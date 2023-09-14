Global Laboratory Disposable Market Size to Forecasted to Surge $18 Billion Growth by 2030, Exhibit a CAGR of 3.2%

New York, NY, Sept. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zion Market Research has published a new research report titled “Laboratory Disposable Market - By Type (Specimen Containers, Transport Vials, Collection And Transport Swabs, And Tissue Collectors), By End-User (Diagnostics Laboratories, Pathology Labs, And Academic And Research Institutes), And By Region - Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2023 – 2030” in its research database.

“According to the latest research study, the demand of global Laboratory Disposable Market size & share in terms of revenue was valued at USD 15 billion in 2022 and it is expected to surpass around USD 18 billion mark by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 3.2% during the forecast period 2023 to 2030.”

What is Laboratory Disposable? How big is the Laboratory Disposable Industry?

Report Overview:

The global laboratory disposable market size was evaluated at $15 billion in 2022 and is slated to hit $18 billion by the end of 2030 with a CAGR of nearly 3.2% between 2023 and 2030.

The most common materials used in the production of laboratory disposables are paper, cotton, polystyrene foam, and polymers. In addition, laboratory disposables are a category of consumable items that contribute to the reduction or elimination of a variety of different types of contamination that can occur in research facilities. Lab disposables guarantee positive results in clinical trials and investigations, as well as in a wide variety of diagnostic examinations. In addition, these goods are not suitable for reuse, which contributes to the reduction or elimination of the need for reprocessing. They can be sterilised to meet the requirements of the healthcare industry, and they are resistant to chemical attack. As a matter of public record, these medical gadgets find a wide variety of uses in pharmaceutical companies, research organisations, and diagnostic laboratories.

Global Laboratory Disposable Market: Growth Factors

A rise in the number of people engaging in medical tourism will help to prop up the expansion of the global market.

The growth of the medical tourism industry in every region of the world is responsible for the expansion of the market for laboratory disposables in every region of the world. In addition to this, disposable products promote patient safety and lower the likelihood of contamination as well as hospital-acquired illnesses, which is another factor that drives the trends of the global market. In addition, developments in medical technology, as well as an increase in both private and public investments in the medical sector, will drive the expansion of the global market.

In the coming years, the size of the global market is expected to develop as a result of the growing demand for laboratory disposables in healthcare activities due to the numerous advantages offered by these products, including their low cost, biocompatibility, and low weight. The size of the market in every region of the world will continue to expand as a direct result of the enormous demand for gloves, test tubes, and Petri dishes. In the years to come, the introduction of brand-new products will make a significant contribution to the overall revenue of the global market. Tecan Company released a brand new style of Liquid Handling (LiHa) disposable tips in September of 2017, with the intention that these tips be used in conjunction with Cavro® ADP, Air LiHaTM, and Air FCATM.

Report Scope

Report Attribute Details Market Size in 2022 USD 15 billion Projected Market Size in 2030 USD 18 billion CAGR Growth Rate 3.2% CAGR Base Year 2022 Forecast Years 2023-2030 Key Market Players Avantor Inc., 3M Corp, BRAND GmbH and Co. KG, BioTC Labware, Cardinal Health Inc., Crystalgen Inc., Becton Dickinson and Co., CELLTREAT Scientific Products, Eppendorf AG, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Bio Rad Laboratories Inc., Gerresheimer AG, GENFOLLOWER BIOTECH Co. Ltd., Greiner Bio-One International GmbH, Agilent Technologies Inc., Simport Scientific Inc., Labcon North America, Heathrow Scientific LLC, Labtech Disposables, Corning Inc., QIAGEN NV, BIO PLAS Inc., Surgeine Healthcare India Pvt. Ltd., and others. Key Segment By Type, By End-User, and By Region Major Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East &, Africa Purchase Options Request customized purchase options to meet your research needs. Explore purchase options

Laboratory Disposable Market: Segmentation Analysis

The market for laboratory disposables is broken down into submarkets based on kind, end-user, and geographic location.

In terms of the different types of products they offer, the global laboratory disposables market may be broken down as follows: transport vials, specimen containers, collection and transport swabs, and tissue collectors. In addition, the specimen containers segment, which accounted for about 57% of the total revenue generated by the global market in 2022, is anticipated to register the highest CAGR throughout the course of the projection period. The expansion of the market in the years to come may be attributable to factors such as the expanding adoption of the product in laboratory testing across the globe as well as technological advances in the equipment that have led to positive results.

