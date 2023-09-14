American Equity Investment Life Holding Company Shareholder Alert: Robbins LLP Investigates AEL on Behalf of Shareholders

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shareholder rights law firm Robbins LLP is investigating American Equity Investment Life Holdings Company (NYSE:AEL) to determine whether certain American Equity Investment officers and directors violated securities laws and breached fiduciary duties to shareholders. American Equity Investment, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States.

If you would like more information about our investigation of American Equity Investment Life Holding Company's misconduct, click here . If you own shares of American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, or have incurred a recent significant loss in the stock, contact us for more information about your rights.

