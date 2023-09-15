Analyzing the Hardware, Software, and Geographic Trends in the Intelligent Completion Industry

Dublin, Sept. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Intelligent Completion - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global market for Intelligent Completion, estimated at US$2.2 Billion in the year 2022, is set to achieve remarkable growth, reaching a projected size of US$3.2 Billion by the year 2030. This substantial expansion is anticipated at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 4.7% during the analysis period spanning from 2022 to 2030.

Among the key segments explored in the report, the hardware segment is expected to register significant growth, with a projected CAGR of 5.5%. It is anticipated to reach US$2.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Meanwhile, the software segment, taking into account ongoing post-pandemic recovery, is readjusted to a revised 3% CAGR over the next 8-year period.

U.S. Market Valued at $660.7 Million, China's Growth at 4.5% CAGR

The Intelligent Completion market in the United States is estimated to be valued at US$660.7 Million in 2022. China, as the world's second-largest economy, is forecasted to attain a projected market size of US$561.8 Million by the year 2030, demonstrating a steady CAGR of 4.5% from 2022 to 2030.

Noteworthy geographic markets beyond the U.S. and China include Japan and Canada, each expected to experience growth at rates of 4.5% and 3.7%, respectively, during the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecasted to exhibit a growth rate of approximately 3.9% CAGR.

Key Highlights:

Market Overview : This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of the hardware, software, and intelligent completion segments, along with various related aspects, across diverse geographic regions such as the USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World. The analysis spans from 2014 to 2030, offering insights into past, current, and future sales figures, complete with Compound Annual Growth Rates (CAGR).

: The report presents a 16-year perspective, emphasizing the percentage breakdown of value sales for key regions in 2014, 2023, and the anticipated figures for 2030. Country-Specific Insights: In-depth analyses are provided for specific countries, including the United States, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, and others. These insights encompass the presence of intelligent completion solutions and key competitors for the year 2023. Furthermore, the analysis delves into the categorization by type (simple and complex), component (hardware and software), and application (on-shore and off-shore) within these regions, offering comprehensive sales figures and CAGR data spanning from 2014 to 2030.

What's New?

In addition to the core market insights, this report offers special coverage on significant global events and trends, including the Russia-Ukraine war, global inflation, the easing of the zero-Covid policy in China and its 'bumpy' reopening, supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions, and the risk of recession. Furthermore, it provides details on global competitiveness and the percentage market shares of key competitors, as well as market presence across multiple geographies categorized as Strong, Active, Niche, or Trivial. Subscribers gain access to online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates, digital archives, and a research platform, along with complimentary updates for one year.

Key Report Attributes:

Number of Pages: 179

Forecast Period: 2022 - 2030

Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022: $2.2 Billion

Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030: $3.2 Billion

Compound Annual Growth Rate: 4.7%

Regions Covered: Global

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

Baker Hughes, a GE company

Halliburton

National Oilwell Varco, Inc.

Omega Well Intervention Ltd.

Ouro Negro

Packers Plus Energy Services Inc.

Praxis Completion Technology

Schlumberger Ltd.

Tendeka

Vantage Energy Group

Weatherford International Ltd.

