CIO Leadership: HMG Strategy Shatters Registration Record for its 2023 Southern California CIO Executive Leadership Summit in Partnership with Southern California SIM

WESTPORT, Conn., Sept. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HMG Strategy, the World’s #1 platform for enabling technology executives to reimagine the enterprise and reshape the business world, is ecstatic to announce that its 2023 Southern California CIO Executive Leadership Summit in Partnership with Southern California SIM on September 14 at the Hyatt Regency Huntington Beach Resort and Spa has eclipsed previous registration records.







“Now in our 14th year in Southern California, the power of the HMG platform, an incredible roster of All-Star speakers and timely topics, the strength of our partnership with Southern California SIM and the magnificent support of our strategic partners has made this summit a must-attend event,” says Hunter Muller, Founder and CEO of HMG Strategy.

Looking ahead, HMG Strategy will also be hosting its 2023 Silicon Valley CIO Executive Leadership Summit on October 17 at the Hyatt Regency Santa Clara. Key topics to be explored at the summit include the CIO as the CEO of technology in preparing the organization for what’s coming next.

World-class speakers at the 2023 Silicon Valley CIO Executive Leadership Summit will include:

Lutz Beck , CIO, Daimler Trucks North America

, CIO, Daimler Trucks North America Chris Bedi , CDIO, ServiceNow

, CDIO, ServiceNow Brad Bell , SVP, CITO/CISO, Infoblox

, SVP, CITO/CISO, Infoblox Nabil Bukhari , Chief Technology & Product Officer, Extreme Networks

, Chief Technology & Product Officer, Extreme Networks Max Chan , CIO, Avnet

, CIO, Avnet Cassie Crossley , VP Deputy Product Security Officer, Schneider Electric

, VP Deputy Product Security Officer, Schneider Electric Christopher Desautel , SVP & Chief Digital Officer, Berkshire Hathaway Homestate Companies

, SVP & Chief Digital Officer, Berkshire Hathaway Homestate Companies Dr. Gail Ferreira , CEO, Prima Leader, Inc.

, CEO, Prima Leader, Inc. Al Ghous , CISO, Snapdocs

, CISO, Snapdocs Emily Heath , General Partner, Cyberstarts

, General Partner, Cyberstarts Jeff McKibben , CIO, Ultra Clean Technology

, CIO, Ultra Clean Technology Deb Muro , CIO, El Camino Health

, CIO, El Camino Health Venugopal Pai , Chief Evangelist & Customer Experience Officer, Nutanix

, Chief Evangelist & Customer Experience Officer, Nutanix Michael Piacente , Co-Founder and Managing Director, Hitch Partners

, Co-Founder and Managing Director, Hitch Partners Florin Rotar , Chief AI Officer, Avanade

, Chief AI Officer, Avanade Parul Saini , Global Head of Business and Enterprise Applications, Uber

, Global Head of Business and Enterprise Applications, Uber Trevor Schulze , CIO, Alteryx

, CIO, Alteryx Ishpreet Singh , CIO, Qualys

, CIO, Qualys Ken Spangler , EVP, Global Operating Technologies, FedEx Services

, EVP, Global Operating Technologies, FedEx Services Niharika Srivastav , President and Principal Advisor, CyberEdx

, President and Principal Advisor, CyberEdx Cynthia Stoddard , SVP & CIO, Adobe

, SVP & CIO, Adobe Srini Tanikella , VP IT, SMART Global Holdings

, VP IT, SMART Global Holdings Reena Tiwari, CIO , LexisNexis

, LexisNexis Dan Turchin, CEO, PeopleReign

Distinguished CIOs and business technology executives being recognized for HMG Strategy 2023 Global Leadership Institute Awards at the 2023 Silicon Valley CIO Executive Leadership Summit will include:

Chris Bedi , CDIO, ServiceNow

, CDIO, ServiceNow Nabil Bukhari , Chief Technology & Product Officer, Extreme Networks

, Chief Technology & Product Officer, Extreme Networks Jeff McKibben , Chief Information Officer, Ultra Clean Technology

, Chief Information Officer, Ultra Clean Technology Deb Muro , CIO, El Camino Health

