, engineering, and technology leader. The university’s mission is to cultivate talented individuals who can drive innovation and contribute to society through advanced scientific research and technological advancements.

About Sejong City

Sejong City is a remarkable and innovative urban development that showcases the country’s commitment to technological advancement and research excellence and is set to become the administrative capital of South Korea. Sejong City boasts state-of-the- art facilities, fostering collaboration among various industries and research disciplines. Its interdisciplinary approach and emphasis on fostering a vibrant R&D community make Sejong City a prime destination for scientists, entrepreneurs, and visionaries seeking to shape the future of technology and scientific discovery.

Media Contacts

Merrill Freund

press@quera.com

+1-415-577-8637

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/db550390-2c4f-4479-be91-fa15827d78bf