RESULT OF RIKSBANK AUCTIONS GOVERNMENT BONDS

| Source: Sveriges Riksbank Sveriges Riksbank

Stockholm, SWEDEN

Auction date2023-09-15
Loan3104 
Coupon3.50 %
ISIN-codeSE0000556599
Maturity2028-12-01
Tendered volume, SEK mln150 +/- 150
Total bid volume, SEK mln260 
Volume sold, SEK mln150 
Number of bids
Number of accepted bids
Average yield1.221 %
Lowest yield1.187 %
Highest accepted yield1.245 %
% accepted at highest yield       100.00 

 

Auction date2023-09-15
Loan3112
Coupon0.125 %
ISIN-codeSE0008014062
Maturity2026-06-01
Tendered volume, SEK mln250 +/- 250
Total bid volume, SEK mln865 
Volume sold, SEK mln250 
Number of bids
Number of accepted bids
Average yield1.329 %
Lowest yield1.329 %
Highest accepted yield1.329 %
% accepted at highest yield       100.00 



 