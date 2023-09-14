



Spineway organizes an international masterclass

with expert spine surgeons

Spineway, a specialist in innovative implants for the treatment of severe spine disorders, announces that its Spineway Academy department, with the support of GECO1 (Groupe d’études de la Chirurgie Osseuse – Bone Surgery Study Group) and its SAC (Spine Arthroplasty Community) working group, has organized a masterclass on cervical and lumbar disc prostheses with French and international surgeons. This event was held on September 9 in Behoust (France) and focused on total disc replacement using prostheses.



The event featured some 20 scientific papers and interactive round-table discussions led by opinion-leading surgeons who discussed their respective working practices and philosophies, and their experience with the prostheses used around the world and available in the various markets.

Over 60 French and international participants (USA, Mexico, Germany, UK, Spain, Luxembourg, Sweden, Switzerland, Thailand, India, Hong Kong, Australia) shared their experiences of disc replacement with cervical and lumbar disc prostheses.

Training at the Institut du Fer Moulin

On Monday September 11, Spineway Academy also held a training session on the implantation of its ESP prostheses at the l’Institut de Fer Moulin.

It gave surgeons from Germany, Thailand and Malaysia the chance to train, practice and work under the guidance of expert surgeons in disc arthroplasty, and in that way to consolidate their practice. Spineway would like to extend particular thanks to the German surgeons who attended the event, and notes that Germany is a strategic market for its premium products such as ESP prostheses.

A department dedicated to scientific exchange and training for surgeons

The Spineway Academy department promotes scientific exchange and has the following main objectives:

Strengthen scientific relations: by sharing experience between peers, encourage the transmission of information so that surgeons can develop their practice (diagnosis, indications, surgical procedure, evaluation and follow-up of results, publications) with the aim of improving post-operative outcomes/satisfaction for their patients.



Organize training sessions: provide training in the use of instruments to support surgeons during their surgical procedures and anticipate the various surgical scenarios they may face so as to secure the procedure for the benefit of the patient.





Since the beginning of the year, the Spineway Academy has trained more than 220 French and international surgeons. These events help promote the visibility of Spineway products and serve to strengthen the Group’s reputation across its various geographies.

1 A learned society whose purpose is to organize scientific conferences, publish scientific works, evaluate clinical results and provide medical training.