, CIO, El Camino Health Michael Piacente , Co-Founder and Managing Director, Hitch Partners

, Co-Founder and Managing Director, Hitch Partners Trevor Schulze , CIO, Alteryx

, CIO, Alteryx Cynthia Stoddard, SVP & CIO, Adobe



Valued Partners for the 2023 Silicon Valley CIO Executive Leadership Summit include 8x8, Akamai, Apptio, ArmorCode, BetterCloud, Box, Cyberstarts, Darktrace, Delphix, Fortinet, Genesys Works, GTM Capital, Lakeside, LastPass, Legit Security, Netskope, Nexthink, NPower, Nutanix, Palo Alto Networks, Ping Identity, RingCentral, SafeGuard Cyber, SAP, Savvy, SIM San Francisco Bay Area, SHE Informationtechnologie AG, Tata Communications, Tonkean, Zoom, and Zscaler.

To learn more about the 2023 Silicon Valley CIO Executive Leadership Summit and to register for the event, click here.

Next week, HMG Strategy will be hosting its 2023 Chicago CIO Executive Leadership Summit on September 19 at the University Club of Chicago.

Topics to be explored at the 2023 Chicago CIO Executive Leadership Summit will include effective techniques for communicating the impact of AI to the C-suite and the Board.

Pre-eminent CIOs and business technology executives speaking at the 2023 Chicago CIO Executive Leadership Summit will include:

Saqib E. Awan , Founder & Managing Director, GTM Capital

, Founder & Managing Director, GTM Capital Andrew Ballema , CIO, Tangoe

, CIO, Tangoe Tamar Bar-Ilan , Co-Founder and CTO, Cyera

, Co-Founder and CTO, Cyera Jesse Bociek , CISO, Tenneco

, CISO, Tenneco David Bruskin , SVP, Cyber Operations Leader, Synchrony

, SVP, Cyber Operations Leader, Synchrony Wayne Bulmahn , President, SIM Chicago

, President, SIM Chicago Liav Caspi , Co-Founder & CTO, Legit Security

, Co-Founder & CTO, Legit Security Manish Chawla , EVP, CTO, IAT Insurance Group

, EVP, CTO, IAT Insurance Group Michael Cornwell , Field CTO of the Americas, Pure Storage

, Field CTO of the Americas, Pure Storage Shai Gabay , Founder and CEO, Trustmi

, Founder and CEO, Trustmi Kostas Georgakopoulos , Global CTO & CISO, Mondelez International

, Global CTO & CISO, Mondelez International Tom Gerdes , EVP & CIO, The Heico Companies LLC

, EVP & CIO, The Heico Companies LLC Rocco Grillo , Managing Director – Global Cyber Risk Services & Incident Response Investigation, Alvarez & Marsal

, Managing Director – Global Cyber Risk Services & Incident Response Investigation, Alvarez & Marsal Guy Guzner , Co-Founder and CEO, Savvy Security

, Co-Founder and CEO, Savvy Security Anjana Harve , EVP & CIO, BJ’s Wholesale Club

, EVP & CIO, BJ’s Wholesale Club Emily Heath , General Partner, Cyberstarts

, General Partner, Cyberstarts Geoff Hooper , Director, N.A. Enterprise Solutions Engineering, RingCentral

, Director, N.A. Enterprise Solutions Engineering, RingCentral Art Hopkins , Global Co-Leader of the Technology Officers Practice, Russell Reynolds Associates

, Global Co-Leader of the Technology Officers Practice, Russell Reynolds Associates Mahmood Kahn , EVP, Global CISO, CNA Insurance

, EVP, Global CISO, CNA Insurance Paul Koziel , VP, U.S. Digital Delivery & Group Technology Services, Argo Group

, VP, U.S. Digital Delivery & Group Technology Services, Argo Group Ricardo Lafosse , CISO, The Kraft Heinz Company

, CISO, The Kraft Heinz Company Kristy Lapidus , Director of Digital Strategy, Gagen MacDonald

, Director of Digital Strategy, Gagen MacDonald Tony Leng , Managing Partner, CIO & CTO Global Functional Head, H.I.E.C.

