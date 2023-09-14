HEINEKEN Mexico investing EUR 430 million to build a state-of-the-art brewery in Yucatán

The company is committed to constructing a state-of-the-art brewery in Yucatán.

The new brewery will set the standard for sustainable brewing, with focus on improved water processes and integrating circular economy practices.

HEINEKEN Mexico expects to create over 2,000 new direct and indirect job opportunities.



Amsterdam, 14 September 2023 - HEINEKEN Mexico plans to invest EUR 430 million in the establishment of a groundbreaking new brewery in Yucatán, with the ambition to expand sustainable brewing practices and foster community growth. This announcement was made in the presence of Raquel Buenrostro, Secretary of Economy of Mexico and Mauricio Vila Dosal, Constitutional Governor of Yucatán, alongside Guillaume Duverdier, Managing Director of HEINEKEN Mexico.

Construction will take place in the Kanasín municipality, marking the company's inaugural brewery in the southeast region. To be equipped with state-of-the-art technology, the new brewery is an important addition to HEINEKEN Mexico's operations, aiming to address the growing demand in the southeast while capitalising on the region's robust road, rail, and port connectivity.

In line with HEINEKEN’s global sustainability strategy ‘Brew a Better World’, the brewery will pioneer water processes unparalleled in the Mexican industry, integrating circular economy practices that ensure water reuse through cutting-edge treatment systems. In addition, we aim for the new brewery to operate with minimal waste and utilise renewable energy sources through advanced processes, equipment, and technology.

Currently employing over 18,000 people, HEINEKEN Mexico operates across seven breweries and one malting plant in Mexico. The Kanasín brewery in Yucatán is poised to create more than 2,000 direct and indirect jobs, further enhancing its role in the local economy. Operations are scheduled to commence in 2026, delivering beloved brands such as Tecate, Dos Equis, Indio, Bohemia, Amstel Ultra, and Sol, among others.

Guillaume Duverdier, Managing Director of HEINEKEN Mexico, commented: “We highly appreciate the collaborative efforts of federal and state governments in fostering regional development. We take pride in being a part of Mexico's history and in connecting with our customers and consumers in Yucatán and the southeast, all while safeguarding the environment and the welfare of our people. We are dedicated to and have strong confidence in Mexico, and we remain committed to continue brewing moments of joy and true togetherness through our portfolio of brands."

Raquel Buenrostro, Secretary of Economy of Mexico, said: “HEINEKEN's announcement today on investing in a new brewery is a sign of the confidence and favorable economic climate that the country offers for prospective investments. The Mexican southeast region is experiencing a moment of unparalleled growth, enriched by competitive advantages, such as the development of infrastructure, connectivity, and the commitment to fostering well-being through sustainable progress as well as shared prosperity.”

Mauricio Vila Dosal, Governor of Yucatán, commented: “Yucatán is an attractive investment hub, with stellar infrastructure, economic development, and security, all key drivers of competitiveness.”

Dolf van den Brink, CEO & Chairman of the Executive Board at Heineken N.V., said: “Mexico plays a pivotal role as one of the company’s foremost global markets. This investment has strategic significance. It is designed to propel growth and seize the abundant opportunities that the Mexican market presents. We look forward to the continued relationship between HEINEKEN and the people of Mexico, spanning more than 132 years.”

HEINEKEN Mexico reiterated its firm trust in and long-term commitment to both Mexico and Yucatán. Guillaume Duverdier concluded: “This important investment aligns with our sustainability strategy ‘Brew a Better World’. We stand ready to contribute to the development of Yucatán by delivering a world-class brewery.”

-END-

Press enquiries

Joris Evers / Michael Fuchs

E-mail: pressoffice@heineken.com

Tel: +31-20-5239-355

Investor and analyst enquiries

Federico Castillo Martinez / Mark Matthews

E-mail: investors@heineken.com

Tel: +31-20-5239-590

About HEINEKEN

HEINEKEN is the world's most international brewer. It is the leading developer and marketer of premium and non-alcoholic beer and cider brands. Led by the Heineken® brand, the Group has a portfolio of more than 300 international, regional, local and specialty beers and ciders. With HEINEKEN’s over 90,000 employees, we brew the joy of true togetherness to inspire a better world. Our dream is to shape the future of beer and beyond to win the hearts of consumers. We are committed to innovation, long-term brand investment, disciplined sales execution and focused cost management. Through "Brew a Better World", sustainability is embedded in the business. HEINEKEN has a well-balanced geographic footprint with leadership positions in both developed and developing markets. We operate breweries, malteries, cider plants and other production facilities in more than 70 countries. Most recent information is available on our Company's website and follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter and Instagram.

Attachments