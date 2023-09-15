September 15th 2023



Photocat Announces Expanded Partnership with Laborat to Revolutionize the Solar Industry with ShineOn

Roskilde, Denmark. September 15, 2023 – Photocat, a leading innovator in sustainable solutions, is thrilled to announce the expansion of its partnership with Laborat to further promote ShineOn, a cutting-edge product that can revolutionize the solar industry. ShineOn is a tailor-made solution designed to imbue in solar panel glass, with self-cleaning properties and enhanced efficiency of photovoltaic panels. These properties are resulting in substantial cost savings related to decreased need of cleaning and hence a significant reduction in CO2 emissions associated with cleaning processes. Further, particularly in regions prone to heavy soiling, the efficiency enhancement will lead to higher electricity output.

With a global cumulative photovoltaic capacity exceeding 1,185 GW, supplying over 6% of the world's electricity, the solar industry has become a vital component of our sustainable energy landscape. The ongoing commitment to increase the electricity output of photovoltaic systems is of paramount importance to meet growing energy demands while minimizing environmental impacts. The US National Renewable Energy Laboratory (NREL) has estimated that annual fouling losses in photovoltaics can range from 0-7% in the US and up to 50% in some parts of the world.

Photocat's partnership with Laborat is a critical step in achieving these objectives. By harnessing the power of ShineOn, we aim to significantly enhance the performance and longevity of solar panels, thereby reducing maintenance costs and environmental footprints. The self-cleaning properties of ShineOn not only streamline maintenance efforts but also lead to substantial financial savings on cleaning costs and significant financial gains on increased electricity output, making solar energy even more accessible and economically viable for photovoltaic companies.

One of the most exciting aspects of ShineOn is its potential to maximize electricity output, particularly in regions plagued by heavy soiling, such as dust, pollen or pollution. By preventing the accumulation of contaminants on solar panels, ShineOn ensures that the panels maintain their peak efficiency, resulting in increased energy production. This innovation is set to benefit photovoltaic companies, making solar energy a more attractive and dependable choice.

Photocat and Laborat are fully committed to engaging with photovoltaic companies and supporting programs aimed at further maximizing the electricity output of solar panels. Our collaborative efforts will include research, development and implementation of ShineOn solutions, as well as education and outreach to raise awareness of the benefits it offers to the solar industry.

Pedro Noé (General Manager of Laborat) and Jesper Elsgaard (CBO of Photocat A/S) are mutually very pleased to engage into this expanded commercial partnership on such relevant area for the infrastructure of sustainable energy production.

In conclusion, our expanded partnership with Laborat represents a significant milestone in Photocat's mission to advance sustainable solutions for a greener future. ShineOn's self-cleaning properties and enhanced electricity output capabilities are poised to make a lasting impact on the global solar industry. With the growing demand for clean energy, we are confident that our collaboration will contribute to a more sustainable and prosperous world.

For further information, please contact:

Jesper Elsgaard

Chief Business Officer

Photocat A/S

Tel: +45 5121 7651

e-mail: jes@photocat.net

About Photocat

Photocat is a leading innovator in sustainable solutions, dedicated to harnessing the power of photocatalysis to create a cleaner and more sustainable world. With a focus on cutting-edge technologies and partnerships, Photocat is at the forefront of environmental innovation. Photocat’s shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm, First North with the ticker symbol PCAT. The company’s Certified Advisor is Mangold Fondkommission AB.

About Laborat

Laborat Group enjoys a solid reputation in various fields of science, such as biosafety, health and the food industry. Its expertise in the processing and application of state-of-the-art materials plays a key role in creating innovative solutions for various sectors.

