Aesthetic Thread Market is estimated to be US$ 280.14 million by 2032 and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 7.9% – By PMI

Covina, Sept. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- What is Aesthetic Thread?

Aesthetic Thread are sutures that are injected underneath the skin using a needle which help in tightening, rejuvenating, and lifting skin. Suspension threads and Rejuvenation threads are different types of aesthetic thread.

Growing demand for minimally invasive surgical treatments for face-lifting, anti-ageing and face face-rejuvenation has contributed in market growth. Growing market consolidation activities to strengthen the position in market has fruitful the demand for market growth. Further, growing cosmetic industries and rising awareness about skin-related disorders are expected to fulfill the demand for Aesthetic Thread Market growth over the forecast period.

Key Highlights:

In May 2023, a woman-owned aesthetics medical device company, PDO MAX Inc., has launched new innovative polydioxanone (PDO) threads ‘PDO MAX DUO” for medical aesthetic providers at LA-MCA 2023 Annual Scientific Meeting in March. The new launched advanced threads are composed of biodegradable polymer and offers new tool for deep plane thread lift to temporal fascia.

Report Scope

Attributes Details Aesthetic Thread Market (2022) US$ 132.4 million Aesthetic Thread Market Projected Value (2032) US$ 280.14 million Aesthetic Thread Market CAGR (2022 – 2032) 7.9%

Market Segmentation

Aesthetic Thread Market, By Product Type:

Suspension Thread

Rejuvenating Thread

Aesthetic Thread Market, By Indication Type:

Face Lift

Skin Rejuvenation

Ptosis

List of the prominent players in the Aesthetic Thread Market:

Aptos International, Ltd

Croma Pharma GmbH

Metro Korea Co. Ltd

Healux Corporation

Aesthetic Experts Lab

Sinclair Pharma PLC

River Aesthetics

N-Finders Co. Ltd

1st SurgiConcept

Menarini Group

Key challenges

The Aesthetic Thread Market, like any industry, faces several challenges that can impact its growth and operations. Some of the key challenges in the Aesthetic Thread Market include:

Regulatory Scrutiny: Regulatory bodies in various countries often monitor and impose strict regulations on aesthetic thread products and procedures. Meeting compliance standards and navigating the regulatory landscape can be challenging for manufacturers and practitioners. Safety Concerns: Ensuring patient safety is paramount in the aesthetics industry. There have been instances of adverse events and complications associated with aesthetic thread procedures. Managing and mitigating these safety concerns is a significant challenge. Market Competition: The market is becoming increasingly competitive with the entry of new players and product offerings. Established companies must innovate to maintain their market share, while new entrants face the challenge of establishing their credibility. Consumer Expectations: Meeting and managing patient expectations is crucial for success in the Aesthetic Thread Market. Unrealistic expectations can lead to dissatisfaction, which can negatively impact the reputation of practitioners and the industry as a whole.

Market Dynamics

Rapid Growth : The market is growing rapidly due to the demand for non-invasive facial rejuvenation procedures.

: The market is growing rapidly due to the demand for non-invasive facial rejuvenation procedures. Technological Advancements : Advances in thread technology are enhancing the effectiveness and safety of treatments.

Advances in thread technology are enhancing the effectiveness and safety of treatments. Aging Population : An aging global population is driving the demand for these procedures.

An aging global population is driving the demand for these procedures. Consumer Awareness : Increased awareness and education about aesthetic threads are boosting their popularity.

Increased awareness and education about aesthetic threads are boosting their popularity. Physician Training: More healthcare professionals are getting trained to perform these procedures.

Analyst View:

Presence of major players and advancement in medical devices has become major factor in market growth. Suspension thread is a minimally invasive surgical technique for facial rejuvenation, with lesser risk of complications, low recovery and procedural time, and efficiency in correcting aging and ptosis characteristics which in turn, is expected to drive the demand for Aesthetic Thread market growth.

The report answers questions such as:

What are the benefits of aesthetic thread treatments? Who is a suitable candidate for aesthetic thread procedures? Are aesthetic thread procedures safe? How long do the results of aesthetic thread treatments last? Are there different types of aesthetic threads available in the market?

Conclusion:

The Aesthetic Thread Market was experiencing steady growth driven by an increasing demand for non-surgical cosmetic procedures. Aesthetic threads, also known as thread lifts, were gaining popularity as a minimally invasive alternative to traditional facelifts, offering temporary rejuvenation effects. The market was marked by competition among several key players, innovation in thread materials, and a growing preference for natural-looking results.

