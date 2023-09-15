Baidu's Autonomous Driving Solutions Make Significant Strides, Aiming to Cover 65 Cities by 2025 and Leading in China's Mobility Revolution

Dublin, Sept. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Analysis on Baidu's Intelligent Driving Business, 2022-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.







Baidu, a leading technology company in China, is deeply involved in the development of autonomous driving technologies and solutions through its Apollo program. Here are the key highlights and developments related to Baidu's autonomous driving initiatives:

Apollo Platform:

In July 2017, Baidu launched the Apollo program, an open-source autonomous driving platform.

The Apollo program encompasses solutions in three major fields: autonomous driving, intelligent vehicles, and intelligent transportation.

Baidu Apollo's vehicle intelligence solutions have been integrated into 134 models under 31 auto brands, with over 7 million vehicles equipped with these solutions.

On December 28, 2022, Baidu released Apollo 8.0, aimed at enhancing usability and ease of operation for developers.

Robotaxi (Apollo Go):

By April 2023, Baidu's Apollo program had conducted tests covering a total mileage of more than 50 million kilometers.

Baidu's mobility brand, "Apollo Go," has been operating autonomously in several major Chinese cities, including Beijing, Shanghai, Guangzhou, Shenzhen, Chongqing, and Wuhan.

Apollo Go is expected to expand its operations to cover up to 65 cities by 2025.

Baidu had released six generations of production autonomous vehicle products as of July 2022. The sixth-generation product, Apollo RT6, is scheduled for deployment in Apollo Go in 2023.

Intelligent Driving Solutions:

Baidu offers a range of intelligent driving products, including Apollo City Driving Max, Apollo Highway Driving Pro, Apollo Parking, and Apollo Cockpit-driving Integration.

In April 2023, Apollo introduced its flagship product, Apollo City Driving Max, featuring a "lightweight HD map" that is approximately 80% lighter than conventional HD maps.

Apollo City Driving Max utilizes vision-based navigation for urban autopilot, with plans to add LiDAR for redundancy in the production stage.

Baidu's Voyager FREE, unveiled at Auto Shanghai 2023, is equipped with Apollo Highway Driving Pro, offering various driving assistance functions, including highway pilot, urban driving assist, and efficient parking.

Apollo Highway Driving Pro received an upgrade in 2023, with the computing platform transitioning to a single TDA4-VH platform, and collaboration with Black Sesame Technologies to deploy the solution on the HuaShan-2 A1000 chip platform.

Baidu's first-generation Apollo Cockpit-driving Integration uses Qualcomm 8295 to enable intelligent cockpit and driving assistance functions.

Domain Integration and Partnerships:

Domain integration, including cockpit-driving integration, is a significant trend in the intelligent driving industry in 2023.

Baidu, along with other industry players such as Huawei and Desay SV, has deployed product lines in both intelligent driving and intelligent cockpit fields.

Baidu's strategic partnership with Banma Zhixing and HoloMatic Technology aims to co-develop a cockpit-driving integrated solution, reflecting the industry's collaboration in this domain.

Baidu's Apollo program is at the forefront of autonomous driving development, with a focus on providing comprehensive solutions for various aspects of autonomous vehicles, from city driving to highway navigation and intelligent cockpits.







Key Topics Covered:

1 Overview of Baidu



2 Apollo (Autonomous Driving Open Platform)

2.1 Overview of Apollo

2.2 Development History of Apollo

2.3 Business Layout of Apollo

2.4 Intelligent Driving Product Matrix of Apollo

2.4.1 Apollo City Driving Max

2.4.2 Apollo Highway Driving Pro

2.5 Apollo 8.0

2.5.1 Module Structure of Apollo 8.0

2.5.2 Perceptual Framework of Apollo 8.0

2.5.3 Toolchain of Apollo 8.0

2.6 Apollo Simulation Platform

2.6.1 Apollo Simulation Platform: Architecture

2.6.2 Apollo Simulation Platform: Scene Library

2.6.3 Apollo Simulation Platform: Evaluation Criteria

2.7 Driving-parking Integrated Solution: ANP

2.7.1 Version Comparison of ANP

2.7.2 Features of ANP 2.0

2.7.3 Driving-parking Integrated Solution: ANP 3.0

2.8 Vision-only Solution: Apollo Lite

2.8.1 Integrated Perception Solution: Apollo Lite++

2.9 Autonomous Driving Perception 1.0

2.9.1 Main Algorithms of Autonomous Driving Perception 1.0

2.9.2 Autonomous Driving Perception 2.0

2.9.3 Autonomous Driving Perception 2.0- Application Challenges

2.10 Perception Algorithms of Apollo

2.10.1 Perception Algorithms of Apollo - Vision Algorithm

2.10.2 Perception Algorithms of Apollo - Traffic Light Algorithm

2.10.3 Perception Algorithms of Apollo - Radar/Ultrasonics Algorithm

2.11 ERNIE Foundation Model

2.11.1 Overview

2.11.2 Application - Long Line-of-sight 3D Perception

2.11.3 Application - Multi-modal End-to-End Perception

2.11.4 Application - Data Mining

2.12 Apollo Cloud

2.12.1 5G Cloud Chauffeur

2.12.2 5G Cloud Chauffeur Solution

2.12.3 Autonomous Vehicle Cloud Security System

2.12.4 Driving-cloud Integration, Data Closed Loop



3 Intelligent Driving Domain Controllers

3.1 Intelligent Driving Domain Controller Product Layout

3.2 Comparison between Intelligent Driving Domain Controllers

3.3 Intelligent Driving Domain Controller - "Wuren"

3.4 Intelligent Driving Domain Controller - "Sixi"

3.5 Intelligent Driving Domain Controller - "Sanxian"



4 Autonomous Shuttle

4.1 Product Layout

4.2 Minibus

4.2.1 Minibus Application Cases

4.3 Robobus

4.3.1 Robobus Application Cases

4.3.2 Robobus Operation

4.4 Intelligent Platform Solutions

4.5 Robotaxi

4.5.1 Apollo RT6

4.5.2 Distribution of Robotaxi by City

4.5.3 Status Quo and Goals of Robotaxi

4.5.4 Customer Feedback of Robotaxi

4.5 Development History of Robotaxi

4.5.6 Robotaxi Cooperation

4.5.7 Robotaxi Is Issued an Autonomous Driving Service License

4.5.8 100 Robotaxies Are Launched in Wuhan.



5 Electronic Maps and Positioning Services

5.1 Electronic Map Product Planning

5.1.1 Electronic Map Product System

5.1.2 ADAS Map Approval by Guangzhou/Shenzhen

5.1.3 Advantages of Electronic Map Products (1)

5.1.4 Advantages of Electronic Map Products (2)

5.1.5 Advantages of Electronic Map Products (3)

5.1.6 Advantages of Electronic Map Products (4)

5.1.7 Advantages of Electronic Map Products (5)

5.1.8 Advantages of Electronic Map Products (6)

5.1.9 Advantages of Electronic Map Products (7)

5.1.10 HD Maps and Intelligent Driving System

5.1.11 Human-machine Co-driving Map/Parking Integrated SDK

5.2 Combined Positioning Technology Solutions

5.2.1 Combined Positioning Technology Solutions (1)

5.2.2 Combined Positioning Technology Solutions (2)

5.2.3 Combined Positioning Technology Engines

5.2.4 Combined Positioning Algorithms (1)

5.2.5 Combined Positioning Algorithms (2)

5.2.6 Evolution of Apollo High-precision Positioning Technology

5.3 "Vehicle-Road-Cloud-Map" Coordinated Development



6 V2X Business

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/540kl2

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.