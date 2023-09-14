Bitwave Acquires Gilded to Further Strengthen its Leadership in Enterprise Digital Asset Finance

Bitwave is announcing the acquisition of Gilded, a crypto payments and reporting platform

The acquisition was completed on September 7 and solidifies Bitwave’s leading position in the Web3 payments industry

As part of the acquisition terms, Gilded CTO, Ken Gaulter, joins Bitwave as staff engineer

Gilded customers will have dedicated support from Bitwave’s top-rated customer success team to avoid any service interruption to their business.

All Gilded products will continue to operate as normal today.

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bitwave, the leading provider of enterprise finance solutions for digital assets, is thrilled to announce its strategic acquisition of Gilded, a crypto payments and reporting platform. The acquisition was completed on September 7 and is set to further solidify Bitwave's leading position in the Web3 payments industry.

The integration of Gilded's technology enhances Bitwave's comprehensive financial stack, allowing enterprise teams to seamlessly manage crypto payments and invoices to various stakeholders while efficiently tracking expenses. Through this acquisition, Bitwave is offering a best-in-class financial stack ("the full CFO stack"), catering to the evolving needs of the Web3 industry.

“At Bitwave, we believe that crypto payments are the future. With instant settlement and incredibly low fees, financial institutions are starting to recognize the massive opportunity afforded by this technology,” said Pat White, Bitwave CEO and Co-Founder.

In fact, we see a future where digital asset payments overtake traditional payment rails in the next 10 years. With this acquisition, Bitwave continues to demonstrate our commitment to enabling this new crypto payment economy,” said White.

“In the wake of increasing regulatory oversight, it's absolutely critical for crypto organizations to maintain robust financial operations,” said Gil Hildebrand, Gilded CEO.

“By joining forces with Bitwave, we’re excited to partner and deliver the industry-leading solution for crypto CFOs. Businesses built on the Bitwave financial stack will have a clear advantage as the crypto industry matures,” said Hildebrand.

Since its creation five years ago, Gilded has been an incredibly strong player in the web3 payments ecosystem. With Gilded Bill Pay and Gilded Mass Pay, users are easily able to send crypto payments, track expenses, and pay up to 500 recipients at a time.



This acquisition follows Bitwave's successful integration of Multisig Media earlier this year, demonstrating the company's rapid moves to drive innovation, expand its reach, and reinforce its leadership position in the enterprise digital asset finance industry.



Bitwave's acquisition of Gilded highlights its commitment to being the premier choice for enterprises seeking top-tier solutions for managing digital assets. Gilded's clients will gain access to Bitwave's cutting-edge platform and top-rated customer success team to set up a seamless transition plan. Today, all Gilded products will continue to operate as normal. Bitwave's foremost priority is the success of its customers.

As Gilded's valued clients transition into the Bitwave ecosystem, they can expect an orderly migration that prioritizes continuity of service. The platform’s dedicated support team is poised to deliver exceptional assistance, ensuring uninterrupted business operations during the future transitional phase.



Bitwave's reputation for excellence is well-earned, and this acquisition will only strengthen that standing. Further details regarding the customer migration plan will be provided at a later time.

About Bitwave

Bitwave is the #1 digital asset finance platform for enterprises.

From high-volume crypto accounting to enterprise tax tracking, audit-ready bookkeeping, and advanced DeFi monitoring – Bitwave delivers the most comprehensive solution for mitigating digital asset complexity.



Businesses of all sizes - from Fortune 100 titans to early-stage crypto-native projects – trust Bitwave to help them achieve financial excellence. We’re proud to work with some of the most recognizable Web2 and Web3 brands in the world - including, OpenSea, Blockdaemon, Hedera, ArtBlocks, Figment, Compound, Polygon, Stardust, Shrapnel, Joyride Games, NEAR, and more.



Bitwave is backed by industry-leading partners, including Hack VC, Blockchain Capital, Signal Fire, Valor Equity Partners, and Arca Endeavor Fund. To learn more, visit www.bitwave.io.

About Gilded

Gilded empowers businesses to run on blockchain by streamlining the process of tracking and reporting all crypto activity within an organization and eliminating costly accounting mistakes. Gilded integrates crypto into existing accounting platforms so that transactions, financial reports, and asset values are up-to-date and accurate. This makes it easy to accept cryptocurrency payments, pay team members in crypto, and produce consolidated financial statements.