, Managing Partner, CIO & CTO Global Functional Head, H.I.E.C. Talvis Love , SVP & CIO, Baxter International

, SVP & CIO, Baxter International Jean Luber , VP IT, MYR Group

, VP IT, MYR Group Susan Malisch , SVP & CIO, American Medical Association

, SVP & CIO, American Medical Association Rick Merrick , President, SIM Chicago; CIO, TCS Education System

, President, SIM Chicago; CIO, TCS Education System Murali Nemani , CMO, Aisera

, CMO, Aisera Venugopal Pai , Chief Evangelist & Customer Experience Officer, Nutanix

, Chief Evangelist & Customer Experience Officer, Nutanix Rusty Patel , Former SVP & CIO, Tenneco

, Former SVP & CIO, Tenneco Syria Potham , Field CTO, Wiz

, Field CTO, Wiz Atif Rafiq , Author, Board Member

, Author, Board Member Raanan Raz , CEO & Co-Founder, Avalor

, CEO & Co-Founder, Avalor Madhu Reddy , EVP & CIO, Republic Bank of Chicago

, EVP & CIO, Republic Bank of Chicago Yotam Segev , Co-Founder and CEO, Cyera

, Co-Founder and CEO, Cyera Brian Slepko , EVP, Corporate Development, Rimini Street

, EVP, Corporate Development, Rimini Street Edward Wagoner , CIO – Digital, JLL

, CIO – Digital, JLL Andy Watson , Senior Product Marketing Manager, RingCentral

, Senior Product Marketing Manager, RingCentral Frank Yanan , SVP GIS Business Information Security Officer (BISO, Bank of America

, SVP GIS Business Information Security Officer (BISO, Bank of America Michael Zachman, VP & CSO, Zebra Technologies Corp.

Esteemed CIOs and business technology executives being recognized for 2023 Global Leadership Institute Awards at the 2023 Chicago CIO Executive Leadership Summit include:

Wayne Bulmahn , President, SIM Chicago

, President, SIM Chicago Anjana Harve , Seasoned Chief Global Digital & Technology Officer

, Seasoned Chief Global Digital & Technology Officer Mahmood Khan , EVP, Global CISO, CNA

, EVP, Global CISO, CNA Rick Merrick , Chairman, SIM Chicago

, Chairman, SIM Chicago Talvis Love , SVP & CIO, Baxter International

, SVP & CIO, Baxter International Rusty Patel , Former SVP & CIO, Tenneco

, Former SVP & CIO, Tenneco Mike Zachman, VP & CSO, Zebra Technologies Corp.



Valued Partners for the 2023 Chicago CIO Executive Leadership Summit include 8x8, Aisera, Akamai, Apptio, Avalor, BetterCloud, Bluewave Technology Group, Box, Cyberstarts, Darktrace, Delphix, Fortinet, Glean, GTM Capital, Lakeside, LastPass, Netskope, Nutanix, Palo Alto Networks, Ping Identity, Proofpoint, Pure Storage, Rimini Street, RingCentral, SafeGuard Cyber, SAP, SIM Chicago, Tangoe, Tonkean, Trustmi, Upwork, Wiz, Zoom, and Zscaler.

To learn more about the 2023 Chicago CIO Executive Leadership Summit and to register for the event, click here.

HMG Strategy will also be hosting its 2023 Washington, D.C. CIO Executive Leadership Summit on September 26 at The Mayflower Hotel. Key topics to be explored at the summit will include the role of the CIO as the CEO of Technology to help anticipate the trends expected to impact the business and to help the C-suite to prepare for these.

Top-tier CIOs and business technology executives speaking at the 2023 Washington, D.C. CIO Executive Leadership Summit will include:

Edward Amoroso , Founder & CEO, TAG InfoSphere

, Founder & CEO, TAG InfoSphere Judith Apshago , VP, Chief Digital Officer, Amtrak

, VP, Chief Digital Officer, Amtrak Dr. David Bray , Distinguished Fellow, The Stimson Center

, Distinguished Fellow, The Stimson Center Gary Brown , Chief Privacy Officer, Westinghouse Electric Company

, Chief Privacy Officer, Westinghouse Electric Company Michael Cannon , Former CTO, Stafford County, VA

