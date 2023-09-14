Toll Brothers Announces New Crosswinds at Nocatee Community Now Open in Ponte Vedra, Florida

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Sept. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL), the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes, today announced its new Crosswinds at Nocatee community is now open in the award-winning master-planned community of Nocatee in Ponte Vedra, Florida. Crosswinds at Nocatee is one of the final new home neighborhoods to be built within Nocatee, offering brand-new paired-villa home designs in a serene setting.



Crosswinds at Nocatee is a private community with desirable wooded home sites perfect for outdoor living spaces with an optional pool behind the villa. The community features a variety of paired-villa home designs with Coastal Contemporary, Contemporary Craftsman, Modern Coastal, and Modern Craftsman architecture. Homes range from 1,807 to over 2,477 square feet with well-equipped kitchens, spacious living areas, generous flex spaces, primary bedroom suites with spacious walk-in closets, and spa-like primary bathrooms. Quick move-in homes with designer-appointed features are available in the community, allowing home buyers the opportunity to move into their new dream home in the summer of 2024. Home pricing starts in the low $500,000s.





Homeowners in Crosswinds at Nocatee will enjoy an amenity-rich resort-style lifestyle with access to the future private amenities at Seabrook Park, which is just a short golf cart or bike ride away. Seabrook Park will feature a pool, dog park, and playground. In addition, Toll Brothers homeowners also have access to the main amenities of the Nocatee master plan, including the family-oriented aquatics center with two large swimming pools, two resort-style water parks featuring a four-story above-ground interactive spray playground, action waterslides, a zip line, fitness and sports centers, and much more. Children may attend the highly regarded St. Johns County schools, including Allen D. Nease High School and Pine Island Academy, located across the street from Crosswinds at Nocatee.

“With villa floor plans designed for today’s home buyers and unrivaled personalization options, Crosswinds at Nocatee will offer residents an exciting luxury lifestyle in one of North Florida’s most desirable amenity-rich communities,” said Greg Netro, Group President of Toll Brothers in North Florida.

Home buyers will experience one-stop shopping at the Toll Brothers Design Studio. The state-of-the-art Design Studio allows buyers to choose from a wide array of selections to personalize their dream home with the assistance of Toll Brothers professional Design Consultants.

For more information on Crosswinds at Nocatee, or to register for Toll Brothers interest list, call (844) 871-7466 or visit TollBrothers.com/Florida.





About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc., a Fortune 500 Company, is the nation's leading builder of luxury homes. The Company was founded 56 years ago in 1967 and became a public company in 1986. Its common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “TOL.” The Company serves first-time, move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, and second-home buyers, as well as urban and suburban renters. Toll Brothers builds in over 60 markets in 24 states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, and Washington, as well as in the District of Columbia. The Company operates its own architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, land development, smart home technology, and landscape subsidiaries. The Company also develops master-planned and golf course communities as well as operates its own lumber distribution, house component assembly, and manufacturing operations.

Toll Brothers was named the #1 Home Builder in Fortune magazine’s 2023 survey of the World’s Most Admired Companies®, the eighth year it has been so honored. Toll Brothers has also been named Builder of the Year by Builder magazine and is the first two-time recipient of Builder of the Year from Professional Builder magazine. For more information visit TollBrothers.com.

©2023 Fortune Media IP Limited. All rights reserved. Used under license. Fortune and Fortune Media IP Limited are not affiliated with, and do not endorse the products or services of, Toll Brothers.

