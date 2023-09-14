Canada Company Opens Alberta Chapter, Bringing Support for Our Men and Women in Uniform to Key Region of the Country

CALGARY, Alberta, Sept. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canada Company, a non-partisan charity devoted to supporting Canadian Armed Forces (CAF) members, veterans and their families, celebrated the opening of its new Alberta Chapter with an event in Calgary on September 6, 2023. The event brought local business and community leaders together with military members from Alberta and CAF leadership representing the 3rd Canadian Division.



Canada Company serves as a steadfast supporter and advocate of our men and women in uniform. It acts as an enduring bridge between the military and the Canadian public, building meaningful connections for increasing awareness and knowledge of the Canadian Armed Forces' value and impact.

By opening an Alberta Chapter, Canada Company is working to generate even greater support for its mission to support those who serve, have served or wish to serve in the Canadian Armed Forces, as well as their families, in a key region of the country.

“At Canada Company our motto is ‘Many Ways to Serve’ and we’re proud to help serve those who serve us,” said Scott Burns, Canada Company’s Alberta Chapter President. “I’m excited to take on this role as we expand our western Canada footprint, foster greater engagement and support more activities and events in Alberta.”

“By planting our flag in Wildrose Country, we’re pledging our support for Albertans who serve our country and building important bridges with community and business leaders,” said Blake Goldring, Founder and Chair of Canada Company.

At Canada Company, our focus, work and initiatives are guided by three pillars:

Raising Awareness – We serve by helping the Canadian public understand and appreciate the CAF’s service to our country.

– We serve by helping the Canadian public understand and appreciate the CAF’s service to our country. Championing Education – We serve by educating civilians and business leaders about military matters and providing financial assistance.

– We serve by educating civilians and business leaders about military matters and providing financial assistance. Prioritizing Well-Being – We serve CAF members and their families with support programs that help them live happy, healthy lives.



Highlights:

Since 2007, we have awarded more than $1 million in scholarships to the children of those who died while serving in the Canadian Armed Forces.





to the children of those who died while serving in the Canadian Armed Forces. Since 2019, we have awarded $156,000 in bursaries to Junior Canadian Rangers to help support their education and an additional $25,000 in personal support to JCRs in need since 2021.





to Junior Canadian Rangers to help support their education and an additional to JCRs in need since 2021. We’ve erected 32 LAV III monuments across the country – including in Calgary, Airdrie, Fort McMurray, Lacombe and Morinville – to honour the legacy of those who served in Afghanistan.





across the country – including in Calgary, Airdrie, Fort McMurray, Lacombe and Morinville – to honour the legacy of those who served in Afghanistan. Our military history education program has reached more than 150,000 secondary school students in Quebec and recently expanded into Ontario with the support of great partners like TV Ontario and BMO.



In addition, Canada Company hosts Day-in-the-Life events and other CAF Experience Days that allow business leaders to spend a day in the life of a soldier to gain greater appreciation for the valuable skills and capabilities our men and women in uniform bring to the table.

To help mark the opening of our Alberta Chapter, we are pleased to host a CAF Experience Day at Canadian Forces Base Edmonton on 12 October 2023.

To learn more about Canada Company’s programs and initiatives, visit www.canadacompany.ca.

About Canada Company

Founded in 2006 by Canadian businessman Blake C. Goldring, C.M., M.S.M., CD, Canada Company is a non-partisan charity devoted to supporting Canadian Armed Forces (CAF) members, leaders, veterans, and their families. As an enduring bridge between the military and the Canadian public, we build meaningful connections to increase awareness and knowledge of the CAF’s impact and value to all of Canada.

Canada Company’s mission is to support CAF members and their families through our expansive network of Canadian community and business leaders. Our focus, work, and initiatives are guided by the following three pillars:

For more information, visit www.canadacompany.ca.

Media Contacts

Marie Claire Ouellette

Managing Director

Canada Company

marieclaire-ouellete@canadacompany.ca

647-801-5210

Michael Gotzamanis

Senior Manager, Corporate Communications

AGF Investments Inc.

michael.gotzamanis@agf.com

416-276-2081

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/852ffcc0-e140-4b43-9c6e-8a955a62379d

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/f62cb487-3f8b-4597-aca4-90ba42e27e54