The global laboratory disposables market is broken down into the categories of pathology laboratories, diagnostics laboratories, and academic and research institutes, based on the types of facilities that employ the products. In addition, the diagnostics laboratories segment, which had already amassed a sizable portion of the international market by the year 2022, is anticipated to establish segmental dominance over the course of the anticipated span of time. It is possible that the segmental growth throughout the course of the anticipated timeframe will be contingent on the convenient accessibility of laboratory disposables in diagnostics and testing laboratories. Patients in developing economies as well as those in established nations like diagnostics labs because of the ease with which they can have access to competent individuals and the favourable government regulations that exist towards the utilisation of products in diagnostics labs.

The global Laboratory Disposable market is segmented as follows:

By Type

Specimen Containers

Transport Vials

Collection and Transport Swabs

Tissue Collectors

By End-User

Diagnostics Laboratories

Pathology Labs

Academic and Research Institutes

Laboratory Disposable Market - By Type (Specimen Containers, Transport Vials, Collection And Transport Swabs, And Tissue Collectors), By End-User (Diagnostics Laboratories, Pathology Labs, And Academic And Research Institutes), And By Region - Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2023 – 2030

Competitive Landscape

Some of the main competitors dominating the global Laboratory Disposable market include -

Avantor Inc.

3M Corp

BRAND GmbH and Co. KG

BioTC Labware

Cardinal Health Inc.

Crystalgen Inc.

Becton Dickinson and Co.

CELLTREAT Scientific Products

Eppendorf AG

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Bio Rad Laboratories Inc.

Gerresheimer AG

GENFOLLOWER BIOTECH Co. Ltd.

Greiner Bio-One International GmbH

Agilent Technologies Inc.

Simport Scientific Inc.

Labcon North America

Heathrow Scientific LLC

Labtech Disposables

Corning Inc.

QIAGEN NV

BIO PLAS Inc.

Surgeine Healthcare India Pvt. Ltd.

Key Insights from Primary Research:

According to the analysis shared by our research forecaster, the Laboratory Disposable market is likely to expand at a CAGR of around 3.2% during the forecast period (2023-2030).

In terms of revenue, the Laboratory Disposable market size was valued at around US$ 15 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach US$ 18 billion by 2030.

The global laboratory disposable market is anticipated to grow rapidly over the forecast timeline owing to thriving medical tourism activities across the globe.

In terms of type, the specimen containers segment is slated to register the highest CAGR over the analysis period.

Based on the end-user, the diagnostics laboratories segment is set to dominate the end-user segment over the forecast period.

Region-wise, the Asia-Pacific laboratory disposable industry is projected to register the fastest CAGR during the assessment timeline.

Key questions answered in this report:

What is the market size and growth rate forecast for Laboratory Disposable industry?

What are the main driving factors propelling the Laboratory Disposable Market forward?

What are the leading companies in the Laboratory Disposable Industry?

What segments does the Laboratory Disposable Market cover?

How can I receive a free copy of the Laboratory Disposable Market sample report and company profiles?

Key Offerings:

Market Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2023−2030

Market Dynamics – Leading Trends, Growth Drivers, Restraints, and Investment Opportunities

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis By Type, By End-User, and By Region

Competitive Landscape – Top Key Vendors and Other Prominent Vendors

Regional Analysis:

North America is anticipated to maintain its global market leadership position over the assessment timeframe

North America, which contributed about 70% of the global laboratory disposable market earnings in 2022, will be a dominant region globally over the expected timeframe. Furthermore, the regional market surge can be attributed to the increase in the allocation of funds by government and private players for producing advanced laboratory disposable products in Canada and the U.S. Presence of key manufacturers in the region will further spike the growth of the market in the region.

Asia-Pacific laboratory disposable industry is set to register the fastest CAGR in the next couple of years owing to the presence of strong healthcare infrastructure facilities, a huge elderly population, growing awareness about product benefits, and launching of new & cost-effective products. Apart from this, a rise in healthcare spending will further drive the regional market growth in the Asia-Pacific region. Additionally, a rise in the national income and the growing focus of various governments to improve healthcare amenities in countries such as India and Bangladesh will push the regional market size.

By Region

North America U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe France UK Spain Germany Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America



