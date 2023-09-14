Industry leaders to speak at Wood Mackenzie’s Energy & Natural Resources Americas Summit 2023

LONDON and HOUSTON and SINGAPORE, Sept. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Turbulent energy markets and the drive toward a low-carbon future have created a rapidly changing environment for both energy providers and governments to navigate.

Join Wood Mackenzie’s expert analysts and industry leaders to hear how companies and investors can best address these challenges and what key markets, sectors and technologies are set to succeed in the coming decades at the Energy & Natural Resources Summit: Americas 2023 in Houston on October 10.

As well as exclusive presentations from Wood Mackenzie experts and a top-tier speaker line-up, including representatives from NextEra Energy, Chevron, Hess, Sunnova Energy and Shell, the in-person conference provides the opportunity to connect with top power and renewable developers, utilities, institutional investors, investment banks, transmission, IOCs, NOCs, entrepreneurs, and professionals in metals and mining, gas and LNG, upstream and downstream oil.

Key themes on the agenda include:

The new world of energy security

Upstream emissions reduction strategies: opportunity or obstruction?

The future of oil and gas in the energy transition

Henry Hub gas prices: another bumpy ride ahead?

How the Inflation Reduction Act is transforming low-carbon energy

Modernizing the grid to support electrification and clean energy at scale

The new hydrogen industry: from vision to reality



The Energy & Natural Resources Summit will hear from leading experts from across the industry. Joining Chris Seiple, Wood Mackenzie Vice-Chairman, will be John W. Ketchum – Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, NextEra Energy, to discuss the evolving landscape in the renewables sector.

More leading experts include:

Sunday Shepherd – General Manager, Corporate Strategy Chevron Strategy and Sustainability, Chevron Corporation

Sandhya Ganapathy – Chief Executive Officer, EDP Renewables North America

Sandeep Dudhwewala – Vice President, Utility of the Future, National Grid New York

Sunaina Pai Ocalan – Sr. Director – Corporate Strategy and Climate Change, Hess Corporation

John Berger – CEO, Sunnova Energy

Megan Hays – Managing Director & Head of Sustainable Investment and Engagement, Kimmeridge

Violeta Rabanal – Senior Director – Head of Corporate Development, Mitsubishi Power Americas

Craig Glazer – Vice President – Federal Government Policy, PJM Interconnection, L.L.C.



To reserve your place at Wood Mackenzie’s Energy & Natural Resources Summit: Americas 2023 or for further information, please click on this link.

For further information about the Energy & Natural Resources Summit, please contact our events team: events@woodmac.com

For further information please contact Wood Mackenzie’s media relations team:

Kevin Baxter

+44 330 124 9400

Kevin.Baxter@woodmac.com

Vivien Lebbon

+44 330 174 7486

Vivien.lebbon@woodmac.com

Mark Thomton

+1 630 881 6885

Mark.thomton@woodmac.com

Sonia Kerr

+44 330 174 7267

Sonia.kerr@woodmac.com

The Big Partnership (UK PR agency)

woodmac@bigpartnership.co.uk

About Wood Mackenzie

Wood Mackenzie is the global insight business for renewables, energy and natural resources. Driven by data. Powered by people. In the middle of an energy revolution, businesses and governments need reliable and actionable insight to lead the transition to a sustainable future. That’s why we cover the entire supply chain with unparalleled breadth and depth, backed by over 50 years’ experience in natural resources. Today, our team of over 2,000 experts operate across 30 global locations, inspiring customers’ decisions through real-time analytics, consultancy, events and thought leadership. Together, we deliver the insight they need to separate risk from opportunity and make bold decisions when it matters most. For more information, visit woodmac.com.