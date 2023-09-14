JCDecaux wins the contract for the City of Toulouse's self-service bikes for 12 years, renewing its partnership that began in 2007

Paris, September 14th, 2023 – JCDecaux SE (Euronext Paris: DEC), the number one outdoor advertising company worldwide and pioneer of self-service bikes, announces that it has won the contract for the self-service bikes in the City of Toulouse (the fourth-largest city in France) following a competitive tender. 50% of the new fleet will eventually comprise electric-assist bikes with onboard batteries that can be recharged at the stations.

Supporting the development of eco-friendly mobility in Toulouse

This new 12-year contract will initially cover 400 stations - 117 more stations than today and 3,300 new bikes to meet the local authority’s expectations and the growing demand from people in Toulouse for sustainable mobility solutions. This partnership may evolve in the future to include the provision of 3,825 bikes and 475 stations, which would allow the service to be extended across a greater distance to municipalities such as Aucamville, Balma, Blagnac, Colomiers, Labège, L'Union, Quint-Fonsegrives, Ramonville-Saint-Agne, and Saint-Orens-de-Gameville.

To support the ambitions for cycling in Toulouse, JCDecaux will offer users a high level of service availability, effective regulation, quality maintenance and reliable operating systems. This service will be accessible to everyone, with simple, multi-channel access, universal design, tailored to a variety of user needs. The user experience will be based on four operational strengths: bikes, stations, the website and the mobile application. All marketing and customer relations services will continue to be provided by the Customer Relations Centre in France, which has won "Best Customer Service of the Year*" four times in the "Individual Passenger Transport" category.

Offering innovative and intuitive tools and services

Through state-of-the-art digital equipment and tools (website and mobile application), users of the future service will be able to:

Plan their trips reliably: create a user account, check real-time availability and service information, reserve a bike, and calculate a route.

Unlock a bike in seconds using the mobile application, the badge reader at the docking points, or the interactive totems at the stations.

Secure the bike during a short pause, invite companions using a single account, manage their user account, and view statistics.

Contribute to the quality of the service: earn points through virtuous actions, evaluate bikes at the end of the rental, or report any defects.

The new bikes are robust, safe and comfortable to use with a contemporary design created under the artistic direction of Marcelo Joulia. The bikes will be lighter and equipped with a smartphone holder and a large-capacity basket for carrying groceries. The seat adjustment will be easier with an ergonomic clamping handle, and the bikes will also have puncture-resistant tires. The bikes have been designed to be practical and comfortable for users.

Deploying a fleet consisting of 50% electric-assist bikes

50% of the new fleet will consist of electric-assist bikes with onboard batteries that can be recharged at stations. All docking points will be equipped with charging stations.

The electric-assist bikes will have:

A range of 40 km with a 380 Wh battery integrated near the centre of gravity of the bike.

A 250 W pedal-assist motor with a torque of 80 Nm, including a torque sensor for progressive assistance.

Charge indicators on the handlebar indicating the battery level (25%, 50%, 75%, 100%).

Regulated speed thanks to the adaptive motor torque for comfortable pedalling on flat terrain or steep slopes, with the assistance stopping when braking.

The option to charge their phone via the built-in USB port on the handlebar.



Designing modern stations with sustainable design

In line with the Group's Climate Strategy, JCDecaux will install reconditioned totems and docking points obtained through reuse, redesigned, and refurbished to new standards. Initially, 400 stations will be deployed, including:

60 high-level service stations equipped with a totem featuring a digital interface in three languages, allowing for short-term ticket purchases, bike release, account consultation, association with the transport card, and real-time availability information across the entire network, including neighbouring stations.

In the other stations, the bike release will be possible exclusively through the mobile application or the badge reader located on the bike docking point (using the transport card or short-term ticket). They will be equipped with a totem providing information on service access and a station map.

Jean-Michel Lattes, Chairman of Tisséo, the organising authority for mobility in the greater Toulouse area, said: “It is part of our DNA at Tisséo to offer people in the Toulouse Métropole eco-friendly mobility solutions. The new generation of self-service bikes, operated by JCDecaux, as well as their roll-out to surrounding areas, will enable the citizens of Toulouse as well as visitors to enjoy even easier sustainable mobility solutions. The innovations that are being introduced will enhance the user experience, based on a fleet that is 50% made up of electric-assist bikes and a user-friendly multi-channel service providing offers adapted to various different usages. This contract renewal enables us to contribute to the promotion of the ambitions of the Toulouse area in terms of bike use.”

Jean-Charles Decaux, Co-CEO of JCDecaux, said: "We are delighted to renew and extend our self-service bike contract with the City of Toulouse. This renewal demonstrates that this individual public transport service which has been designed and developed by JCDecaux, is of increasing interest to local authorities and users, improving the lives of residents and visitors in a sustainable manner. More than ever, the quality of service is at the heart of the user experience. JCDecaux's self-service bikes are celebrating their 20th anniversary in 2023, benefiting millions of customers by providing a sustainable and eco-friendly mobility solution (a 21% increase in rentals in 2022 compared to 2021). This new contract will lead to the creation of new jobs and will contribute to the local economy.”

*Voted Customer Service of the Year 2023 - Individual Passenger Transport category - BVA-Viseo Study

