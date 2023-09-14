Eric Thayne of Celadora Studios to Share Video Marketing Secrets at Funnel Hacking Live 2023

Boise, Idaho, Sept. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Seasoned entrepreneur, Eric Thayne is well-acquainted with the marketing challenges owners face when trying to grow their business. Incorporating the advice Russell Brunson gave at previous Funnel Hacking Live events, he finally found his path to remarkable business success and stronger branding. September 27-30, 2023, Thayne will join Brunson and other leading entrepreneurs speaking at Funnel Hacking Live (FHL) in Orlando, Florida, to share his secrets to creating video content that will capture customers and send a message to the world.

Founder and CEO of two successful businesses, Eric Thayne, specializes in using short-form video as an integral part of a winning marketing plan. His video production agency, Celadora Studios, creates high-end videos for social media and commercial use to boost company branding and influence. His videos have received over 500 million views online and have been featured by major online media outlets, including Good Morning America, Cosmopolitan, People, BuzzFeed, and more. Thayne has a passion for what he does and relishes in speaking opportunities that allow him to share his knowledge and experience with others.

“After attending Funnel Hacking Live for seven years to learn everything I could, it is truly an honor to be invited to speak on stage this year,” said Thayne. “The best practices for marketing businesses online are continually changing and evolving. Achieving success and reaching your goals means persistently learning and adapting to those changes. I am thrilled to be able to share my journey and all that I learned along the way.”

At FHL, Thayne will share with an audience of over 7000 people his journey of becoming a short-form video content creator and how he used this unique media form to grow his online following to over 200,000 people. He will also share some best-kept secrets from his new book, “Create Don’t Capture: The Ultimate Guide to Being a Successful Content Creator and Making an Impact with Your Message.” This book tackles common problems entrepreneurs face trying to grow a business and how creating high-quality content can help them overcome those hurdles and leave a lasting impact.

Considered by many to be the rock concert of marketing events, FHL has been a sold-out event since its inception in 2015. The event will run for four days and feature 25 speakers, including Russell Brunson and Todd Dickerson, Co-founders of ClickFunnels; and many others, including Jocko Willink, Dan Fleyshman, Stu McLaren, Garrett White, and Perry Belcher. The focus will be on The Linchpin Model for marketing businesses, touted as the only remaining successful marketing strategy.

Eric Thayne is also the founder of Cinema Mastery, an online community for videographers and filmmakers. With over 15,000 paying members across 100 countries, the group is a learning hub for video production professionals.

To learn more about Eric Thayne or how he uses short-form videos to help companies boost their branding and share their message with the world, visit www.EricThayne.com.

