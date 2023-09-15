[Latest] Global Industrial Display Market Size Envisioned at USD 6.67 Billion by 2030, Increasing a CAGR of 5.91% | Advent of Industrialization 4.0

Newark, Sept. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global industrial display market is expected to grow from 3.98 billion in 2021 to USD 6.67 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 5.91% during the forecast period 2022-2030. The growing digitization of the economy and increasing application of industrial display platforms across sectors will drive the growth of the industrial display market. The growing awareness about the effectiveness of industrial displays and the rising adoption of near-field communication ready systems are also expected to contribute to the market’s growth.



The Brainy Insights launched a study titled Industrial Display Market Size by Product Type (Open-Frame Monitors, Marine Displays, Rugged Displays, Panel-Mount Monitors, Video Walls, and Others), Application (Remote Monitoring, Digital Signage, Human Machine Interface (HMI), Interactive Display, and Imaging), Technology, End-User, Global Industry Analysis, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2022 to 2030



Report Coverage & Details:



Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2022–2030 Base Year 2021 Market Size in 2030 USD 6.67 billion CAGR 5.91% No. of Pages in Report 235 Segments covered Type, application, technology, end-user, and regions. Drivers The rising demand for industrial display systems Opportunities Increasing investments in industrial display technology Restraints High initial costs of installing industrial display

Key Findings of Industrial Display Market

The panel-mount monitors' segment dominated the market, with a market value of around 1.42 billion in 2021.



The human-machine interface (HMI) segment dominated the market, with a market value of around 1.46 billion in 2021.



The OLED segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 9.7% over the forecast period.



The technology segment is divided into LCD, OLED, E-paper, LED, and others. Over the forecast period, the OLED segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 9.7%.



The manufacturing segment dominated the market, with a market value of around 1.65 billion in 2021.



The end-user segment is divided into manufacturing, energy & power, mining & metals, transportation, oil & gas, healthcare, and others. The manufacturing segment dominated the market, with a market value of around 1.65 billion in 2021.



Regional Segmentation Analysis:



The market is analyzed based on five regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, the Middle East, and Africa. The Asia Pacific is expected to grow the fastest during the forecast period. The industrial display market in the Asia Pacific has been expanding rapidly. China dominates the industrial display market in the Asia Pacific. The region's growing population with rising disposable income will drive the demand in the retail, restaurant, hospitality, FMCG & entertainment sectors. The increased fiscal expenditure for developing the industrial sector will also augur well for the regional industrial display market. The increased presence of major market players is a positive development for the Asia Pacific industrial display market.



Competitive Analysis:



The market's major players include Advantech Co. Ltd., AU Optronics Corporation, Japan Display, LG Display Co. Ltd., Panasonic Corporation, Planar Systems Inc., Rockwell Automation Inc., Samsung Display, Schneider Electric SE, and Siemens AG, among others.



About the report:



