RESULT OF RIKSBANK AUCTIONS GOVERNMENT BONDS

|Auction date
|2023-09-15
|Loan
|3104
|Coupon
|3.50 %
|ISIN-code
|SE0000556599
|Maturity
|2028-12-01
|Tendered volume, SEK mln
|150 +/- 150
|Total bid volume, SEK mln
|260
|Volume sold, SEK mln
|150
|Number of bids
|6
|Number of accepted bids
|3
|Average yield
|1.221 %
|Lowest yield
|1.187 %
|Highest accepted yield
|1.245 %
|% accepted at highest yield
|100.00
|Auction date
|2023-09-15
|Loan
|3112
|Coupon
|0.125 %
|ISIN-code
|SE0008014062
|Maturity
|2026-06-01
|Tendered volume, SEK mln
|250 +/- 250
|Total bid volume, SEK mln
|865
|Volume sold, SEK mln
|250
|Number of bids
|8
|Number of accepted bids
|1
|Average yield
|1.329 %
|Lowest yield
|1.329 %
|Highest accepted yield
|1.329 %
|% accepted at highest yield
|100.00