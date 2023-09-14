Linear Motor Market is Anticipated to reach US$ 2.1 Billion by 2032 | Fact.MR Report

Rockville, MD, Sept. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per a recent report published by Fact.MR, the global linear motor market is poised to grow at a CAGR of 6% from 2022 to 2032, reaching a valuation of US$ 2.1 Billion. Demand is especially being stimulated by swift uptake across the automotive sector, particularly from production giants such as China.



From 2015 to 2021, the market for linear motors grew at a CAGR of 6.3%, closing at a value of US$ 1.1 Billion. As of 2022, the industry is likely to reach US$ 1.17 Billion. The market posted credible gains in the past, as new production technologies such as additive manufacturing and robotics made significant headway across prominent regions.

Additionally, promises abound in piezoelectric device manufacturing that use linear devices to achieve precision motion control down to nanometer precision. Numerous technological advancements in industrial production, including additive manufacturing and robotic automation, have paved the way for increased linear motor adoption.

Report Attributes Details Value Projection (2032) US$ 2.1 Billion Growth Rate (2022-2032) 6 % CAGR No. of Pages 170 pages No. of Tables 30 Tables No. of Figures 127 Figures

Key Takeaways from the Market Study

Global linear motor market to flourish 1.8x from 2022-2032

Cylindrical linear motor to be a top-selling category, capturing more than 50% market share

By application, electronics & assembly industry to expand at a CAGR of 5.3%

U.S to emerge as a significant linear motor market, documenting a 5.8% CAGR

China to be the 2nd most opportunistic market, expected to be valued at US $ 1.5 Billion in 2032



“Key manufacturers are looking to tap into opportunities offered by lucrative markets across the Asia Pacific, particularly East Asia, amid their high volume of industrial manufacturing output, generating lucrative growth prospects," comments a Fact.MR analyst.

Competitive Landscape

The global market for linear motors is characterized by the presence of multiple vendors, aiming to offer extensive consulting and integration services to clients. Additionally, enterprises are seeking out, specialized service providers, offering solutions tailor-made to suit their business objectives. In addition, the vendors are likely to leverage up-gradation and product differentiation to gain an edge over other competitors in the market.

In January 2019, Aerotech Inc. and Micronix USA entered a strategic partnership to offer complimentary precision motion products to industrial and research markets, particularly for easy-to-use nanopositioning products.

In April 2019, ANCA Group launched its new tubular linear motor LinX M series to support demanding automation applications whilst increasing efficiency in a compact footprint

In 2021, BOSCH Rexroth introduced the new RM10-MPP and RM15-MPP mid pressure load sensing valve platform which is easy to apply for today’s functional demands, and easily integrated into energy-efficient systems.

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global Linear Motor market, presenting a historical analysis from 2015 to 2021 and forecast statistics for the period of 2022-to 2032.

The study reveals essential insights based on design (flatbed, u-channel and cylindrical), sales channel (direct OEMs, direct system integrators, and distributors), axis (single-axis and multi-axis), core (iron core and coreless) and application (electronics and assembly, food & beverage, medical and scientific applications, metrology, transportation, high-load applications, flat panel display, machine tools - metal forming & cutting, packaging and labeling, printing, robotics, non-industrial applications, semiconductor manufacturing, others) across five major regions (North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Middle East & Africa).

Motor Driver IC Market: The global motor driver IC market is likely to reach a valuation of US$ 732.2 million in 2022 and is expected to progress at a CAGR of 6.9% to reach US$ 1,567.3 million by the end of 2032.

Motor Lamination Material Market: Increasing demand for cars, electric vehicles, due to the rising emission norms may act as drivers for the market growth.

Motor Protection Devices Market: Due to increasing population and to fulfill their requirements, the number of industries is rising and hence, there is a lot of demand for motors from industries, which increases the importance of motor protection devices market.