, Former CTO, Stafford County, VA Lee Caswell , SVP, Product & Solutions Marketing, Nutanix

, SVP, Product & Solutions Marketing, Nutanix Matt Conner , CISO, Westinghouse Electric Company

, CISO, Westinghouse Electric Company Ann Dunkin , CIO, U.S. Department of Energy

, CIO, U.S. Department of Energy Emily Heath , General Partner, Cyberstarts

, General Partner, Cyberstarts Dr. Wanda Jones-Heath , Principal Cyber Advisor, United States Air Force

, Principal Cyber Advisor, United States Air Force Lauren Heyndrickx, VP, Chief Security Officer, Chief Privacy Officer, Ralph Lauren

VP, Chief Security Officer, Chief Privacy Officer, Ralph Lauren Stuart Kippelman , CIO & Commercial Cybersecurity Business Leader, Parsons Corporation

, CIO & Commercial Cybersecurity Business Leader, Parsons Corporation Joel Klein , SVP, CIO, University of Maryland Medical System

, SVP, CIO, University of Maryland Medical System Kevin McCarty , CISO, Cigna

, CISO, Cigna Wayne McGurk , CIO and SVP, IT, NRECA; Chapter President, SIM Capital Area

, CIO and SVP, IT, NRECA; Chapter President, SIM Capital Area Andre Mendes , CIO, U.S. Department of Commerce

, CIO, U.S. Department of Commerce Shamla Naidoo , Head of Cloud Strategy, Netskope; Board Member, QBE, SAC and Reference Point

, Head of Cloud Strategy, Netskope; Board Member, QBE, SAC and Reference Point Murali Nemani , CMO, Aisera

, CMO, Aisera Tunde Oni-Daniel , Head of Technology Operations and Engineering, OneMain Financial

, Head of Technology Operations and Engineering, OneMain Financial Pavan Pidugu , Chief Technology Officer, FMCSA, Department of Transportation

, Chief Technology Officer, FMCSA, Department of Transportation Lisa Roger , CIO, Dewberry

, CIO, Dewberry Boyden Rohner , Associate Director for Vulnerability Management, U.S. Cybersecurity & Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA)

, Associate Director for Vulnerability Management, U.S. Cybersecurity & Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) Hanan Szwarcbord , VP, Chief Security Officer, Micron Technology

, VP, Chief Security Officer, Micron Technology Melissa Vice , Director of the Vulnerability Disclosure Program at the Department of Defense Cyber Crime Center

, Director of the Vulnerability Disclosure Program at the Department of Defense Cyber Crime Center Myles Weber , CIO, Appian

, CIO, Appian Jesse Whaley , VP & CISO, Amtrak

, VP & CISO, Amtrak Swathi Young, Chief Technology Officer, SustainChain



Distinguished CIOs and business technology executives being recognized for HMG Strategy 2023 Global Leadership Institute Awards at the 2023 Washington, D.C. CIO Executive Leadership Summit will include:

Ed Amoroso , Founder & CEO, TAG InfoSphere

, Founder & CEO, TAG InfoSphere Judith Apshago , VP, Chief Digital Officer, Amtrak

, VP, Chief Digital Officer, Amtrak Stuart Kippelman, CIO & Commercial Cybersecurity Business Leader, Parsons Corporation

CIO & Commercial Cybersecurity Business Leader, Parsons Corporation Andre Mendes, Chief Information Officer, U.S. Department of Commerce

Valued Partners for the 2023 Washington, D.C. CIO Executive Leadership Summit include 8x8, Akamai, Aisera, Barco, BetterCloud, Box, Cyberstarts, Darktrace, Delphix, Denodo, Fortinet, GTM Capital, Island, Lakeside, LastPass, Legit Security, Moveworks, Netskope, Nutanix, Palo Alto Networks, Ping Identity, RingCentral, SafeGuard Cyber, SAP, SIM Capital Area, Tonkean, Upwork, Zoom, and Zscaler.

To learn more about the 2023 Washington, D.C. CIO Executive Leadership Summit and to register for the event, click here.

To learn more about HMG Strategy’s upcoming schedule of CIO & CISO summits, click here.

