AAID’s Credentialing Quiz Sets the Standard for Implant Dentists

Chicago, IL, Sept. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The American Academy of Implant Dentistry (AAID) has released a new quiz that will simplify the process of choosing an implant dentist while raising awareness for the AAID credential as a benchmark for excellent care.

Over 3 million people in the United States have dental implants. However, many patients are unaware that an implant’s success and long-term effectiveness rely on the expertise of the dental professional performing the treatment. Most have never even heard of the AAID credential.

Dental professionals who hold the AAID credential have demonstrated their commitment to exceptional patient care, rigorous education, and extensive experience in dental implant procedures. Requirements for attaining the AAID credential include the following:

Passing in-depth written and oral case examinations

Defending five standardized cases before the board

A proven track record of successfully performing dental implant procedures

At least 300 hours of postdoctoral/continuing education related to implant dentistry

Consumers can take the quiz here to learn more about the importance of research before investing in a costly, time-consuming procedure.

Dr. Jumoke Adedoyin, an established AAID-credentialed dental implant expert, explains how the credential improves her work and her patients’ lives. She stated, "As I started my journey in implant dentistry, it was so important for me that I not only provided the best care for my patients, but I kept myself accountable to ensure I was being the best provider."

As the leading organization dedicated to the advancement of dental implantology, AAID is on a mission to promote excellence in implant dentistry and provide the highest standard of patient care. The AAID credentialing program ensures that dental professionals meet stringent criteria in education, experience, and ethical conduct.

To find an implant dentist near you, visit https://www.aaid-implant.org/find-an-implant-dentist/ .

About the American Academy of Implant Dentistry (AAID):

In 1951, AAID was the first organization in the United States to develop and improve dental implant methods. Today, after 70 years, AAID is the leading organization of dentists devoted to providing dental implant treatment solutions. Their credentialing program reinforces competency, ensuring the best care possible for the public. Contact the American Academy of Implant Dentistry at info@Aaid.com or 312-335-1550.

