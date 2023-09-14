SHAREHOLDER ALERT: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Remind RTX Investors of a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of October 2, 2023

NEW YORK, Sept. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Attention RTX Corporation f/k/a Raytheon Technologies Corporation ("RTX") (NYSE: RTX) shareholders:



The Law Offices of Vincent Wong announce that a class action lawsuit has commenced on behalf of investors who purchased between February 8, 2021 and July 25, 2023.

ABOUT THE ACTION: The class action against RTX includes allegations that the Company made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the GTF engines had been affected from at least 2015-2020 by a quality control issue; (2) this quality control issue would require RTX to recall and reinspect many of its GTF airplanes, affecting customers and harming its business; and (3) as a result, defendants’ statements about its business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

DEADLINE: October 2, 2023

Aggrieved RTX investors only have until October 2, 2023 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. You are not required to act as a lead plaintiff in order to share in any recovery.

