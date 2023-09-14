Pathway Health Launches New Workforce Development Initiative: Emerging Leader Solutions

LAKE ELMO, Minn., Sept. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pathway Health, a leading health care consulting services, interim and permanent talent, technology implementation, and training company announces the launch of Pathway Health Emerging Leader Solutions to address the urgent need to fill leadership roles in long-term care and senior living. The solution offers a comprehensive suite of services that includes interim leaders who are supported by Pathway Health’s resources, mentorship and guidance to empower emerging and new-to-career leaders who are seeking a career in long-term care or senior living administration today and into the future.



Emerging Leader Solutions’ suite of services, in addition to the provision of fully-vetted interim leaders for provider organizations, includes:

PATH PASS: Offers mentoring and licensure examination preparation to aid new-to-career professionals and undergraduate and graduate candidates who are preparing for initial or retake examinations to achieve Nursing Home Administrator or senior living state-specific licensure.

PASS: Offers mentoring and licensure examination preparation to aid new-to-career professionals and undergraduate and graduate candidates who are preparing for initial or retake examinations to achieve Nursing Home Administrator or senior living state-specific licensure. CAREER PREP : Provides career search mentorship, preparation, professional development and career placement for long-term care and senior living leaders.

: Provides career search mentorship, preparation, professional development and career placement for long-term care and senior living leaders. PATHPRO: Connects Pathway Health’s professionals with current long-term care and senior living leaders who are seeking mentorship and professional career development support.



“The long-term care and senior living profession continues to face unprecedented leadership challenges due to a number of factors, including the growing needs of an aging population, and workforce pressures resulting from leaders reaching retirement age and turnover,” stated Peter B. Schuna, Pathway Health’s Chief Executive Officer. “Pathway Health is committed to elevating and supporting young leaders in our profession by leveraging our depth of knowledge, expertise, support, resources and technological innovations provided to the health care economy. We aim to not only support new-to-career leaders as they start their career journey but also provide ongoing mentorship for existing leaders to achieve a successful, long-standing career in long-term care or senior living.”

Contact us for more information or visit PathwayHealth.com/solutions.

About Pathway Health

Pathway Health is a professional management, consulting, interim management, executive search and education services organization, serving clients across the health care economy. Since 1997, Pathway Health has been keeping a pulse on clinical, regulatory, quality and reimbursement trends to keep clients on the path to success. With over 150 experienced professionals, we engage and employ leading clinical and operational experts to assist our clients in achieving the next level of performance. For more information, call 877-777-5463 or visit pathwayhealth.com.