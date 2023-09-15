Anti-aging and Anti-wrinkle Products Market to Top US$ 23 Billion at a CAGR of 6.3% by 2033

Rockville, Sept. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per Fact.MR, a provider of market research and competitive intelligence, the global Anti-aging and Anti-wrinkle Products Market is expected to reach a market size of US$ 23 Bn by the end of 2033. The market is forecasted to witness a CAGR of 6.3% during the forecast period.

The market has been experiencing steady growth over the years, driven by factors like an aging global population, increased awareness about skincare, and advancements in product formulations and technologies. Anti-aging and anti-wrinkle products are skincare formulations designed to address signs of aging in the skin. They aim to minimize wrinkles, fine lines, sagging, and other age-related concerns. These products come in various forms, including creams, serums, lotions, masks, and supplements.

Key Segments of Anti-aging and Anti-wrinkle Products Industry Research Report

By Product By Ingredient By Treatment By Distribution Channel Serums

Creams

Gels

Others Retinoids

Hyaluronic Acids

Alpha-hydroxy Acids

Others Body Care Treatments

Facial Care Treatments Pharmacies

Stores

Online Stores



Moreover, companies are offering personalized skincare solutions, possibly through AI-driven tools or consultations, to address individual skin types, concerns, and goals.

However, consumers are increasingly conscious of ethical sourcing, sustainability, and cruelty-free practices, posing challenges for brands to meet these expectations. Moreover, high-quality ingredients and advanced technologies can be expensive, impacting the production costs of anti-aging products.

Key Takeaways:

Online stores are expected to account for 60% of the market share and are predicted to remain crucial in coming years.

The anti-aging and anti-wrinkle products market is dominated by Asia Pacific with a 50% market share.

The market in the US is projected to expand due to established infrastructure and a rise in consumer spending for premium cosmetics.

Japan market is expected to grow at a good pace due to the high density of the geriatric population in Japan which is further expected to boost the adoption of anti-aging and anti-wrinkle products.

Growing demand for natural and organic anti-aging solutions, expansion of the male skincare market, and rising demand for gender-neutral products are expected to boost the adoption of anti-aging and anti-wrinkle products. - Says Fact.MR Expert

Market Competition

The competition in the anti-aging and anti-wrinkle products market is fierce, with numerous companies vying for market share. Established giants like L'Oréal, Estée Lauder, Procter & Gamble, Johnson & Johnson, and Shiseido dominate the market with extensive product portfolios, global reach, and significant marketing budgets.

Besides this, companies such as Murad, SkinCeuticals, and Perricone MD focus exclusively on skincare, often offering specialized anti-aging solutions formulated with advanced technologies and specific ingredients. Smaller, innovative brands like The Inkey List, DECIEM (parent company of The Ordinary), and Paula's Choice have gained traction by offering effective formulations at more accessible price points. In 2023, REN Clean Skincare introduced a new product that contains bioactive to moisturize and hydrate the skin. Moreover, this formulation contains hyaluronic acid and polyglutamic acid which smoothens the skin.



Report Attributes Details Forecast Period 2023 – 2033 Value Projection (2031) US$ 23 Billion Growth Rate (2022-2031) 6.3% CAGR No. of Pages 170 pages No. of Tables 36 Tables No. of Figures 103 Figures



Key Companies Profiled

Unilever

Revlon, Inc.

Nature Republic

Clarins Group

Mary Kay Inc.

Kao Corporation

ARK Skincare

Avon Products Inc.

Procter & Gamble Co.

Alma Secret Company

Allergan PLC.

Winning strategies

Key companies should focus on research and development to create innovative formulations. Moreover, it is essential to conduct rigorous clinical trials to provide scientific evidence of a product’s effectiveness.

Moreover, companies should establish a strong presence across multiple channels, including retail stores, e-commerce platforms, and social media. This ensures broad accessibility for consumers.

Key players should engage with skincare enthusiasts and influencers who can advocate for your products. Build a community around your brand to foster trust and loyalty. Moreover, companies should prioritize ethical sourcing, sustainable packaging, and cruelty-free practices. Aligning with environmentally-conscious values can resonate with consumers.

